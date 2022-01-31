January 31, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Viktor Forgacs COVID-19 Update

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Halton reports three deaths over the weekend and 401 new cases. Oakville recorded 123 new cases. However, actual numbers may be higher since testing eligibility was reduced.

Halton recorded 206.5 new weekly cases per 100,000, down 54.1 per cent from two weeks ago. Ontario's is 244.2, down 33 per cent.

The region's hospitals reported an increase in COVID-19 patient admissions, but in Oakville, the admissions decreased and currently reports 28 COVID-19 positive patients.

Acute care beds occupancy in Halton is 106 per cent, and ICU bed occupancy is 85 per cent. Ontario's hospitalizations decreased by 420 to 3,019. Demand for the province's ICU beds and ventilators also reduced. The same trend was reported Canada-wide, as the country's hospitalization has dropped below 10,000. This is good news for Ontario since non-emergent and emergent operations resumed today.

There continues to be one outbreak at OTMH in 4 North, Unit 2. Outbreaks declined in Halton to 28 and Oakville to eight. Active institutional outbreaks in the province also dropped to 801. Canada recorded its most significant single-day drop in active cases of 12,000 plus, as recoveries surpassed 21,000.

In Ontario, three long-term care (LTC) residents passed due to COVID-19. Just over 54 per cent of the province's LTC homes are dealing with ongoing outbreaks. Of the 215 new cases, 170 were residents, and 45 were staff. Residents with ongoing cases total 2,604, and 2,787 staff have ongoing cases.

Active cases in Halton dropped below 1,000 and are just above 300 in Oakville. Active patients in Ontario total 46,950, reducing to 217,000 nationally.

Vaccinations percentages remained virtually stalled in Halton, Ontario, Canada and the US. Just 10% of the world's poorest people are vaccinated, creating an opportunity for more variants to immerge.

**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

Parents must make booster doses and appointments for children in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of Oakville vaccinations

76% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated

82% of all Oakville have received at least one dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 29, 2022.

355 active cases - minus 8

28 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 4

13,424 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 123

86 deaths - no change

13,035 recoveries - plus 175

13,121 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.7% of cases

8 active outbreaks - minus 2

Status in Halton

78% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

84% of all residents have received at least one dose

At least 1.2 million total vaccinations have been administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 29, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.

914 active cases - minus 183

84 patients in hospitals across Halton - plus 5

20 patients in the ICU - plus 2

41,129 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 401

294 deaths - plus 3

39,921 recoveries cases - plus 587

40,215 completed (resolved+deaths) cases - 97.7% of cases

28 active outbreaks - minus 5

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Non-urgent surgeries resumed in Ontario hospitals on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022

Several categories of businesses reopened today

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.46 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (85% of total pop.)

At least 11.72 million people are fully vaccinated (80% of total pop.)

6.38 million people have received a third (booster) dose

30.64 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Jan. 31, 2022, as of the end of yesterday.

Note: As directly quoted by the province of Ontario, "Case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario." Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.

44,863 active cases - minus 2,086

2,983 people hospitalized - minus 36

Over 1.03 million confirmed cases - plus 3,043

976,987 recovered cases - plus 5,098

11,444 deaths - plus 31

988,431 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.6%

15,008 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 14.7%

583 people in ICU - minus 4

347 people on ventilators - minus 11

790 active institutional outbreaks - minus 15

8 new outbreaks today

Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations in Canada

32.39 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.69% of total pop.)

At least 30.10 million people are fully vaccinated (78.72% of total pop.)

77.77 million total doses administered

15.26 million booster doses administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 29, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

217,546 active cases - minus 12,671

9,926 active hospitalizations - minus 377

3.03 million confirmed cases to date - plus 9,151

2.78 million recoveries - plus 21,731

33,753 deaths - plus 93

Ranked 81st in global deaths per capita at 89.37 per 100,000 people

U.S. COVID-19 Update

74.40 million cumulative cases

884,458 deaths

64.49% of the total population is fully vaccinated

211.69 million people are fully vaccinated with 538.82 million doses administered

Ranked 19th in global deaths per capita at 269.30 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

375.71 million cases

5.66 million people have died worldwide

At least 10.08 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) Only 10% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

