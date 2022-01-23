January 23, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Martin Sanchez COVID-19 Update

This is the Oakville coronavirus update for Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. At Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, two outbreaks were resolved, but a new one was declared on 4 North, Unit 2. Halton reported 270 new cases to the province.

OTMH is treating 54 COVID-19 patients, and Halton's hospitals treat 115.

Currently, Halton is recording 491 new cases per 100,000, down 19.8 per cent from two weeks ago. Ontario registered 379.1, down 23 per cent.

Further details are not available for Oakville or Halton, as the region does not update its information on Weekends.

Though hospitalizations dropped in Halton and Ontario, the province's ICU admissions increased by four to 604. There was a slight increase in the number of available ICU beds in Ontario by 6 to 467.

In Ontario, active cases dropped below 70,000 to 67,674.

Long Term Care status

Four LTC facilities in Oakville have ongoing outbreaks.

Chartwell Waterford

Northridge

Post Village Inn

Wyndham Manor

New cases increased by 329, of which 261 were residents. Seven LTC residents died.

Ontario has 407 LTC facilities with an ongoing outbreak.

**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

Parents must make booster doses and appointments for children in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Halton does not provide new information on weekends

Ontario COVID-19 update

A list of "modified step 2" rules and regulations are in effect for Ontario until Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. The complete list of these measures can be read at this Oakville News story by clicking here.

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.4 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (83.81% of total pop.)

At least 11.6 million people are fully vaccinated (78.20% of total pop.)

30.05 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third) - plus 79,000

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Jan. 23, 2022, as of the end of yesterday.

Note: As directly quoted by the province of Ontario, "Case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario." This is "due to changes in the availability of testing [effective Dec. 31, 2021] driven by...the Omicron variant."

Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.

67,674 active cases - minus 3,714

3,797 people hospitalized - minus 229

996,665 confirmed cases - plus 5,833

918,023 recovered cases - plus 9,490

10,968 deaths - plus 57

928,991 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 93.2%

32,24 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 18.2%

604 people in ICU - plus 4

375 people on ventilators - minus 3

954 active institutional outbreaks - minus 10

21 institutional outbreaks are new today

Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

