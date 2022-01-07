January 7, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Ibrahim Boran coronavirus testing

This is the Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 coronavirus update. Oakville reported 239 new cases today, and there are now 12 COVID patients in Halton Region ICU beds. Three people in Oakville died of COVID over the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations in Ontario have reached more than 2,400 for the first time, and the province reported 42 deaths.

Approximately 4,000 Oakvillians have been tested for COVID in the past week. The test positivity rate over that period was 30.1%.

Canada's Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos speculated about mandating vaccines across all provinces today, although he clarified that this would be 100% a provincial decision.

The Ontario Premier's office announced a new grant program for small businesses that were shut down by the most recent pandemic measures. Eligible businesses can apply for a 10,000$ grant, as well as discounts on electricity rates.

Across Canada, Newfoundland and Labrador joined Ontario and other provinces in reducing the required isolation period of vaccinated people who test positive to only 7 days. It will remain 10 days for the unvaccinated.

Calls for help from Bearskin Lake First Nation continued today. The Thunder Bay area community is facing a terrible outbreak of COVID, with 50% of people testing positive over the past two days. The Nation has requested immediate military aid from the Federal government.

**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

Booster doses and appointments for children must be made in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

Note: Oakville News updates are published at least five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

There were 3 new COVID deaths in Oakville over the past 24 hours

Oakville reports 239 new cases - 12 fewer new cases than yesterday

Halton's daily number is 836 - plus 145

There are now 1,450 active cases in Oakville alone - minus 53

Halton hospitals currently have 12 confirmed COVID patients in the ICU, which represents roughly 80% of their capacity

There are currently 69 COVID patients across all Halton hospitals - no change

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital has 32 patients - no change

Halton Region has administered close to 1.1 million total doses of the vaccine

Summary of Oakville vaccinations

84% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated

86% of all Oakville have received at least one dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 6, 2022.

1,450 active cases - minus 53

9,169 cases resolved - plus 289

3,722 COVID variant cases - plus 30

32 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

10,691 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 239

72 deaths - plus 3

9,241 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 86.4% of cases

13 active outbreaks - no changes

Status in Halton

89% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated - no change

87% of all residents have received at least one dose - no change

154,569 booster doses have been administered in Halton - plus 17,041

At least 1.09 million total vaccinations administered - an increase of roughly 10,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 6, 2022.

4,151 active cases - minus 99

69 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

32,522 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 836

250 deaths - plus 4

28,121 resolved cases - plus 1,473

28,371 completed (resolved+deaths) cases - 87.2% of cases

30 active outbreaks - plus 17

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Summary of Variants of Concern (VOC)

These data are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern. All totals are only for cases since Nov. 1, 2021.

11,825 total variant COVID cases across Halton - plus 126

3,722 total in Oakville - plus 30

Ontario COVID-19 update

A record breaking 2,472 people are in hospitals with COVID in Ontario

There were 11,899 new cases today

Indoor and outdoor gatherings are currently capped at 10 and 25 people, respectively

Of the 338 ICU patients across the province (+19), 232 (69%) are either unvaccinated or have their vaccine status unknown

The province reports 42 new deaths from the virus

The Ontario government continues its rapid test distribution efforts, find a pop-up rapid test location here

The Premier's Office announces a new 10,000$ grant program for small businesses during the lockdown

82% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) are fully vaccinated

A long list of new rules and regulations to fight the spread of the Omicron variant in Ontario is now in effect. The complete list of these new measures can be read at this Oakville News story by clicking here.

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.27 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (87% of eligible pop.)

At least 11.45 million people are fully vaccinated (81.1% of eligible pop.)

28.14 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)

Changes are from figures in our last update.

145,538 active cases - minus 47*

2,472 people hospitalized - plus 193

853,270 confirmed cases - plus 11,899

707,732 resolved cases - plus 11,946

718,047 finished cases (deaths & recovered) or 84.1%

61,137 tests (1,896 more than yesterday) were conducted with a positive rate of 26.6%

338 people in ICU - plus 19

177 people on ventilators - plus 13

42 new deaths were reported today

1,119 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 74

*Testing guidelines and eligibility have changed over the past week, which may affect discrepancies day-to-day of active cases and similar statistics

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Canada's cumulative cases reach 2.43 million; active cases surpass 375,000

Canada's Health Minister said that provinces may eventually need to require all able citizens to take the COVID-19 vaccine, but acknowledged it would be up to the Premiers

The terrible outbreak in Bearskin Lake First Nation continues, no help from the Federal government has arrived yet

There remains a national advisory in effect against all non-essential travel

Newfoundland announces changes to its isolation policy. Vaccinated people can now isolate for three days less (7 days total) than their unvaccinated contemporaries.

81.12% of Canadians 5 years or older are fully vaccinated

Hospitals in some U.S. states announce they will begin to release statistics distinguishing between hospitalizations due to COVID and patients who incidentally are infected while already in the healthcare system

Summary of national vaccinations in Canada

31.85 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (approx. 83.2% of total pop.)

At least 29.49 million people are fully vaccinated (approx. 77.1% of total pop.)

70.57 million total doses administered

376,670 active cases

43,148 new cases today - 3,715 more than yesterday

5,939 active hospitalizations - plus 455

2.46 million confirmed cases to date

2.04 million recoveries - plus approx. 70,000

30,584 deaths - plus 60

Ranked 85th in global deaths per capita at 81.53 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

57.89 million cumulative cases

829,740 deaths - plus 1,861

62.4% of the total population is fully vaccinated

Ranked 21st in global deaths per capita at 224.42 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

58.95% of the world population has received at least one vaccine dose (source: Our World Data)

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

Provincial Public Health officials are stressing the importance of getting vaccinated, as well as scheduling a free booster shot as soon as possible, either through the provincial website or at pharmacies like Rexall or Shoppers Drug Mart.

