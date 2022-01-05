January 5, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Spencer Davis on Unsplash

This is the Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 coronavirus update. Oakville reported 290 new cases today, and there are now more than 2,000 Ontarians in the hospital with COVID.

Active cases in Oakville continue to climb, and are now close to 1,500. The massive waves of COVID infections across the country are causing problems for health-care systems and staff shortages across industries. Yesterday, two Ontario hospitals declared a "Code Orange." Today, the Winnipeg Police Service declared an "internal State of Emergency," as a large percentage of its officers are on sick leave or infected with the virus.

Closer to home, Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital has 32 coronavirus patients - exactly half of COVID related hospital admissions in Halton. Halton Hospitals have 8 COVID patients in ICU beds right now, which represents 78% of their capacity. Positivity rates remain high in Oakville, as well as all through Ontario.

Steven Del Duca, the Leader of the Ontario Liberal Party, called on Premier Ford to ask the Federal government for military aid in response to this new wave of the pandemic. Both Quebec and Nova Scotia governments have announced that they are delaying the return to school for children and the Yukon reported its 16th COVID death.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton continues to book first and second dose vaccinations for all residents age 5 and older, plus third dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

Booster doses and appointments for children must be made in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Oakville reports 290 new cases - 89 more new cases than yesterday's count

Halton daily number is 629 - plus 163

There are nearly 1,500 active cases in Oakville alone

Halton hospitals currently have 8 confirmed COVID patients in the ICU, which represents roughly 78% of their capacity

There are currently 64 COVID patients across all Halton hospitals - plus 15

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital has 32 patients - minus 4

Halton Region has administered almost 150,000 booster vaccine doses

Summary of Oakville vaccinations

84% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated

86% of all Oakville have received at least one dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 4, 2022.

1,494 active cases - plus 110

8,662 cases resolved - plus 180

3,619 COVID variant cases

32 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 4

10,225 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 290

69 deaths - no change

8,731 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 85.4% of cases

12 active outbreaks - plus 5

Status in Halton

89% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated - no change

87% of all residents have received at least one dose - no change

137,528 Halton residents have received a booster shot - plus 7,551

At least 1.07 million total vaccinations administered - increase of over 100,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 4, 2022.

4,101 active cases - plus 354

64 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

30,995 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 629

246 deaths - no change

26,648 recoveries - plus 275

26,894 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 86.7% of cases

26 active outbreaks - plus 5

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

A long list of new rules and regulations to fight the spread of the Omicron variant in Ontario is now in effect. The full list of these new measures can be read at this Oakville News story by clicking here.

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.25 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (87.3% of eligible pop.)

At least 11.43 million people are fully vaccinated (81.6% of eligible pop.)

27.75 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third) - plus more than 200,000

Changes are from figures in our last update.

144,282 active cases - minus 87*

2,081 people hospitalized - plus 791

828,032 confirmed cases - plus 11,582

673,498 recovered cases - plus 11,656

683,750 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 82.5%

59,137 tests were conducted with a positivy rate of 28.1%

288 people in ICU - plus 22

138 people on ventilators - plus 10

973 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 9

*Testing guidelines and eligibility have changed over the past week, which may affect discrepancies day-to-day of active cases and similar statistics*

Summary of Variants of Concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern. All totals are only for cases since November 1, 2021.

11,512 total variant COVID cases across Halton

3,619 total in Oakville

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Canada's cumulative cases reaches 2.3 million; active cases surpass 340,000

The Winnipeg Police Service declares an internal State of Emergency

Quebec and Nova Scotia push back the dates when children will return to school

There remains a national advisory in effect against all non-essential travel

The Yukon reports its 16th total death due to COVID; schools there remain open

The Federal government announced the delivery of 140 million rapid tests during the month of January

87.25% of Canadians 12 years or older are fully vaccinated

The World Health Organization reported over 2 million news cases of COVID in the past 24 hours

Summary of national vaccinations

31.28 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (81.79% of total pop.)

At least 29.25 million people are fully vaccinated (76.49% of total pop.)

69.34 million total doses administered

205,822 active cases - plus 20,899

2,358 active hospitalizations - plus 259

2.35 million confirmed cases to date

1.95 million recoveries - plus 40,000

30,456 deaths - plus 57

Ranked 85th in global deaths per capita at 81.12 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

56.31 million cumulative cases

825,106 deaths

61.74% of the total population is fully vaccinated

Ranked 21th in global deaths per capita at 252.9 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

293.75 million cases - plus more than 3 million

5.45 million people have died worldwide

58.6% of the world population has received at least one vaccine dose (source: Our World Data)

