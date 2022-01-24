January 24, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash COVID-19 photograph

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Ten fewer COVID-19 patients require care of OTMH, and six few Halton residents needed hospital care. Accute care in Halton is operating at 101 per cent capacity, and 88 per cent of the region's ICU beds are occupied.

Unfortunately, one Oakville resident died over the weekend.

Active cases dropped dramatically in Oakville to 405, down 63; Halton's are down by 192 to 1,171.

Halton's weekly new cases per 100,000 is 445.5, down 25.7 per cent from two weeks ago. Ontario's weekly new cases decreased to 358.5, down 25.5 per cent.

Ontario surpassed two milestones - one million-plus confirmed cases and 11,000-plus deaths.

The demand for ICU beds in Ontario continues to grow, now 615, and the number of available ICU beds declines to 467.

Long-term care status

Oakville

88 total cases

47 total resident cases

4 LTC homes ongoing outbreaks

Ontario

203 total new cases

177 new resident cases

371 LTC homes ongoing outbreak or 59.3%

2 residents died

**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

Parents must make booster doses and appointments for children in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of Oakville vaccinations

75% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated

81% of all Oakville have received at least one dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 22, 2022.

405 active cases - minus 63

44 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 10

13,004 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 190

79 deaths - plus 1

12,268 recoveries - plus 254

12,347 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.9% of cases

14 active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

77% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

84% of all residents have received at least one dose

235,931 booster doses have been administered in Halton

At least 1.18 million total vaccinations were administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 21, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.

1,363 active cases - minus 192

99 patients in hospitals across Halton - minus 6

23 patients in the ICU - plus 1

39,823 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 575

277 deaths - plus 1

37,609 recoveries cases - plus 768

37,886 completed (resolved+deaths) cases - 95.1% of cases

44 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.40 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (83.67% of total pop.)

At least 11.58 million people are fully vaccinated (78.04% of total pop.)

6.01 million people have received third dose

30.05 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)- plus 79,000

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Jan. 24, 2022, as of the end of yesterday.

Note: As directly quoted by the province of Ontario, "Case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario." This is "due to changes in the availability of testing [effective Dec. 31, 2021] driven by...the Omicron variant."

Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.

65,504 active cases - minus 2,171

3,861 people hospitalized - plus 64

1,001,455 confirmed cases - plus 4,790

924,947 recovered cases - plus 6,924

11,004 deaths - plus 37

935,951 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 93.4%

20,716 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 18.4%

615 people in ICU - plus 11

373 people on ventilators - minus 2

939 active institutional outbreaks (with 12 new outbreaks)

Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations in Canada

32.2 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.2% of total pop.)

At least 29.8 million people are fully vaccinated (77.9% of total pop.)

75.93 million total doses administered - plus 174,000

13.8 million booster doses administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 21, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

297,851 active cases

10,430 active hospitalizations

2.86 million confirmed cases to date

2.51 million recoveries

32,679 deaths - plus 88

Ranked 84th in global deaths per capita at 85.91 per 100,000 people

U.S. COVID-19 Update

70.2 million cumulative cases

862,454 deaths

63.4% of the total population is fully vaccinated

Ranked 21st in global deaths per capita at 264 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

349.64 million cases - plus 2.89 million

5.59 million people have died worldwide

At least 9.89 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) Only 9.5% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

