January 8, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Oakville coronavirus update for Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Ontario reported over 13,000 new cases today, along with 31 new deaths. Oakville and Halton Region do not publish updated numbers over the weekend but, as of yesterday, there were 1,450 active cases in Town. According to current data, there are 35 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital.

There were close to 30,000 new cases across the country today, which is lower than yesterday. 81% of Canadians 5 or older are now fully vaccinated and close to 10 million booster doses have been administered.

Omicron cases continue to explode, with Dr. Teresa Tam saying that case numbers are 400 per cent higher than at the peak of the third wave. Still, Premiers of both Alberta and Saskatchewan hit back at the idea of mandatory vaccination, calling the decision a matter of personal choice.

The College of Physicians in Quebec wrote a letter to their government requesting swifter and more strict COVID restrictions in response to waves of infections.

South of the border, 1 in 5 Americans have now tested positive for COVID at some point during the pandemic.

**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

Booster doses and appointments for children must be made in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Note: Oakville News updates are published at least five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Oakville and Halton Region do not update many of their COVID statistics on the weekend. These numbers are based on hospital reports and numbers from Friday, January 8. Statistics from Friday are denoted by an asterisk (*).

There were 1,450 active cases in Oakville on Friday*

There were 12 confirmed COVID patients in the ICUs of Halton hospitals, which represents roughly 80% of their capacity*

Today, there are 72 COVID patients across all Halton hospitals - plus 3

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital has 35 patients - plus 3

Summary of Oakville vaccinations

84% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated*

86% of all Oakville have received at least one dose*

1,450 active cases*

9,169 cases resolved*

3,722 COVID variant cases*

35 COVID patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 3

10,691 total cases (confirmed and probable)*

72 deaths*

9,241 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 86.4% of cases*

13 active outbreaks*

Status in Halton

89% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated*

87% of all residents have received at least one dose*

154,569 booster doses have been administered in Halton*

At least 1.09 million total vaccinations administered*

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 7, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.

4,151 active cases*

72 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 3

32,060 total cases (confirmed+probable)*

250 deaths*

28,121 resolved cases*

28,371 completed (resolved+deaths) cases - 87.2% of cases*

30 active outbreaks*

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Summary of Variants of Concern (VOC)

These data are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern. All totals are only for cases since Nov. 1, 2021.

11,825 total variant COVID cases across Halton*

3,722 total in Oakville*

Ontario COVID-19 update

2,594 people are in hospitals with COVID in Ontario - plus 122

There were 13,362 new cases today

Of the 385 ICU patients across the province (+47), 230 (59%) are either unvaccinated or have their vaccine status unknown

The province reports 31 new deaths from the virus

Indoor and outdoor gatherings are currently capped at 10 and 25 people, respectively

The Ontario government continues its rapid test distribution efforts, find a pop-up rapid test location here

81.2% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) are fully vaccinated

A long list of new rules and regulations to fight the spread of the Omicron variant in Ontario is now in effect. The complete list of these new measures can be read at this Oakville News story by clicking here.

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.29 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (87% of eligible pop.)

At least 11.46 million people are fully vaccinated (81.2% of eligible pop.)

28.14 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)

Changes are from figures in our last update.

146,893 active cases - plus 1,355

2,594 people hospitalized - plus 122

866,632 confirmed cases - plus 13,362

719,739 resolved cases - plus 12,007

730,084 completed cases (deaths & recovered) or 84.2%

55,700 tests (5,437 less than yesterday) were conducted with a positive rate of 30.6%

385 people in ICU - plus 47

219 people on ventilators - plus 42

31 new deaths were reported today

1,119 active* ongoing institutional outbreaks

*Indicates statistics that have not been updated by governments or public health units due to it being the weekend

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Canada's cumulative cases reach 2.5 million; active cases surpass 400,000

The Premiers of Alberta and Saskatchewan say that they will not support mandatory vaccinations in their provinces

Dr. Teresa Tam says that COVID infections are 400 per cent higher than at the peak of the third wave

There remains a national advisory in effect against all non-essential travel

The WHO stresses that people should not consider the Omicron variant "mild"

81.15% of Canadians 5 years or older are fully vaccinated

1 in 5 Americans have now tested positive for the coronavirus

Summary of national vaccinations in Canada

31.88 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (approx. 83.3% of total pop.)

At least 29.51 million people are fully vaccinated (approx. 77.1% of total pop.)

70.98 million total doses administered

404,790 active cases

29,290 new cases today - 13,858 less new cases than yesterday

6,266 active hospitalizations - plus 327

2.51 million confirmed cases to date

2.07 million recoveries - plus approx. 30,000

30,742 deaths - plus 158

Ranked 85th in global deaths per capita at 81.75 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

58.68 million cumulative cases

831,729 deaths - plus 1,989

61.93% of the total population is fully vaccinated

Ranked 21st in global deaths per capita at 254.88 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

9 billion vaccine doses have been administered across the globe

Over 2 million cases in the past 24 hours

5.4 million cumulative deaths

58.95% of the world population has received at least one vaccine dose (source: Our World Data)

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

Provincial Public Health officials are stressing the importance of getting vaccinated, as well as scheduling a free booster shot as soon as possible, either through the provincial website or at pharmacies like Rexall or Shoppers Drug Mart.

