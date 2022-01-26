January 26, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

OakvilleNews.Org
This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Active cases and hospitalizations are down in both Oakville and Halton, though the region has five new deaths today, including one in Oakville. Yesterday, Halton surpassed 40,000 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Testing positivity in Halton is now averaging 18%. That number is high, but its a large decrease when it was reported at 25% last week. The effective reproduction number in cases for Halton has dropped today to 0.6 new cases per infection.
Hospitalizations are still increasing in Ontario (with over 4,000 active cases) and Canada-wide, now with almost 11,000 patients, continuing to set record numbers. ICU numbers also continue rising both provincially and nationally - Ontario's ICU capacity is now above 70%, and higher in some regions like Toronto and York.
While changes are coming soon in Ontario with more businesses reopening on Monday next week, a survey from Toronto's Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) says "anxiety and feelings of depression and loneliness among adult Canadians are at their highest levels since April 2020."
In some good news, Canada's chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says "there are early indications that [Omicron] infections may have peaked at the national level." Globally, cumulative cases surpass 350 million people worldwide.
**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.
Parents must make booster doses and appointments for children in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.
All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.
CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Oakville has one new death today, bringing this week's total so far to four
- Halton Region surpasses 40,000 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic
- The effective reproduction number in cases for Halton has dropped to 0.6 new cases per infection
- Average daily first and second dose appointments combined in Halton are less than 400/day
Summary of Oakville vaccinations
- 76% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated
- 82% of all Oakville have received at least one dose
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 25, 2022.
- 344 active cases - minus 29
- 36 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change - minus 7
- 13,134 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 46
- 84 deaths - plus 1
- 12,706 recoveries - plus 73
- 12,790 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.9% of cases
- 11 active outbreaks - minus 1
Status in Halton
- 77% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 84% of all residents have received at least one dose
- At least 1.19 million total vaccinations have been administered
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 25, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.
- 1,089 active cases - minus 39
- 88 patients in hospitals across Halton - minus 10
- 24 patients in the ICU - plus 1
- 40,250 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 169
- 285 deaths - plus 5
- 38,876 recoveries cases - plus 198
- 39,161 completed (resolved+deaths) cases - 97.1% of cases
- 38 active outbreaks - minus 3
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario has added 90 previously unreported deaths to the cumulative total in addition to new deaths today
- Child-care operators and staff in Ontario are calling on the provincial government to take steps to make their settings safer by allowing access to PCR testing
- Ontario's cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic surpass one million
- A survey from Toronto's Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) says "anxiety and feelings of depression and loneliness among adult Canadians are at their highest levels since April 2020"
- 82.50% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) are have two doses of vaccine
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 12.45 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (83.99% of total pop.)
- At least 11.64 million people are fully vaccinated (78.54% of total pop.)
- 6.15 million people have received a third (booster) dose
- 30.24 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Jan. 26, 2022, as of the end of yesterday.
Note: As directly quoted by the province of Ontario, "Case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario." Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.
- 56,929 active cases - minus 4,567
- 4,016 people hospitalized - plus 8
- Over 1.01 million confirmed cases - plus 5,368
- 942,158 recovered cases - plus 9,913
- 11,160 deaths - plus 89
- 953,318 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 93.8%
- 33,687 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 14.1%
- 608 people in ICU - minus 16
- 367 people on ventilators - minus 13
- 890 active institutional outbreaks - minus 19
- 22 new outbreaks today
Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.
As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- At 10,850 in total, active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Canada have never been higher
- Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, says "There are early indications that [Omicron] infections may have peaked at the national level"
- The federal government in Ottawa says it "will not back down" on its vaccination rule for cross-border truckers despite the protest convoy currently en route to Parliament Hill
- Global, cumulative cases surpass 350 million people worldwide
Summary of national vaccinations in Canada
- 32.26 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.36% of total pop.)
- At least 29.92 million people are fully vaccinated (78.23% of total pop.)
- 76.69 million total doses administered - plus 310,000
- 14.50 million booster doses administered
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 25, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 258,837 active cases - minus 12,704
- 10,885 active hospitalizations - plus 31
- 2.97 million confirmed cases to date
- 2.68 million recoveries
- 33,145 deaths - plus 195
- Ranked 84th in global deaths per capita at 85.91 per 100,000 people
U.S. COVID-19 Update
- 72.31 million cumulative cases
- 870,195 deaths - plus 3,227
- 63.5% of the total population is fully vaccinated
- 80.5% of the eligible population has at least one dose
- Ranked 21st in global deaths per capita at 264 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 352.79 million cases - plus 3.15 million
- 5.60 million people have died worldwide
- At least 9.93 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
- Only 9.7% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose
Halton Region
The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.
Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.
