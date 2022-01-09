January 9, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Photo by Lucas Vasques on Unsplash

This is the Oakville coronavirus update for Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Over the last 24 hours, six new patients were admitted to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, which is now treating 41 COVID-19 patients.

Across Halton, there are 80 patients in hospitals (OTMH: 41, Joseph Brant: 23, Milton: 12, Georgetown: 4) an increase of eight new patients since the Jan.8, 2022 update.

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital is one of the 166 Ontario hospitals with an outbreak in 6 South – Pod 200. Halton Healthcare informed staff of the outbreak on Jan. 7, 2022.

Halton reported 632 new cases. The region is recording 708 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000, up 6.2 per cent from two weeks ago. Ontario is recording 664 up 16.6 per cent. Numbers may be underreported due to new testing restrictions, as well as the number of individuals using quick test kits provided by the province.

Ontario Hospital Status

The province recorded 2,419 people required hospital care, down by 175, but ICU (Intensive Care Unit) demand increased to 397 up 25. Five more people required a ventilator bringing the need to 218 for COVID-19 positive patients.

Up-to-date vaccination status related to hospitalizations is not available on weekends and holidays.

The province has 2,343 ICU beds available, which is down from the 2,554 available in May 2021. There are 1,389 non-COVID patients and 397 COVID-19 positive patients in ICU, leaving 557 available ICU beds.

On Jan. 1, 2022, 200 COVID-19 positive patients required an ICU. So, in the past week, the demand for ICUs has increased by just under 100 per cent.

This is why the Jan. 8, 2022, recommendation of Baricitinib for moderately and critically ill COVID-19 patients by the Science Table is so important.

Baricitinib recommended by Science Table

On Jan.8, 2022, the Science Table COVID-19 Advisory for Ontario recommended that patients with COVID-19 receive baricitinib if patients have a moderate or critical illness requiring supplemental oxygen.

The studies found that baricitinib can decrease death and decrease the chance that a hospitalized COVID-19 patient will need invasive mechanical ventilation.

Brand name of baricitinib is Olumiant.

Drugs approved in Canada for the treatment of COVID-19

Ontario case status

Since yesterday, 11,959 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the province, recoveries totalled 10,664, active cases increased by 1,275 to 137,822, and 20 people died. However, due to the restrictions on testing, the actual number of cases may be underreported.

The Effective Reproduction Number decreases from a high of 1.94 recorded from Dec. 19 to 25, 2021, to 1.29 from Dec. 29, 2021, to Jan. 4, 2022.

South of the border, 1 in 5 Americans have now tested positive for COVID at some point during the pandemic.

Long Term Care status

Of the 259 new cases confirmed in Ontario's LTC homes, 204 are residents, and 55 are staff. Ongoing outbreaks increased by 16 to 358. Four residents died. There is one active outbreak in Oakville at Northridge Long Term Care Home (Trafalgar & Millhouse), with five cases declared on Dec. 31, 2021.

Outbreaks

The province's LTC homes, retirement homes, and hospitals declared 54 new outbreaks, bringing the number of ongoing outbreaks to 735. Hospitals account for 166 of the ongoing outbreaks, increasing by 21.

Oakville and Halton Region do not publish updated numbers over the weekend

**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

Booster doses and appointments for children must be made in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

Note: Oakville News updates are published five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

