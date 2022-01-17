January 17, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Photo by Michal Janek on Unsplash

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Halton's public health unit declares a new institutional outbreak in Oakville at Post Village Inn LTC. Halton's ICUs capacity is at 85 percent. Active cases plummet in Oakville and Halton, but the region recorded seven new deaths.

OTMH treats 68 patients down 2, Halton's hospitals treat 129 patients up 3, and Ontario hospitals have 3,887 patients up 292. Demand for ICU beds increases in Halton to 17, and Ontario to 565.

Available ICU beds in the province are 555 and remain a significant consideration as the province contemplates reopening businesses. By cancelling non-emergent and non-emergency surgeries, ICU beds are opening up for COVID patients.

Another trend the province considers is the impact on LTC and Retirement home residents. Our town, region, and province are seeing a steady increase in COVID infected patients in these facilities that look after our most vulnerable. There are 426 LTC facilities in Ontario with ongoing outbreaks resulting in 191 new cases and two deaths.

New cases, though admittedly underreported, have dropped over the past two weeks in Halton to 574.2 new weekly per 100,000 cases, down 21 per cent. Ontario also dropped and now sits at 481 new weekly cases per 100,000, down 20.7 per cent.

The province vaccinated 67,100 people, of which 53,000 were booster shots. The number of unvaccinated people (adults and children) remains virtually unchanged. Though there is strong uptake for booster shots and ensuring children are fully vaccinated with two shots.

As children return to school, the province will be looking at how that decision impacts our healthcare capacity and then assess how to reopen those businesses forced to lockdown or reduce capacity.

Paxlovid - Pfizer's anti-viral treatment for COVID-19

Health Canada received the first shipment of Pfizer's anti-viral drug Paxlovid to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adult patients.

Today's announcement is particularly important as access to easy-to-use treatments could help to reduce the severity of COVID-19 in adults who become newly infected and are at high risk of progressing to serious illness. - Dr. T. Tam, Chief Public Health Officer

The province responded to the news with the following statement:

"Ontario welcomes the news that Health Canada has approved Pfizer’s anti-viral, Paxlovid.

We expect to receive approximately 10,000 courses of treatment from the federal government in January, with details on the timing of shipments to be confirmed.

Based on the limited supply we expect to receive from the federal government, we have worked with our hospital partners. We are prepared to distribute anti-virals at 15 sites across the province as soon we receive them. Courses will initially be prioritized for adults with the highest risk of severe outcomes, including immunocompromised patients and could help keep thousands of people out of our hospitals.

The arrival of these pills gives us increased confidence as we continue to review key indicators and data to determine when we can begin safely and gradually lifting public health measures, and we look forward to providing additional details in the near future."

Hospital status

Oakville - 68 patients - minus 2

Halton - 129 patients - plus 3 (ICU 17)

Ontario - 3,887 patients - plus 292 (ICU 565 plus 2, Ventilators 334 plus 7)

Outbreaks

18 Ongoing outbreaks - plus 2

4 long-term care

4 retirement

2 hospital

× Outbreaks in Oakville Cases Location Insitution Type Date Declared Residents Staff Visitor/volunteer Unspecified non-Halton Total Chartwell LTC Jan 11/22 0 0 0 16 1 17 Chartwell Waterford Retirement Jan 11/22 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northridge LTC Dec 31/21 17 0 0 6 7 30 OTMH Hospital Jan 12/22 11 0 0 0 0 11 OTMH Hospital Jan 7/22 10 0 0 0 3 13 Post Inn Village LTC Jan 12/22 0 0 0 0 3 3 Sunrise Retirement Dec 31/21 4 0 0 1 0 5 Kensington Retirement Jan 11/22 0 0 0 3 1 4 Viva Oakville Retirement Jan 11/22 2 0 0 2 1 5 Wyndham Manor LTC Jan 10/22 5 0 0 0 1 6

Halton

46 ongoing outbreaks - plus 2

12 long term care

8 retirement home

4 hospital (2 in OTMH, 2 in Joseph Brant)

Ontario

Long-term care facilities status

426 ongoing outbreaks -plus 2

27,616 cases - plus 225

4,112 resident deaths - plus 2

Retirement homes

317 ongoing outbreaks - minus 2 but 3 new outbreaks

Hospitals

236 ongoing outbreaks - plus 5 but 11 new outbreaks

Vaccination status

Halton

1st Dose (5+) - 90%

2nd Dose (5+) - 83%

Boosters (18+) - 48%

Ontario administered 67,100 vaccinations

1st Dose (5+) - 82%

2nd Dose (5+) - 6%

Case status

The number of confirmed new cases in Oakville, Halton and Ontario is under-reported since the province restricted access to testing, limiting it to high-risk individuals, healthcare providers, and patients.

Oakville

12,350 cases - plus 425 (last updated Jan, 14, 2022)

11,698 recoveries - plus 610

577 active cases - minus 185

75 deaths - no change

Halton

367,684 cases - plus 1,540 (last updated Jan 14, 2022)

35,717 recoveries - plus 2,134

1,697 active cases - minus 601

270 deaths - plus 7

Ontario

956,607 total cases - plus 8,521 or 6,434.7 cases per million

503.1 new weekly cases per 100,000, down 22.4 per cent from 2 weeks ago

851,365 recoveries - plus 8,292

10,628 deaths - plus 22

94,614 active cases - plus 207

**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

Parents must make booster doses and appointments for children in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

