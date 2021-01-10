January 10th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Sunday, January 10, 2021 coronavirus update which records one additional active case in Oakville, and 19 fewer active cases in the region. Hospitalizations are down in Oakville, and no deaths were recorded. There is one new institutional outbreak in Oakville at Post Inn Village LTC, and Wyndham Manor's outbreak is declared over. The outbreak at Wyndham was the deadliest in Oakville, resulting in the death of 21 residents.
The 14th day of the lockdown, and the province reaches 30,000 plus active cases, and hospitalizations continue to climb. There were 9,000 plus vaccinations, and a total of 5,800 plus people are fully immunized. On Monday, the province may reveal new modelling numbers.
The US is making steady strides as it vaccinated at least 6.7 million people. The world records its 90 millionth case.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Halton records its 7,000 case
- Active cases are up by one in Oakville and down by 19 in Halton
- New patients at OTMH are coming from other communities
- All students in Oakville and Halton region (elementary and secondary) will continue online classes for another two weeks
- Wyndham Manor LTC outbreak declared over after 21 patients pass, making it the worst hit facility in Oakville
- Post Inn Village LTC declares an outbreak with 2 confirmed cases
- Halton's rolling seven day daily average is 108.3 cases which is down from its peak recorded on January 6, 2021 when it hit 114.7.
- Halton's new cases are up 20.5% over the previous 2 week period. The region is recording 126.5 new cases per 100K per week.
- Availability of acute care beds is 7% and ICU beds is 12%.
- Halton Police Chief apologizes for leaving the country
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 9, 2021.
- 198 active cases - plus 1
- 28 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 2
- 2,313 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 36
- 46 deaths - no change
- 2,069 recoveries (89.4% of all cases) - plus 35
- 2,115 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.4% of cases
- 10 outbreaks - plus 1
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 751 active cases - minus 19
- 52 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2
- 7,006 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 98
- 131 deaths - no change
- 6,124 recoveries (87.4% of all cases) - plus 117
- 6,255 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 89.2% of cases
- 35 outbreaks - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- Ontario's positivity rate is 6.2% with an Effective Reproduction Number of 1.2
- Active cases crosses 30,000 for the first time in Ontario
- Toronto's hospital network awaits more COVID-19 vaccines
- Peel, Toronto, York and Windsor Essex account for 60% of all new cases
- Patients on ventilators increasing by almost 20% in 24 hours.
- All students in Southern Ontario will stay closed for in-person classes a minimum two more weeks
- Premier Ford hints at even more restrictions to be announced on Monday (Dr. David Williams said about rising cases this week: "It's unfortunate because these aren't just numbers - they represent people")
- Province showing number of completed vaccinations (those who have received 2 doses) - 5,884
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 10, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 30,079 active cases - plus 1,388
- 1,483 people hospitalized - plus 26
- 113,246 people vaccinated - plus 9,983
- 196,125 doses delivered to province
- 5,884 immunizations completed
- 215,783 confirmed cases - plus 3,945 up 14.6%
- 180,720 recovered cases - plus 2,496
- 4,983 deaths - plus 61
- 185,703 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.0%
- 62,308 tests conducted, coming back 6.2% positive
- 388 people in ICU - plus 6
- 266 people on ventilators - plus 22
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,867 total outbreaks reported - plus 53
- 487 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 22
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Cumulative cases in Canada reach 660,000
- BC, Nunavut, PEI, and NWT do not issues updates on Sundays.
- 1% of all eligible Canadians have received their first dose of vaccine as the federal government says the program is about to "step up"
- Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says public vaccinations are expected to begin in April 2021
- The United States has managed to vaccinate 6.7 million people
- Global total cases surpasses 90 million
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 9, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 813,600+ active cases
- 4,500+ people hospitalized
- 316,400+ people vaccinated - plus 20,200+
- 650,900+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 16,788 deaths - plus 130
- 551,900+ recoveries
- 568,600+ resolved cases (87.3% of all cases)
United States coronavirus update
- 22.2+ million total cases
- 372,600+ deaths
- 130,700+ hospitalizations
- 6.7 million people vaccinated
- 151,000+ people immunizations completed
- 22.1 million doses delivered
World coronavirus update
- 23.87 million active cases
- 108,500 people in critical condition
- 23.75 million vaccinations
- 90.5 million total cases
- 1.94 million deaths
- 64.69 million recovered