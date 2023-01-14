January 14, 2023 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Oakville News

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, January 14, 2023. New cases and outbreaks are down in both Oakville and across Halton Region - but Oakville reports a spike in deaths from COVID-19 this week.

A new outbreak has also opened at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital (OTMH). Halton Healthcare is reporting an undisclosed number of cases in Unit 6C Pod 400. Six people in Oakville are currently hospitalized and four people died.

Jut after the third anniversary since COVID-19 began infections, Canada's current active cases have surpassed 500,000 people for the first time in almost a year, continuing a two-month trend that began in November 2022.

Meanwhile, Paxlovid prescriptions, a promising antiviral drug, have more than doubled in the three weeks since its approval. Provincial medical experts believe there still are obstacles in the way for patients as they’ll have to pass strict eligibility criteria, including staffing problems and pharmacists’ lack of access to medical information.

Over 660 million cases of COVID-19 have now been recorded globally, since the start of the pandemic; 6.7 million people have died.

The bivalent booster vaccine is now available to those ages 5 and up. Uptick in vaccinations across the province, including locally, has been especially slow, at a pace 70% slower from fall 2021. This is true for those getting their first or second dose, or those getting booster shots (including the now available bivalent booster dose.)

**Vaccine booking: Fourth doses (second booster doses) of vaccine are now available for anyone in Halton age 12 and up, though fourth doses must be at least five months since your last dose and 90 days since having COVID-19.

Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age six months and older, plus third-dose boosters for anyone age 12 and up.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third or fourth vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville COVID-19 Update:

44 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported (29 less than last week)

6 people were hospitalized (4 more than last week)

4 new deaths (3 more than last week)

2 active outbreaks in Oakville - minus 1

Halton COVID-19 Update:

200 new cases of COVID-19 (40 less than last week)

14 people were hospitalized (1 less than last week)

8 new deaths (5 more than last week)

10 active outbreaks in Halton - no change

Vaccinations in Halton Region:

At least 1.53 million doses have been administered in Halton

94% of Halton residents have at least two doses (the primary series)

29% of eligible Halton residents (age 12+) are up to date on their booster shots (have had the primary series and a booster dose in the last six months)

Ontario COVID-19 Update:

There have been 1.55 million cases in Ontario to date

15,717 deaths to date (+54 this week)

1,568 people are in hospital with COVID-19 (+347 this week)

There are 142 people in ICU (+16 this week)

Summary of provincial vaccinations

91.13% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) have at least one dose (+0.02%)

83.84% of Ontarians have received at least two doses (+0.03%)

52.45% of people have received a third dose (+0.08%)

Canadian COVID-19 Update:

Canada has had 4.45 million cumulative cases of COVID-19

There are 502,900 active cases in Canada (+23,500 this week)

5,254 people are currently in hospital (-123 this week)

There are 48,744 deaths to date (+252 this week)

83.01% of Canadians are fully vaccinated (+0.03%)

Global COVID-19 Update:

U.S. cases to date are now above 101.51 million; 1.09 million have died

661.45 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started; 6.70 million people have died

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Halton Region

Pictured right is a graph from Halton region in 2022 showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated - numbers that have remained consistent since vaccine deployment began in early 2021.

