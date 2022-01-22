January 22, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash

This is the Oakville coronavirus update for Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Hospitalizations are down in Oakville and Halton, though Halton has no other new data (as they regularly don't share data on weekends.)

Oakville had one death yesterday, bringing the weekly total up to three. Average daily first and second dose appointments combined in Halton are currently less than 400/day - we need to do more encouraging those not yet vaccinated to do so.

Premier Doug Ford announced a rolling timeline for reopening businesses in Ontario today, beginning with some (including restaurants) opening at 50% capacity starting Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. He also announced a three-part plan to lift most remaining measures currently in place by mid-March this year.

While hospitalizations are down in Ontario today, ICU admissions reached 600 people province-wide. The total number of Ontarians who've had COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic is expected to surpass one million within the next 24-48 hours.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, said today that "There are early indications that [Omicron] infections may have peaked at the national level." Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Canada, however, have risen every day this week and now above 10,700 people for the first time ever.

Canada has now administered over 75 million total vaccine doses to date, with more than 80% of the vaccine doses administered nationwide this week being third dose booster shots.

Earlier today, cumulative cases reached 70 million in the United States and 340 million people globally.

**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

Parents must make booster doses and appointments for children in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Halton does not provide new information on weekends

Oakville reports one death yesterday, bringing the weekly total up to three

Hospitalizations are higher in Oakville today but lower Halton-wide

Testing positivity remains above 25% throughout Halton Region

Average daily first and second dose appointments combined in Halton are less than 400/day

Summary of Oakville vaccinations

75% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated

81% of all Oakville have received at least one dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 20, 2022.

468 active cases - minus 46

67 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

12,814 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 111

78 deaths - plus 1

12,268 recoveries - plus 154

12,346 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.3% of cases

14 active outbreaks - minus 2

Status in Halton

77% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

83% of all residents have received at least one dose

229,022 booster doses have been administered in Halton

At least 1.17 million total vaccinations were administered - plus 6,615

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 20, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.

1,363 active cases - minus 129

119 patients in hospitals across Halton - minus 10

21 patients in the ICU - minus 1

38,953 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 295

276 deaths - plus 2

37,609 recoveries cases - plus 422

37,885 completed (resolved+deaths) cases - 97.2% of cases

44 active outbreaks - minus 3

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

A list of "modified step 2" rules and regulations are in effect for Ontario until Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. The complete list of these measures can be read at this Oakville News story by clicking here.

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.42 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (83.81% of total pop.)

At least 11.59 million people are fully vaccinated (78.20% of total pop.)

29.97 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Jan. 22, 2022, as of the end of yesterday.

Note: As directly quoted by the province of Ontario, "Case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario." This is "due to changes in the availability of testing [effective Dec. 31, 2021] driven by...the Omicron variant."

Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread given restrictions to testing access.

71,387 active cases - minus 3,518

4,026 people hospitalized - minus 88

990,832 confirmed cases - plus 6,473

908,533 recovered cases - plus 9,944

10,912 deaths - plus 47

919,445 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 91.2%

36,396 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 15.9%

600 people in ICU - plus 10

378 people on ventilators - plus 12

964 active institutional outbreaks - minus 7

27 institutional outbreaks are new today

Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

At 10,700 in total, active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Canada have never been higher

Canada has administered over 75 million total vaccine doses to date

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, said yesterday that "There are early indications that [Omicron] infections may have peaked at the national level"

Over 80% of vaccine doses administered in Canada this week were third dose booster shots

Cumulative cases reach 70 million in the USA and 340 million people globally

Summary of national vaccinations in Canada

32.18 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.14% of total pop.)

At least 29.76 million people are fully vaccinated (77.83% of total pop.)

75.52 million total doses administered - plus 190,800

13.57 million booster doses administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 21, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

3 12,622 active cases - minus 2,388

10,706 active hospitalizations - plus 102

2.90 million confirmed cases to date

2.55 million recoveries

32,491 deaths - plus 149

Ranked 82nd in global deaths per capita at 85.44 per 100,000 people

U.S. COVID-19 Update

70.20 million cumulative cases - plus 670,000

862,494 deaths - plus 3,583

63.3% of the total population is fully vaccinated

80.2% of the eligible population has at least one dose

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 262.08 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

340.54 million cases - plus 3.77 million

5.56 million people have died worldwide

At least 9.85 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) Only 9.4% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

