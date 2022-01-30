January 30, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Marcel Painchaud Access Rescue training in Oakville Harbour on Jan. 29, 2022.

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Sunday, Jan. 29, 2022. Hospitalizations are down in Oakville, Halton and Ontario, as the province begins lifting health restrictions allowing residents to dine and exercise indoors tomorrow.

However, is this the end of the pandemic or just a reprieve from another COVID-19 variant?

According to the European Centre for Disease Control on Jan. 27, 2022, no other variants of concern, interest or being monitored have been added since Omicron. Jan. 26, 2022, Public Health Ontario report notes a variant of Omicron referred to as BA.2, which in the U.K. is a variant under review. In Demark, BA.2 has become the dominant COVID-19 variant and was 1.5 times more transmissible than its precursor.

Most restrictions that Ontario Public Health instituted on Jan. 5, 2022, were to protect our healthcare system from being overwhelmed and our most vulnerable.

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospitals is treating 30 COVID-19 patients, down two from yesterday and down from 66 patients recorded on Jan. 20, 2022. The hospital has one outbreak on 4 North, Unit 2, and is the only outbreak reported at Halton Healthcare.

Halton Hospitals are treating 76 patients, down three from yesterday and ultimately down from 176 on Jan. 20.

Ontario's hospitals are treating 3,019 patients, down 420 from yesterday and down from 4,067 on Jan. 20. 555 COVID-19 positive people required care in ICUs, and 346 required ventilators. Those requiring critical care are still high but declining from their peak this past week.

In early January, the requirements for eligibility for testing reduced the number of confirmed cases. The number of daily cases in the province and region has steadily declined. Halton reported 170 new cases, and the province registered 3,950. Halton recorded 206.5 weekly new cases per 100,000, down 54.1 per cent from two weeks ago. Ontario recorded 244.2 weekly new cases per 100,000, down 33.2 per cent.

For our most vulnerable, there were 19 deaths of long-term care residents from COVID-19 of the 55 deaths reported by the province. Three of those deaths occurred in the previous month. There are 351 LTC homes with an ongoing outbreak, and four new outbreaks were recorded.

The number of new cases was expected to rise after schools return to in-class learning, which hasn't occurred at this point. Scientifically, the vaccines are working at reducing the severity of COVID-19. Are they perfect? No, but overall they are performing.

Will additional booster shots be needed?

Like in Ontario, many first-world countries provide their most vulnerable with their fourth booster, so the answer is most likely yes. We have also seen great treatments being approved.

Variants will continue to pop up since simultaneously inoculating the world is impossible. So have we won the war against COVID-19 or just a battle? It appears that between vaccines and treatments, we are definitively prevailing and will once again be able to enjoy life at least at 50% capacity.

Public health measures gradually ease on Jan. 31, 2022. Here's what it means for Oakville residents. Click here to read more.

Vaccination booking information

Unsplash

**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

Parents must make booster doses and appointments for children in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Sources: