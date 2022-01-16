January 16, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

CDC on Unsplash
COVID-19 Status Update Oakville Ontario Halton
This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. As children head back to school tomorrow, the main takeaway from today's COVID-19 update is the increase in the number of outbreaks in long-term care, retirement, and hospital facilities. OTMH is now dealing with two outbreaks as a new one was declared at 5 South, and the province has 231 hospitals recording ongoing outbreaks, an increase nice.
Hospital status
A new outbreak at OTMH was declared but not shown on the region's update of Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Halton does not provide new information on weekends or holidays.
- Oakville - 70 patients - plus 6
- Halton - 126 patients - plus 10
- Ontario - 3,595 patients - minus 362 (ICU 563 plus 19, Ventilators 327 plus 19)
Outbreaks
There are currently nine active outbreaks with 58 cases (LTC-41, retirement homes-13, hospitals-2) in Oakville.
Ontario
Long-term care facilities status
- 424 ongoing outbreaks -plus 9
- 27,391 cases - plus 320
- 39,06 resident deaths - plus 9
Retirement homes
- 319 ongoing outbreaks - plus 16
Hospitals
- 231 ongoing outbreaks - plus 16
Vaccination status
Halton
- 1st Dose (5+) - 90%
- 2nd Dose (5+) - 83%
- Boosters (18+) - 48%
Ontario administered 117,300 vaccinations
- 1st Dose (5+) - 82%
- 2nd Dose (5+) - 3%
Case status
The number of confirmed new cases in Oakville, Halton and Ontario is under-reported since the province restricted access to testing, limiting it to high-risk individuals, healthcare providers, and patients.
Halton
- 36,184 cases - plus 552 or 5,962.2 cases per million
- 634.6 new weekly cases per 100,000, down 15.9 per cent from 2 weeks ago
Ontario
- 948,086 total cases - plus 10,450 or 6,434.7 cases per million
- 503.1 new weekly cases per 100,000, down 22.4 per cent from 2 weeks ago
- 843,073 recoveries - plus 15,317
- 10,605 deaths - plus 40
- 94,408 active cases - minus 4,907
Unsplash
**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.
Parents must make booster doses and appointments for children in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.
All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.
CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic
Halton Region
The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.
Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.
Sources:
- Halton Region (and halton.ca/covid19)
- Halton Healthcare
- Joseph Brant Hospital
- HDSB COVID Advisory Page
- The Government of Ontario dashboard
- Public Health Ontario COVID-19 Data Tool
- Government of Canada
- COVID-19 Vaccination Tracker Canada
- The U.S. Centre for Disease Control
- Our World in Data
- Johns Hopkins University Research Centre
- World Health Organization