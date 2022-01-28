January 28, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

Alirod Ameri via Foter.com
This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Halton reports four new deaths today, two of which are in Oakville. Active cases and hospitalizations are down in town after yesterday's increase.
Testing positivity in Halton is now averaging 18%. That number is high, but it's a large decrease when it was reported at 25% last week. The effective reproduction number in cases for Halton has dropped to 0.6 new cases per infection.
Hospitalizations are down for the second day in a row, but ICU and ventilator admission are up. Even though cases remain high, enough progress is being made in most hospitals that Ontario will resume on-urgent surgeries will resume in provincial hospitals starting Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
Cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Canada have now reached three million since the pandemic began. After peaking earlier this week at nearly 11,000 active COVID-19 hospitalizations, that total for Canada is now going down and is below 10,500.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is isolating at home for at least five days after being exposed to COVID-19, though he released a negative rapid test result this morning. Global vaccine doses administered to date approaches a milestone 10 billion, while cumulative cases reached 360 million this afternoon.
Unsplash
**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.
Parents must make booster doses and appointments for children in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.
All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.
CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Halton reports four new deaths today, two of which in Oakville
- After yesterday's increase locally, active cases and hospitalizations are down
- ICU beds in Halton are 89% full and acute care is at 110% capacity
- Attendance at schools in Oakville through the COVID-19 pandemic have been above the provincial average
- The effective reproduction number in cases for Halton has dropped to 0.6 new cases per infection
Summary of Oakville vaccinations
- 76% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated
- 82% of all Oakville have received at least one dose
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 27, 2022.
- 355 active cases - minus 8
- 32 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1
- 13,301 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 71
- 86 deaths - plus 2
- 12,860 recoveries - plus 77
- 12,946 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.2% of cases
- 10 active outbreaks - minus 1
Status in Halton
- 78% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 84% of all residents have received at least one dose
- At least 1.19 million total vaccinations have been administered
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 27, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.
- 1,097 active cases - minus 22
- 79 patients in hospitals across Halton - minus 6
- 18 patients in the ICU - minus 2
- 40,728 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 211
- 291 deaths - plus 4
- 39,340 recoveries cases - plus 229
- 39,631 completed (resolved+deaths) cases - 97.2% of cases
- 33 active outbreaks - minus 2
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Hospitalizations are down for the second day in a row, but ICU and ventilator admission are up
- Non-urgent surgeries will resume in Ontario hospitals starting this Monday, Jan. 31, 2022
- Several categories of businesses are also preparing to reopen on Monday
- A survey from Toronto's Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) says "anxiety and feelings of depression and loneliness among adult Canadians are at their highest levels since April 2020"
- Ontario's cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic surpass one million
- 82.61% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) are have two doses of vaccine
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 12.46 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.09% of total pop.)
- At least 11.67 million people are fully vaccinated (78.75% of total pop.)
- 6.26 million people have received a third (booster) dose
- 30.39 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Jan. 28, 2022, as of the end of yesterday.
Note: As directly quoted by the province of Ontario, "Case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario." Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.
- 51,437 active cases - minus 2,637
- 3,535 people hospitalized - minus 110
- Over 1.02 million confirmed cases - plus 5,337
- 958,701 recovered cases - plus 7,906
- 11,297 deaths - plus 67
- 969,998 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 93.8%
- 32,672 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 14.4%
- 607 people in ICU - plus 8
- 387 people on ventilators - plus 21
- 855 active institutional outbreaks - minus 27
- 14 new outbreaks today
Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.
As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Canada have reached three million since the pandemic began
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is isolating at home for at least five days after being exposed to COVID-19, though he released a negative rapid test result this morning
- After peaking this week at nearly 11,000 active COVID-19 hospitalizations, that total for Canada is now going down
- The federal government in Ottawa says it "will not back down" on its vaccination rule for cross-border truckers despite the protest convoy currently en route to Parliament Hill
- Global vaccine doses administered approaches a milestone 10 billion; cumulative cases reach 360 million
Summary of national vaccinations in Canada
- 32.30 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.45% of total pop.)
- At least 29.98 million people are fully vaccinated (78.43% of total pop.)
- 77.19 million total doses administered - plus 259,200
- 14.89 million booster doses administered
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 27, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 232,750 active cases - minus 5,719
- 10,407 active hospitalizations - minus 154
- 3.00 million confirmed cases to date
- 2.74 million recoveries
- 33,496 deaths - plus 162
- Ranked 84th in global deaths per capita at 85.91 per 100,000 people
U.S. COVID-19 Update
- 73.51 million cumulative cases
- 876,632 deaths - plus 2,675
- 63.7% of the total population is fully vaccinated
- 79.9% of the eligible population has at least one dose
- Ranked 21st in global deaths per capita at 264 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 364.19 million cases - plus 3.62 million
- 5.63 million people have died worldwide
- At least 9.93 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
- Only 9.7% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose
Halton Region
The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.
Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.
