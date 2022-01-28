January 28, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Alirod Ameri via Foter.com

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Halton reports four new deaths today, two of which are in Oakville. Active cases and hospitalizations are down in town after yesterday's increase.

Testing positivity in Halton is now averaging 18%. That number is high, but it's a large decrease when it was reported at 25% last week. The effective reproduction number in cases for Halton has dropped to 0.6 new cases per infection.

Hospitalizations are down for the second day in a row, but ICU and ventilator admission are up. Even though cases remain high, enough progress is being made in most hospitals that Ontario will resume on-urgent surgeries will resume in provincial hospitals starting Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

Cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Canada have now reached three million since the pandemic began. After peaking earlier this week at nearly 11,000 active COVID-19 hospitalizations, that total for Canada is now going down and is below 10,500.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is isolating at home for at least five days after being exposed to COVID-19, though he released a negative rapid test result this morning. Global vaccine doses administered to date approaches a milestone 10 billion, while cumulative cases reached 360 million this afternoon.

**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

Parents must make booster doses and appointments for children in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of Oakville vaccinations

76% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated

82% of all Oakville have received at least one dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 27, 2022.

355 active cases - minus 8

32 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

13,301 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 71

86 deaths - plus 2

12,860 recoveries - plus 77

12,946 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.2% of cases

10 active outbreaks - minus 1

Status in Halton

78% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

84% of all residents have received at least one dose

At least 1.19 million total vaccinations have been administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 27, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.

1,097 active cases - minus 22

79 patients in hospitals across Halton - minus 6

18 patients in the ICU - minus 2

40,728 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 211

291 deaths - plus 4

39,340 recoveries cases - plus 229

39,631 completed (resolved+deaths) cases - 97.2% of cases

33 active outbreaks - minus 2

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.46 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.09% of total pop.)

At least 11.67 million people are fully vaccinated (78.75% of total pop.)

6.26 million people have received a third (booster) dose

30.39 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Jan. 28, 2022, as of the end of yesterday.

Note: As directly quoted by the province of Ontario, "Case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario." Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.

51,437 active cases - minus 2,637

3,535 people hospitalized - minus 110

Over 1.02 million confirmed cases - plus 5,337

958,701 recovered cases - plus 7,906

11,297 deaths - plus 67

969,998 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 93.8%

32,672 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 14.4%

607 people in ICU - plus 8

387 people on ventilators - plus 21

855 active institutional outbreaks - minus 27

14 new outbreaks today

Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations in Canada

32.30 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.45% of total pop.)

At least 29.98 million people are fully vaccinated (78.43% of total pop.)

77.19 million total doses administered - plus 259,200

14.89 million booster doses administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 27, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

232,750 active cases - minus 5,719

10,407 active hospitalizations - minus 154

3.00 million confirmed cases to date

2.74 million recoveries

33,496 deaths - plus 162

Ranked 84th in global deaths per capita at 85.91 per 100,000 people

U.S. COVID-19 Update

73.51 million cumulative cases

876,632 deaths - plus 2,675

63.7% of the total population is fully vaccinated

79.9% of the eligible population has at least one dose

Ranked 21st in global deaths per capita at 264 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

364.19 million cases - plus 3.62 million

5.63 million people have died worldwide

At least 9.93 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) Only 9.7% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

