January 26, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand OakvilleNews.Org Halton Region Building

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Active cases and hospitalizations are down in both Oakville and Halton, though the region has five new deaths today, including one in Oakville. Yesterday, Halton surpassed 40,000 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Testing positivity in Halton is now averaging 18%. That number is high, but its a large decrease when it was reported at 25% last week. The effective reproduction number in cases for Halton has dropped today to 0.6 new cases per infection.

Hospitalizations are still increasing in Ontario (with over 4,000 active cases) and Canada-wide, now with almost 11,000 patients, continuing to set record numbers. ICU numbers also continue rising both provincially and nationally - Ontario's ICU capacity is now above 70%, and higher in some regions like Toronto and York.

While changes are coming soon in Ontario with more businesses reopening on Monday next week, a survey from Toronto's Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) says "anxiety and feelings of depression and loneliness among adult Canadians are at their highest levels since April 2020."

In some good news, Canada's chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says "there are early indications that [Omicron] infections may have peaked at the national level." Globally, cumulative cases surpass 350 million people worldwide.

Unsplash

**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

Parents must make booster doses and appointments for children in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Oakville has one new death today, bringing this week's total so far to four

Halton Region surpasses 40,000 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic

The effective reproduction number in cases for Halton has dropped to 0.6 new cases per infection

Average daily first and second dose appointments combined in Halton are less than 400/day

Summary of Oakville vaccinations

76% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated

82% of all Oakville have received at least one dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 25, 2022.

344 active cases - minus 29

36 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change - minus 7

13,134 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 46

84 deaths - plus 1

12,706 recoveries - plus 73

12,790 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.9% of cases

11 active outbreaks - minus 1

Status in Halton

77% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

84% of all residents have received at least one dose

At least 1.19 million total vaccinations have been administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 25, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.

1,089 active cases - minus 39

88 patients in hospitals across Halton - minus 10

24 patients in the ICU - plus 1

40,250 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 169

285 deaths - plus 5

38,876 recoveries cases - plus 198

39,161 completed (resolved+deaths) cases - 97.1% of cases

38 active outbreaks - minus 3

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.45 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (83.99% of total pop.)

At least 11.64 million people are fully vaccinated (78.54% of total pop.)

6.15 million people have received a third (booster) dose

30.24 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Jan. 26, 2022, as of the end of yesterday.

Note: As directly quoted by the province of Ontario, "Case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario." Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.

56,929 active cases - minus 4,567

4,016 people hospitalized - plus 8

Over 1.01 million confirmed cases - plus 5,368

942,158 recovered cases - plus 9,913

11,160 deaths - plus 89

953,318 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 93.8%

33,687 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 14.1%

608 people in ICU - minus 16

367 people on ventilators - minus 13

890 active institutional outbreaks - minus 19

22 new outbreaks today

Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations in Canada

32.26 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.36% of total pop.)

At least 29.92 million people are fully vaccinated (78.23% of total pop.)

76.69 million total doses administered - plus 310,000

14.50 million booster doses administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 25, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

258,837 active cases - minus 12,704

10,885 active hospitalizations - plus 31

2.97 million confirmed cases to date

2.68 million recoveries

33,145 deaths - plus 195

Ranked 84th in global deaths per capita at 85.91 per 100,000 people

U.S. COVID-19 Update

72.31 million cumulative cases

870,195 deaths - plus 3,227

63.5% of the total population is fully vaccinated

80.5% of the eligible population has at least one dose

Ranked 21st in global deaths per capita at 264 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

352.79 million cases - plus 3.15 million

5.60 million people have died worldwide

At least 9.93 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) Only 9.7% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

Sources: