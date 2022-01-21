January 21, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

Photo: CPAC
This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Halton reports its lowest number of new cases today of 2022 so far. In more good news, while hospitalizations are higher in Oakville today, they are lower Halton-wide.
Oakville also reports one death today, bringing the weekly total up to three. Average daily first and second dose appointments combined in Halton are currently less than 400/day - we need to do more encouraging those not yet vaccinated to do so.
Premier Doug Ford announced a rolling timeline for reopening businesses in Ontario today, beginning with some (including restaurants) opening at 50% capacity starting Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. He also announced a three-part plan to lift most remaining measures currently in place by mid-March this year.
ICU admissions are down today, but hospitalizations are close to Tuesday's record total and the number of patients on ventilators is up dramatically. Those who are fully vaccinated represent nearly 79% of Ontario's population, but less than one-third of those in the ICU with coronavirus.
Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, said today that "There are early indications that [Omicron] infections may have peaked at the national level." Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Canada, however, have gone up every day so far this week and now above 10,500 people for the first time ever.
Earlier today, global cases to date surpassed 340 million people worldwide
Unsplash
**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.
Parents must make booster doses and appointments for children in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.
All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.
CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Halton reports its lowest number of new cases today of 2022 so far
- Oakville reports one death today, bringing the weekly total up to three
- Hospitalizations are higher in Oakville today but lower Halton-wide
- Testing positivity remains above 25% throughout Halton Region
- Average daily first and second dose appointments combined in Halton are less than 400/day
Summary of Oakville vaccinations
- 75% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated
- 81% of all Oakville have received at least one dose
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 20, 2022.
- 468 active cases - minus 46
- 67 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1
- 12,814 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 111
- 78 deaths - plus 1
- 12,268 recoveries - plus 154
- 12,346 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.3% of cases
- 14 active outbreaks - minus 2
Status in Halton
- 77% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 83% of all residents have received at least one dose
- 229,022 booster doses have been administered in Halton
- At least 1.17 million total vaccinations were administered - plus 6,615
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 20, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.
- 1,363 active cases - minus 129
- 119 patients in hospitals across Halton - minus 10
- 21 patients in the ICU - minus 1
- 38,953 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 295
- 276 deaths - plus 2
- 37,609 recoveries cases - plus 422
- 37,885 completed (resolved+deaths) cases - 97.2% of cases
- 44 active outbreaks - minus 3
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Premier Doug Ford announced a rolling timeline for reopening businesses yesterday, beginning with some (including restaurants) opening at 50% capacity starting Mon. Jan. 31, 2022
- ICU admissions are down today, but hospitalizations are close to Tuesday's record total and the number of patients on ventilators is up dramatically
- Cumulative cases in Ontario will surpass one million people by the end of this weekend
- Sewage tests suggest infection rates may have plateaued provincially, but Omicron levels remain high
- Active cases are down again today, still being driven by low access to PCR testing
- 81.96% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) are have two doses of vaccine
A list of "modified step 2" rules and regulations are in effect for Ontario until Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. The complete list of these measures can be read at this Oakville News story by clicking here.
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 12.41 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (83.74% of total pop.)
- At least 11.58 million people are fully vaccinated (78.10% of total pop.)
- 29.87 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Jan. 21, 2022, as of the end of yesterday.
Note: As directly quoted by the province of Ontario, "Case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario." This is "due to changes in the availability of testing [effective Dec. 31, 2021] driven by...the Omicron variant."
Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread given restrictions to testing access.
- 74,905 active cases - minus 4,465
- 4,114 people hospitalized - plus 53
- 984,359 confirmed cases - plus 7,165
- 898,589 recovered cases - plus 11,566
- 10,865 deaths - plus 64
- 909,454 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.9%
- 41,538 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 17.7%
- 590 people in ICU - minus 4
- 366 people on ventilators - plus 19
- 971 active institutional outbreaks (with 27 new outbreaks) - plus 1 in total
Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.
As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- At 10,600 in total, active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Canada have never been higher
- Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, said today that "There are early indications that [Omicron] infections may have peaked at the national level"
- Cumulative recoveries in Canada surpass 2.5 million people
- English Prime Minister Boris Johnson says England will begin rolling back COVID-19 all restrictions
- Global, cumulative cases surpass 340 million people worldwide
Summary of national vaccinations in Canada
- 32.17 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.12% of total pop.)
- At least 29.74 million people are fully vaccinated (77.78% of total pop.)
- 75.33 million total doses administered - plus 286,100
- 13.42 million booster doses administered
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 20, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 315,010 active cases - minus 2,358
- 10,604 active hospitalizations - plus 21
- 2.88 million confirmed cases to date
- 2.53 million recoveries
- 32,342 deaths - plus 148
- Ranked 82nd in global deaths per capita at 85.44 per 100,000 people
U.S. COVID-19 Update
- 69.43 million cumulative cases - plus 670,000
- 858,909 deaths - plus 2,621
- 63.3% of the total population is fully vaccinated
- 80.1% of the eligible population has at least one dose
- Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 262.08 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 340.54 million cases - plus 3.77 million
- 5.56 million people have died worldwide
- At least 9.79 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
- Only 9.4% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose
Halton Region
The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.
Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.
Sources:
- Halton Region (and halton.ca/covid19)
- Halton Healthcare
- Joseph Brant Hospital
- HDSB COVID Advisory Page
- The Government of Ontario dashboard
- Public Health Ontario COVID-19 Data Tool
- Government of Canada
- COVID-19 Vaccination Tracker Canada
- The U.S. Centre for Disease Control
- Our World in Data
- Johns Hopkins University Research Centre
- World Health Organization