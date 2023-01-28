January 28, 2023 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Photo: Halton Region Long-Term Care Homes in Halton

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, January 28, 2023. New cases of COVID-19 have risen Oakville, though all of Halton reports no new ICU cases or deaths this week. Only three people in Oakville are currently hospitalized.

Active outbreaks in Oakville are at the same figure, but two more have opened in place of two closures. All three open outbreaks are at local retirement and long-term care homes: Chartwell Waterford, Wyndham Manor Ltch and The Kensington.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore gave a substantial update on the province's current state of COVID-19 this week, at last identifying a small but consistent decline of "respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), flu and COVID activity" in the province.

Free PCR tests are now available again province-wide for an expanded group of individuals who exhibit at least one symptom of COVID-19, while free rapid tests will remain available at testing sites and stores.

While cases are decreasing in Ontario, the number of active cases in Canada continues rising, have risen for the last nine weeks in a row. The good news is the number of hospitalizations (including critical care) continues to go down.

Canada's chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam is urging everyone eligible to get their COVID-19 booster shots as viral activity "continues to fluctuate" across the country.

The bivalent booster vaccine is now available to those ages 5 and up. Uptick in vaccinations across the province, including locally, has been especially slow, at a pace 70% slower from fall 2021. This is true for those getting their first or second dose, or those getting booster shots (including the now available bivalent booster dose.)

Over 660 million cases of COVID-19 have now been recorded globally, since the start of the pandemic; 6.7 million people have died.

**Vaccine booking: Fourth doses (second booster doses) of vaccine are now available for anyone in Halton age 12 and up, though fourth doses must be at least five months since your last dose and 90 days since having COVID-19.

Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age six months and older, plus third-dose boosters for anyone age 12 and up.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third or fourth vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville COVID-19 Update:

48 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported (16 more than last week)

3 people were hospitalized (No change)

No new deaths (2 less than last week)

3 active outbreaks in Oakville - no change

Halton COVID-19 Update:

143 new cases of COVID-19 (4 less than last week)

8 people were hospitalized (1 less than last week)

No new deaths (7 less than last week)

6 active outbreaks in Halton - minus 3

Vaccinations in Halton Region:

At least 1.53 million doses have been administered in Halton

94% of Halton residents have at least two doses (the primary series)

28% of eligible Halton residents (age 12+) are up to date on their booster shots (have had the primary series and a booster dose in the last six months)

Ontario COVID-19 Update:

There have been 1.57 million cases in Ontario to date

15,874 deaths to date (+72 this week)

1,262 people are in hospital with COVID-19 (-118 this week)

There are 105 people in ICU (-10 this week)

Summary of provincial vaccinations

91.17% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) have at least one dose (+0.02%)

83.52% of Ontarians have received at least two doses (+0.02%)

52.52% of people have received a third dose (+0.03%)

Canadian COVID-19 Update:

Canada has had 4.47 million cumulative cases of COVID-19

There are 508,700 active cases in Canada (+3,200 this week)

4,354 people are currently in hospital (-429 this week)

There are 49,156 deaths to date (+210 this week)

83.04% of Canadians are fully vaccinated (+0.02%)

Global COVID-19 Update:

U.S. cases to date are now above 102.17 million; 1.10 million have died

663.64 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started; 6.71 million people have died

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Halton Region

Pictured right is a graph from Halton region in 2022 showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated - numbers that have remained consistent since vaccine deployment began in early 2021.

