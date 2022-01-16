January 16, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand CDC on Unsplash COVID-19 Status Update Oakville Ontario Halton

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. As children head back to school tomorrow, the main takeaway from today's COVID-19 update is the increase in the number of outbreaks in long-term care, retirement, and hospital facilities. OTMH is now dealing with two outbreaks as a new one was declared at 5 South, and the province has 231 hospitals recording ongoing outbreaks, an increase nice.

Hospital status

A new outbreak at OTMH was declared but not shown on the region's update of Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Halton does not provide new information on weekends or holidays.

Oakville - 70 patients - plus 6

Halton - 126 patients - plus 10

Ontario - 3,595 patients - minus 362 (ICU 563 plus 19, Ventilators 327 plus 19)

Outbreaks

There are currently nine active outbreaks with 58 cases (LTC-41, retirement homes-13, hospitals-2) in Oakville.

× Institional Outbreaks Case Numbers Location Institution Type Date Declared Resident Staff Visitor/Volunteer Unspecified Non-Halton Total Chartwell LTC Jan 11/22 0 0 0 6 1 7 Chartwell Waterford Retirement Jan 11/22 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northridge LTC Dec 31/22 17 0 0 4 7 28 OTMH - 6S Hospital Jan 13/22 0 0 0 3 1 4 OTMH - 5S Hospital Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sunrise Retirement Dec 31/22 4 0 0 0 0 4 Kensington Retirement Jan 13/22 0 0 0 3 1 4 Viva Retirement Jan 11/22 2 0 0 2 1 5 Wyndham LTC Jan 10/22 5 0 0 0 1 6

Ontario

Long-term care facilities status

424 ongoing outbreaks -plus 9

27,391 cases - plus 320

39,06 resident deaths - plus 9

Retirement homes

319 ongoing outbreaks - plus 16

Hospitals

231 ongoing outbreaks - plus 16

Vaccination status

Halton

1st Dose (5+) - 90%

2nd Dose (5+) - 83%

Boosters (18+) - 48%

Ontario administered 117,300 vaccinations

1st Dose (5+) - 82%

2nd Dose (5+) - 3%

Case status

The number of confirmed new cases in Oakville, Halton and Ontario is under-reported since the province restricted access to testing, limiting it to high-risk individuals, healthcare providers, and patients.

Halton

36,184 cases - plus 552 or 5,962.2 cases per million

634.6 new weekly cases per 100,000, down 15.9 per cent from 2 weeks ago

Ontario

948,086 total cases - plus 10,450 or 6,434.7 cases per million

503.1 new weekly cases per 100,000, down 22.4 per cent from 2 weeks ago

843,073 recoveries - plus 15,317

10,605 deaths - plus 40

94,408 active cases - minus 4,907

Unsplash

**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

Parents must make booster doses and appointments for children in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

Sources: