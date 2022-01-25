January 25, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Oakville reports three new deaths today. Halton Region surpasses 40,000 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Hospital cases are down in Oakville and Halton but higher in Ontario (with over 4,000 active cases) and Canada's total, now almost at 11,000 patients, continues to set record numbers.

ICU numbers continue rising both provincially and nationally - Ontario's ICU capacity is now above 70%, and higher in some regions like Toronto and York.

In some good news, Canada's chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says "there are early indications that [Omicron] infections may have peaked at the national level." Global, cumulative cases surpass 350 million people worldwide.

**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

Parents must make booster doses and appointments for children in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Oakville reports three deaths in the last 24 hours; the only three in all of Halton today

Halton Region surpasses 40,000 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic

Testing positivity remains above 25% throughout Halton Region

Average daily first and second dose appointments combined in Halton are less than 400/day

Summary of Oakville vaccinations

76% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated

82% of all Oakville have received at least one dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 24, 2022.

373 active cases - minus 32

44 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

13,088 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 84

83 deaths - plus 3

12,633 recoveries - plus 113

12,716 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.9% of cases

12 active outbreaks - minus 2

Status in Halton

77% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

84% of all residents have received at least one dose

238,279 booster doses have been administered in Halton

At least 1.18 million total vaccinations were administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 24, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.

1,128 active cases - minus 135

99 patients in hospitals across Halton - no change

23 patients in the ICU - no change

40,081 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 258

280 deaths - plus 3

38,678 recoveries cases - plus 396

38,958 completed (resolved+deaths) cases - 97.1% of cases

41 active outbreaks - minus 3

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario's cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic surpasses one million

Active cases are down again today, still being driven by low access to PCR testing

Today marks two years since the first case of COVID-19 was officially confirmed in Ontario

82.39% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) are have two doses of vaccine

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.44 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (83.95% of total pop.)

At least 11.62 million people are fully vaccinated (78.43% of total pop.)

6.10 million people have received a third (booster) dose

30.16 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Jan. 25, 2022, as of the end of yesterday.

Note: As directly quoted by the province of Ontario, "Case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario." Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.

61,566 active cases - minus 3,938

4,008 people hospitalized - plus 147

1,004,879 confirmed cases - plus 3,424

932,245 recovered cases - plus 7,298

11,068 deaths - plus 64

943,313 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 93.8%

20,081 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 18.8%

626 people in ICU - plus 11

380 people on ventilators - plus 8

918 active institutional outbreaks - minus 19

16 new outbreaks today

Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations in Canada

32.24 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.29% of total pop.)

At least 29.86 million people are fully vaccinated (78.09% of total pop.)

76.37 million total doses administered - plus 321,100

14.26 million booster doses administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 24, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

281,533 active cases - minus 6,318

10,854 active hospitalizations - plus 175

2.95 million confirmed cases to date

2.64 million recoveries

32,950 deaths - plus 165

Ranked 84th in global deaths per capita at 85.91 per 100,000 people

U.S. COVID-19 Update

71.81 million cumulative cases

866,968 deaths - plus 3,514

63.5% of the total population is fully vaccinated

80.5% of the eligible population has at least one dose

Ranked 21st in global deaths per capita at 264 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

352.79 million cases - plus 3.15 million

5.60 million people have died worldwide

At least 9.93 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) Only 9.7% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

