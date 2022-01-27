January 27, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Ibrahim Boran coronavirus testing

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Low recovery numbers today mean active cases are higher today in both Oakville and across Halton. There is some good news: the number of local residents in the hospital and ICU have gone down.

Testing positivity in Halton is now averaging 18%. That number is high, but it's a large decrease when it was reported at 25% last week. The effective reproduction number in cases for Halton has dropped to 0.6 new cases per infection.

Hospitalizations are also down in Ontario by over 350 cases today; a nearly 10% one-day drop. There is also a small drop in ICU and ventilator patients in the province. Even though cases remain high, enough progress is being made in most hospitals that Ontario will resume on-urgent surgeries will resume in provincial hospitals starting Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

While changes are coming soon in Ontario with more businesses also reopening on Monday next week, a survey from Toronto's Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) says "anxiety and feelings of depression and loneliness among adult Canadians are at their highest levels since April 2020."

Hospitalizations are unfortunately still high nationwide, now at nearly 11,000 active, total patients. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is isolating at home for at least five days after being exposed to COVID-19, though he released a negative rapid test result this morning.

Global vaccine doses administered to date approaches a milestone 10 billion, while cumulative cases reached 360 million this afternoon.

Unsplash

**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

Parents must make booster doses and appointments for children in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Active cases are higher today in both Oakville and across Halton

Halton Region surpasses 40,000 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic

The effective reproduction number in cases for Halton has dropped to 0.6 new cases per infection

Average daily first and second dose appointments combined in Halton are less than 400/day

Summary of Oakville vaccinations

76% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated

82% of all Oakville have received at least one dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 26, 2022.

363 active cases - plus 19

33 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 3

13,230 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 96

84 deaths - no change

12,783 recoveries - plus 77

12,867 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.2% of cases

11 active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

77% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

84% of all residents have received at least one dose

At least 1.19 million total vaccinations have been administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 26, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.

1,119 active cases - plus 30

85 patients in hospitals across Halton - minus 3

20 patients in the ICU - minus 4

40,517 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 267

287 deaths - plus 2

39,111 recoveries cases - plus 235

39,398 completed (resolved+deaths) cases - 97.2% of cases

36 active outbreaks - minus 2

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.46 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.05% of total pop.)

At least 11.66 million people are fully vaccinated (78.64% of total pop.)

6.22 million people have received a third (booster) dose

30.32 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Jan. 27, 2022, as of the end of yesterday.

Note: As directly quoted by the province of Ontario, "Case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario." Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.

54,074 active cases - minus 2,855

3,645 people hospitalized - minus 369

Over 1.01 million confirmed cases - plus 5,852

950,795 recovered cases - plus 8,637

11,230 deaths - plus 70

953,318 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 93.8%

33,560 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 14.1%

599 people in ICU - minus 9

366 people on ventilators - minus 1

882 active institutional outbreaks - minus 8

26 new outbreaks today

Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations in Canada

32.28 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.41% of total pop.)

At least 29.95 million people are fully vaccinated (78.33% of total pop.)

76.93 million total doses administered - plus 243,600

14.69 million booster doses administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 26, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

238,431 active cases - minus 10,406

10,945 active hospitalizations - plus 60

2.98 million confirmed cases to date

2.71 million recoveries

33,334 deaths - plus 188

Ranked 84th in global deaths per capita at 85.91 per 100,000 people

U.S. COVID-19 Update

72.87 million cumulative cases

873,957 deaths - plus 3,762

63.6% of the total population is fully vaccinated

79.8% of the eligible population has at least one dose

Ranked 21st in global deaths per capita at 264 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

360.57 million cases - plus 3.39 million

5.62 million people have died worldwide

At least 9.93 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) Only 9.7% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

Sources: