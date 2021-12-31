January 1, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Pam Menegakis on Unsplash

This is the New Year's Day, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 coronavirus update. Halton reported 854 new cases, but hospitalizations remained unchanged from Dec. 31. All four hospitals in Halton are treating 28 patients of which Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital is caring for 14 patients.

Weekly new cases per 100,000 in Halton hit a peak of 612.7, which is up 98 per cent over the previous two weeks. Ontario reported 467.6 new weekly cases up 114.8 per cent.

However, Ontario Public Health warned on their primary landing page that case numbers are underreported due to the large number of individuals who've received a positive result from a rapid test but haven't disclosed their results with their Public Health Units.

Due to changes in the availability of testing, driven by increasing COVID-19 cases related to the Omicron variant, case counts in our current data reports are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario. As such, data should be interpreted with caution. For more information, please check out our blog - Public Health Ontario.

Ontario set another daily record of 18,445 new cases, and active cases rose to 112,486. There were 4,769 recoveries and 12 newly confirmed deaths. 10,206 people have died as a result of contracting COVID-19.

Over the past 24 hours, 36 new outbreaks were reported in long-term care (LTC) homes, bringing the total LTC ongoing outbreaks to 168 in Ontario. Of the 132 new cases reported 97 were among residents and 25 were among staff.

With new rules now prohibiting most people in Ontario from accessing a publicly-funded PCR test, the province is likely going to change its system for how new cases are counted and tracked.

Omicron Update

Released on Dec 31, 2021, Public Health Ontario's weekly Omicron Update confirmed that the Omicron variant's ability to infect fully vaccinated individuals is high.

Of the 30,326 confirmed Omicron variant cases, over 77 per cent are breakthrough cases, 14.9 percent are among unvaccinated individuals, 3.9 per cent are partially vaccinated, and 2.6 per cent have received a third COVID-19 dose.

The number of Omicron infected people who, so far, have required hospitalization is 79 people, three required intensive care, and two resulted in death. According to the Dec. 31, 2021 Ontario COVID-19 update, 65 per cent of individuals in the hospital are fully vaccinated, but only 33 per cent of people in ICUs are fully vaccinated. The province does not provide vaccination status for individuals who have died.

Twenty to 39-year-olds account for 46.1 per cent of all Omicron cases in the province.

Halton has 2,985 Omicron cases or 9.8 per cent of the total number, but the region only accounts for 4 per cent of the province's population.