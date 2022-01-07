January 7, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

Ibrahim Boran
coronavirus testing
This is the Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 coronavirus update. Oakville reported 239 new cases today, and there are now 12 COVID patients in Halton Region ICU beds. Three people in Oakville died of COVID over the past 24 hours.
Hospitalizations in Ontario have reached more than 2,400 for the first time, and the province reported 42 deaths.
Approximately 4,000 Oakvillians have been tested for COVID in the past week. The test positivity rate over that period was 30.1%.
Canada's Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos speculated about mandating vaccines across all provinces today, although he clarified that this would be 100% a provincial decision.
The Ontario Premier's office announced a new grant program for small businesses that were shut down by the most recent pandemic measures. Eligible businesses can apply for a 10,000$ grant, as well as discounts on electricity rates.
Across Canada, Newfoundland and Labrador joined Ontario and other provinces in reducing the required isolation period of vaccinated people who test positive to only 7 days. It will remain 10 days for the unvaccinated.
Calls for help from Bearskin Lake First Nation continued today. The Thunder Bay area community is facing a terrible outbreak of COVID, with 50% of people testing positive over the past two days. The Nation has requested immediate military aid from the Federal government.
NIAID via Foter.com
**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.
Booster doses and appointments for children must be made in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.
All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.
**CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**
Note: Oakville News updates are published at least five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- There were 3 new COVID deaths in Oakville over the past 24 hours
- Oakville reports 239 new cases - 12 fewer new cases than yesterday
- Halton's daily number is 836 - plus 145
- There are now 1,450 active cases in Oakville alone - minus 53
- Halton hospitals currently have 12 confirmed COVID patients in the ICU, which represents roughly 80% of their capacity
- There are currently 69 COVID patients across all Halton hospitals - no change
- Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital has 32 patients - no change
- Halton Region has administered close to 1.1 million total doses of the vaccine
Summary of Oakville vaccinations
- 84% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated
- 86% of all Oakville have received at least one dose
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 6, 2022.
- 1,450 active cases - minus 53
- 9,169 cases resolved - plus 289
- 3,722 COVID variant cases - plus 30
- 32 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 10,691 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 239
- 72 deaths - plus 3
- 9,241 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 86.4% of cases
- 13 active outbreaks - no changes
Status in Halton
- 89% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated - no change
- 87% of all residents have received at least one dose - no change
- 154,569 booster doses have been administered in Halton - plus 17,041
- At least 1.09 million total vaccinations administered - an increase of roughly 10,000
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 6, 2022.
- 4,151 active cases - minus 99
- 69 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change
- 32,522 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 836
- 250 deaths - plus 4
- 28,121 resolved cases - plus 1,473
- 28,371 completed (resolved+deaths) cases - 87.2% of cases
- 30 active outbreaks - plus 17
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.
Summary of Variants of Concern (VOC)
These data are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern. All totals are only for cases since Nov. 1, 2021.
- 11,825 total variant COVID cases across Halton - plus 126
- 3,722 total in Oakville - plus 30
Ontario COVID-19 update
- A record breaking 2,472 people are in hospitals with COVID in Ontario
- There were 11,899 new cases today
- Indoor and outdoor gatherings are currently capped at 10 and 25 people, respectively
- Of the 338 ICU patients across the province (+19), 232 (69%) are either unvaccinated or have their vaccine status unknown
- The province reports 42 new deaths from the virus
- The Ontario government continues its rapid test distribution efforts, find a pop-up rapid test location here
- The Premier's Office announces a new 10,000$ grant program for small businesses during the lockdown
- 82% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) are fully vaccinated
A long list of new rules and regulations to fight the spread of the Omicron variant in Ontario is now in effect. The complete list of these new measures can be read at this Oakville News story by clicking here.
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 12.27 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (87% of eligible pop.)
- At least 11.45 million people are fully vaccinated (81.1% of eligible pop.)
- 28.14 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)
Changes are from figures in our last update.
- 145,538 active cases - minus 47*
- 2,472 people hospitalized - plus 193
- 853,270 confirmed cases - plus 11,899
- 707,732 resolved cases - plus 11,946
- 718,047 finished cases (deaths & recovered) or 84.1%
- 61,137 tests (1,896 more than yesterday) were conducted with a positive rate of 26.6%
- 338 people in ICU - plus 19
- 177 people on ventilators - plus 13
- 42 new deaths were reported today
- 1,119 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 74
*Testing guidelines and eligibility have changed over the past week, which may affect discrepancies day-to-day of active cases and similar statistics
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Canada's cumulative cases reach 2.43 million; active cases surpass 375,000
- Canada's Health Minister said that provinces may eventually need to require all able citizens to take the COVID-19 vaccine, but acknowledged it would be up to the Premiers
- The terrible outbreak in Bearskin Lake First Nation continues, no help from the Federal government has arrived yet
- There remains a national advisory in effect against all non-essential travel
- Newfoundland announces changes to its isolation policy. Vaccinated people can now isolate for three days less (7 days total) than their unvaccinated contemporaries.
- 81.12% of Canadians 5 years or older are fully vaccinated
- Hospitals in some U.S. states announce they will begin to release statistics distinguishing between hospitalizations due to COVID and patients who incidentally are infected while already in the healthcare system
Summary of national vaccinations in Canada
- 31.85 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (approx. 83.2% of total pop.)
- At least 29.49 million people are fully vaccinated (approx. 77.1% of total pop.)
- 70.57 million total doses administered
- 376,670 active cases
- 43,148 new cases today - 3,715 more than yesterday
- 5,939 active hospitalizations - plus 455
- 2.46 million confirmed cases to date
- 2.04 million recoveries - plus approx. 70,000
- 30,584 deaths - plus 60
- Ranked 85th in global deaths per capita at 81.53 per 100,000 people
US COVID-19 Update
- 57.89 million cumulative cases
- 829,740 deaths - plus 1,861
- 62.4% of the total population is fully vaccinated
- Ranked 21st in global deaths per capita at 224.42 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 58.95% of the world population has received at least one vaccine dose (source: Our World Data)
Halton Region
The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.
Pictured right is a graph from Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.
Provincial Public Health officials are stressing the importance of getting vaccinated, as well as scheduling a free booster shot as soon as possible, either through the provincial website or at pharmacies like Rexall or Shoppers Drug Mart.
Sources:
- Halton Region (and halton.ca/covid19)
- Halton Healthcare
- Joseph Brant Hospital
- HDSB COVID Advisory Page
- The Government of Ontario dashboard
- Public Health Ontario COVID-19 Data Tool
- Government of Canada
- COVID-19 Vaccination Tracker Canada
- Centre for Disease Control
- Our World in Data
- Johns Hopkins
- World Health Organization