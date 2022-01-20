January 20, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand CDC on Unsplash COVID-19 Status Update Oakville Ontario Halton

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Active cases and hospitalizations are higher today in both Oakville and throughout Halton Region.

Halton has four more patients in ICU units today and both new COVID-19 deaths in Halton yesterday are from Oakville. Oakville also has a new outbreak today at an undisclosed congregate living facility.

Premier Doug Ford announced a rolling timeline for reopening businesses in Ontario today, beginning with some (including restaurants) opening at 50% capacity starting Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. He also announced a three-part plan to lift most remaining measures currently in place by mid-March this year.

Hospitalizations in Ontario are down again after Tuesday's record number, but ICU admissions and patients on ventilators are both up for the third day in a row. Those who are fully vaccinated represent nearly 79% of Ontario's population, but less than one-third of those in the ICU with coronavirus.

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Canada have gone up every day so far this week and now above 10,500 people for the first time ever. Cumulative recoveries in Canada surpass 2.5 million people.

English Prime Minister Boris Johnson says his country will begin rolling back COVID-19 all restrictions in the next two months, with Spain also making a similar announcement today.

**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

Parents must make booster doses and appointments for children in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Summary of Oakville vaccinations

75% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated

81% of all Oakville have received at least one dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 19, 2022.

512 active cases - plus 4

66 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 2

12,703 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 122

77 deaths - no change

12,114 recoveries - plus 118

12,191 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.9% of cases

16 active outbreaks - plus 1

Status in Halton

77% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

83% of all residents have received at least one dose

222,734 booster doses have been administered in Halton

At least 1.16 million total vaccinations were administered - plus 6,665

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 19, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.

1,492 active cases - plus 18

129 patients in hospitals across Halton - plus 7

22 patients in the ICU - plus 4

38,953 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 413

274 deaths - plus 1

37,187 recoveries cases - plus 394

37,461 completed (resolved+deaths) cases - 96.1% of cases

47 active outbreaks - plus 6

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

A list of "modified step 2" rules and regulations are in effect for Ontario until Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. The complete list of these measures can be read at this Oakville News story by clicking here.

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.40 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (83.67% of total pop.)

At least 11.58 million people are fully vaccinated (78.04% of total pop.)

29.76 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Jan. 20, 2022, as of the end of yesterday.

Note: As directly quoted by the province of Ontario, "Case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario." This is "due to changes in the availability of testing [effective Dec. 31, 2021] driven by...the Omicron variant."

Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread given restrictions to testing access.

79,370 active cases - minus 4,896

4,061 people hospitalized - minus 71

977,194 confirmed cases - plus 7,757

887,023 recovered cases - plus 12,578

10,801 deaths - plus 75

887,824 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.9%

42,907 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 15.9%

594 people in ICU - plus 5

347 people on ventilators - plus 6

970 active institutional outbreaks (with 29 new outbreaks) - minus 11

Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations in Canada

32.16 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.09% of total pop.)

At least 29.72 million people are fully vaccinated (77.72% of total pop.)

75.05 million total doses administered - plus 343,500

13.16 million booster doses administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 19, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

3 17,368 active cases - minus 7,612

10,583 active hospitalizations - plus 45

2.86 million confirmed cases to date

2.51 million recoveries

32,194 deaths - plus 107

Ranked 84th in global deaths per capita at 83.16 per 100,000 people

U.S. COVID-19 Update

68.76 million cumulative cases

856,288 deaths - plus 5,713

63.2% of the total population is fully vaccinated

Ranked 21st in global deaths per capita at 257.78 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

336.79 million cases - plus 3.77 million

5.56 million people have died worldwide

At least 9.79 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) Only 9.4% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

