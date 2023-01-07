January 7, 2023 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Martin Sanchez COVID-19 Update

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, January 7, 2023.

New cases in Oakville and Halton have increased by a very slight margin, although figures for every other metric mostly remain the same - two people are hospitalized (a reduction from 6 the last time data was reported), and one person died this week (same rate as previously recorded).

There are three active outbreaks in Oakville, an improvement from six as of Dec. 24, 2022, at long-term care homes Chartwell Waterford and Post Inn Village, and retirement home Vistamere-Oakville.

Meanwhile, prescriptions for Paxlovid, a promising antiviral drug, have more than doubled in the three weeks since it’s approval.

Medical experts believe there still are obstacles in the way for patients who seek Paxlovid from pharmacies as they’ll have to pass strict eligibility criteria, and put up with staffing problems and pharmacists’ lack of access to medical information.

We're now just past the third anniversary of the pandemic and Canada has logged 4.52 million COVID-19 infections and 49.5K deaths; the U.S. has crossed 100 million infections and a million deaths.

Over 660 million cases of COVID-19 have now been recorded globally, since the start of the pandemic; 6.71 million people have died.

The bivalent booster vaccine is now available to those ages 5 and up. Uptick in vaccinations across the province, including locally, has been especially slow, at a pace 70% slower from fall 2021. This is true for those getting their first or second dose, or those getting booster shots (including the now available bivalent booster dose.)

Unsplash

**Vaccine booking: Fourth doses (second booster doses) of vaccine are now available for anyone in Halton age 12 and up, though fourth doses must be at least five months since your last dose and 90 days since having COVID-19.

Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age six months and older, plus third-dose boosters for anyone age 12 and up.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third or fourth vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville COVID-19 Update:

73 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported (5 more than last week)

2 people were hospitalized (6 less than last week)

1 new death (same as last week)

3 active outbreaks in Oakville - reduction from 6 as of Dec. 24, 2022

Halton COVID-19 Update:

240 new cases of COVID-19 (20 more than last week)

15 people were hospitalized (2 more than last week)

3 new deaths (one less than last week)

10 active outbreaks in Halton - reduction from 15 as of Dec. 24, 2022

Vaccinations in Halton Region:

Almost 1.53 million doses have been administered in Halton

94% of Halton residents have at least two doses (the primary series)

28% of eligible Halton residents (age 12+) are up to date on their booster shots (have had the primary series and a booster dose in the last six months)

Ontario COVID-19 Update:

There have been 1.56 million cases in Ontario to date

15,663 deaths to date

1,221 people are in hospital with COVID-19

There are 126 people in ICU

Summary of provincial vaccinations

91.09% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) have at least one dose

87.66% of Ontarians have received at least two doses

52.37% of people have received a third dose

Canadian COVID-19 Update:

Canada has had 4.52 million cases of COVID-19

There are 479,400 active cases in Canada

5,516 people are currently in hospital

There are 49,525 deaths to date

83.3% of Canadians are fully vaccinated

Global COVID-19 Update:

U.S. cases are now at 101 million cases; 1.1 million have died

663 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started; 6.71 million people have died

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Halton Region

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

Sources:

**Note: Halton Regional Health has notified news organizations that COVID-19 data will not be reported next week during the holidays. COVID-19 figures will return in early January.