January 29, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. While Halton does not upload new data on weekends, the region is reporting hospitalizations are down, though ICU beds in Halton are 89% full and acute care is at 110% capacity. Halton reported four new deaths yesterday, two of which are in Oakville.

Hospitalizations in Ontario are down for the third day in a row, with ICU and ventilator admission also down slightly today - both of these are positive recovery signs. With limited availability for publicly-funded PCR testing, the number of known, active cases in Ontario has fallen back below 50,000.

As of today, more than 30 million Canadians have two doses of COVID-19 vaccine (and nearly 15 million have a third booster dose). After peaking earlier this week at nearly 11,000 active COVID-19 hospitalizations, that total for Canada is now going down and is below 10,500.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is isolating at home for at least five days after being exposed to COVID-19, though he released a negative rapid test on Thursday. Thousands opposed to COVID-19 rules, meanwhile, converge on Parliament Hill for a protest today.

Global vaccine doses reaches a milestone 10 billion administered around the world.

**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

Parents must make booster doses and appointments for children in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of Oakville vaccinations

76% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated

82% of all Oakville have received at least one dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 27, 2022.

355 active cases - minus 8

32 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

13,301 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 71

86 deaths - plus 2

12,860 recoveries - plus 77

12,946 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.2% of cases

10 active outbreaks - minus 1

Status in Halton

78% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

84% of all residents have received at least one dose

At least 1.19 million total vaccinations have been administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 27, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.

1,097 active cases - minus 22

79 patients in hospitals across Halton - minus 6

18 patients in the ICU - minus 2

40,728 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 211

291 deaths - plus 4

39,340 recoveries cases - plus 229

39,631 completed (resolved+deaths) cases - 97.2% of cases

33 active outbreaks - minus 2

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.46 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.09% of total pop.)

At least 11.67 million people are fully vaccinated (78.75% of total pop.)

6.26 million people have received a third (booster) dose

30.40 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Jan. 29, 2022, as of the end of yesterday.

Note: As directly quoted by the province of Ontario, "Case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario." Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.

49,551 active cases - minus 1,884

3,439 people hospitalized - minus 96

Over 1.02 million confirmed cases - plus 4,855

965,386 recovered cases - plus 6,685

11,354 deaths - plus 56

976,740 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.2%

29,241 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 13.9%

597 people in ICU - minus 10

386 people on ventilators - minus 1

821 active institutional outbreaks - minus 34

13 new outbreaks today

Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations in Canada

32.31 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.47% of total pop.)

At least 30.00 million people are fully vaccinated (78.46% of total pop.)

77.28 million total doses administered - plus 171,600

14.96 million booster doses administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 28, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

230,269 active cases - minus 2,481

10,438 active hospitalizations - plus 31

3.01 million confirmed cases to date

2.75 million recoveries

33,522 deaths - plus 149

Ranked 82nd in global deaths per capita at 89.18 per 100,000 people

U.S. COVID-19 Update

74.03 million cumulative cases

879,971 deaths - plus 3,339

63.7% of the total population is fully vaccinated

79.9% of the eligible population has at least one dose

Ranked 19th in global deaths per capita at 268.97 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

364.19 million cases - plus 3.62 million

5.63 million people have died worldwide

At least 10.04 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) Only 9.9% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

