January 19, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Emin Baycan / Unsplash

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Active cases are mostly unchanged, though both new COVID-19 deaths in Halton today are from Oakville. After a surge from opening vaccine appointments to children, the number of first and second dose appointments in Halton has dwindled to only a few hundred per day.

Hospitalizations in Ontario are down after yesterday's record-setting number, but ICU admissions and patients on ventilators are both up today. Premier Doug Ford hints at a decision on business restrictions for next week is coming within the next two days.

Minister of Health Christine Elliot, meanwhile, is asking for more oversight on a small group doctors spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines. Those who are fully vaccinated represent nearly 79% of Ontario's population, but less than one-third of those in the ICU with coronavirus.

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Canada are now above 10,000 people for the first time ever, and the total is higher again today.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada's vaccination rate among children needs to be higher nationwide while English Prime Minister Boris Johnson says his country will begin rolling back COVID-19 all restrictions in the next two months.

Unsplash

**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

Parents must make booster doses and appointments for children in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of Oakville vaccinations

75% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated

81% of all Oakville have received at least one dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 18, 2022.

508 active cases - plus 1

64 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 4

12,581 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 124

77 deaths - plus 2

11,996 recoveries - plus 121

12,073 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.9% of cases

15 active outbreaks - minus 2

Status in Halton

77% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

83% of all residents have received at least one dose

216,069 booster doses have been administered in Halton - plus 6,099

At least 1.16 million total vaccinations were administered - plus 6,687

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 18, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.

1,474 active cases - minus 7

122 patients in hospitals across Halton - minus 3

18 patients in the ICU - no change

38,540 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 451

273 deaths - plus 2

36,793 recoveries cases - plus 456

37,066 completed (resolved+deaths) cases - 96.1% of cases

41 active outbreaks - minus 3

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

A list of "modified step 2" rules and regulations to slow the spread of the Omicron variant in Ontario is currently in effect. The complete list of these new measures can be read at this Oakville News story by clicking here.

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.39 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (83.61% of total pop.)

At least 11.56 million people are fully vaccinated (77.98% of total pop.)

29.66 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Jan. 19, 2022, as of the end of yesterday.

Note: As directly quoted by the province of Ontario, "Case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario." This is "due to changes in the availability of testing [effective Dec. 31, 2021] driven by increasing COVID-19 cases related to the Omicron variant."

Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread given restrictions to testing access.

84,266 active cases - minus 7,207

4,132 people hospitalized - minus 51

969,437 confirmed cases - plus 5,744

874,445 recovered cases - plus 12,891

10,726 deaths - plus 60

885,171 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.9%

34,579 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 22%

589 people in ICU - plus 9

341 people on ventilators - plus 4

981 active institutional outbreaks (with 30 new outbreaks) - plus 3

Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations in Canada

32.13 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.01% of total pop.)

At least 29.71 million people are fully vaccinated (77.68% of total pop.)

74.66 million total doses administered - plus 115,200

12.82 million booster doses administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 18, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

3 25,080 active cases - minus 14,752

10,538 active hospitalizations - plus 13

2.83 million confirmed cases to date

2.47 million recoveries

31,987 deaths - plus 158

Ranked 84th in global deaths per capita at 83.16 per 100,000 people

U.S. COVID-19 Update

66.71 million cumulative cases - plus 590,000

850,575 deaths - plus 2,764

63.0% of the total population is fully vaccinated

Ranked 21st in global deaths per capita at 257.78 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

332.61 million cases - plus 3.15 million

5.55 million people have died worldwide

At least 9.75 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) Only 9.6% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

Sources: