January 18, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Active cases have dropped in Oakville and Halton for the second day in a row. Eight new deaths have been reported in Halton so far this week.

After a surge from opening vaccine appointments to children, the number of first and second dose appointments in Halton has dwindled to only a few hundred per day

Ontario reports a pandemic record of 4,183 hospitalizations with COVID-19 in the provincial system. Premier Doug Ford hints at a decision on business restrictions for next week is coming within the next two days. Those who are fully vaccinated represent nearly 79% of Ontario's population, but less than one-third of those in the ICU with coronavirus

Unoccupied ICU beds in Ontario remain steady at 555; this remains a significant consideration as the province contemplates reopening businesses next week. By cancelling non-emergent and non-emergency surgeries, ICU beds are opening up for COVID-19 patients.

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Canada are now above 10,000 people for the first time ever. Health Canada has received its first shipment of Pfizer's anti-viral drug Paxlovid to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adult patients

**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

Parents must make booster doses and appointments for children in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of Oakville vaccinations

75% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated

81% of all Oakville have received at least one dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 17, 2022.

507 active cases - minus 70

68 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

12,457 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 107

75 deaths - no change

11,875 recoveries - plus 177

11,950 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.9% of cases

17 active outbreaks - minus 1

Status in Halton

76% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

83% of all residents have received at least one dose

209,570 booster doses have been administered in Halton

At least 1.15 million total vaccinations were administered - plus 1,379

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 17, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.

1,481 active cases - minus 216

125 patients in hospitals across Halton - minus 4

18 patients in the ICU - plus 2

38,089 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 405

271 deaths - plus 1

36,337 recoveries cases - plus 620

36,608 completed (resolved+deaths) cases - 96.1% of cases

44 active outbreaks - minus 2

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

A list of "modified step 2" rules and regulations to slow the spread of the Omicron variant in Ontario is currently in effect. The complete list of these new measures can be read at this Oakville News story by clicking here.

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.38 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (83.55% of total pop.)

At least 11.55 million people are fully vaccinated (77.91% of total pop.)

29.56 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Jan. 18, 2022, as of the end of yesterday.

Note: As directly quoted by the province of Ontario, "Case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario." This is "due to changes in the availability of testing [effective Dec. 31, 2021] driven by increasing COVID-19 cases related to the Omicron variant."

Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread given restrictions to testing access.

91,473 active cases - minus 3,141

4,183 people hospitalized - plus 296

963,693 confirmed cases - plus 7,086

861,554 recovered cases - plus 10,189

10,666 deaths - plus 38

872,230 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.5%

31,355 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 24.5%

580 people in ICU - plus 2

337 people on ventilators - minus 6

978 active ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 20

Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations in Canada

32.11 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (83.98% of total pop.)

At least 29.70 million people are fully vaccinated (77.65% of total pop.)

74.54 million total doses administered - plus 263,700

12.72 million booster doses administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 17, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

3 39,828 active cases

10,525 active hospitalizations - plus 455

2.81 million confirmed cases to date

2.44 million recoveries

31,819 deaths - plus 140

Ranked 84th in global deaths per capita at 83.16 per 100,000 people

U.S. COVID-19 Update

66.71 million cumulative cases - plus 590,000

850,575 deaths - plus 2,764

63.0% of the total population is fully vaccinated

Ranked 21st in global deaths per capita at 257.78 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

328.53 million cases - plus 1.58 million

5.54 million people have died worldwide

At least 9.70 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) Only 9.5% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

