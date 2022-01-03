January 3, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Markus Winkler on Unsplah COVID-19 Update

The Oakville, Ontario, COVID-19 Update for Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, shows hospitalizations continue to increase rapidly in Oakville, Halton and Ontario. There are nine more patients in OTMH, ten more in the region, and 115 more provincially.

With this solid and steady increase in hospitalizations, the province announced it would be entering into a modified "STEP TWO" lockdown effective Jan.5, 2022. According to the province, for every 100 Omicron cases, one person will be hospitalized. It may be for a shorter period, but the ever-increasing number of new cases will impact our health care capacity.

Step Two will affect everyone in the province. Children and parents who were hoping for a return to school on Jan. 5 will see education moved online until at least Jan. 19. Front-facing businesses will be curtailed until Jan. 26 or later if need be. For full details about Step Two - click here.

Halton reported 411 new cases, which is less than yesterday 781. However, this is typical as fewer tests are processed on Sundays and holidays. The region records 655 new weekly cases per 100,000, up 41.5% from two weeks ago.

Ontario recorded 13,578 new cases, 6 deaths, 6,547 recoveries. The province's new weekly case count per 100,000 is 564.4, up 78.8 per cent from two weeks ago. With 7,025 new active cases, there are 130,307 people currently infected.

This has caused nine more people in Oakville to be admitted to OTMH, which is treating 36 patients. Hospitals in Halton are treating 57 people. Provincially there are 1,232 patients in hospitals, of which 248 require critical care.

To give you a comparison, on Dec. 18, 2021, Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital was treating two patients; Halton's hospitals were treating five; Ontario's hospitals were treating 358, of which 154 required critical care.

The province indicates that the number of actual new cases is underreported. This is because people it presumes have tested positive using one of the millions of rapid tests but have not notified their public health unit. It also stresses the importance of being fully vaccinated as our best offence against COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.

Numbers in this report originate from several sources, including Public Health Ontario, COVID-19 Tracker Canada, Halton Healthcare, and Joseph Brant Hospital.