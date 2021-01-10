January 10th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Sunday, January 10, 2021 coronavirus update which records one additional active case in Oakville, and 19 fewer active cases in the region. Hospitalizations are down in Oakville, and no deaths were recorded. There is one new institutional outbreak in Oakville at Post Inn Village LTC, and Wyndham Manor's outbreak is declared over. The outbreak at Wyndham was the deadliest in Oakville, resulting in the death of 21 residents.

The 14th day of the lockdown, and the province reaches 30,000 plus active cases, and hospitalizations continue to climb. There were 9,000 plus vaccinations, and a total of 5,800 plus people are fully immunized. On Monday, the province may reveal new modelling numbers.

The US is making steady strides as it vaccinated at least 6.7 million people. The world records its 90 millionth case.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Halton records its 7,000 case

Active cases are up by one in Oakville and down by 19 in Halton

New patients at OTMH are coming from other communities

All students in Oakville and Halton region (elementary and secondary) will continue online classes for another two weeks

Wyndham Manor LTC outbreak declared over after 21 patients pass, making it the worst hit facility in Oakville

Post Inn Village LTC declares an outbreak with 2 confirmed cases

Halton's rolling seven day daily average is 108.3 cases which is down from its peak recorded on January 6, 2021 when it hit 114.7.

Halton's new cases are up 20.5% over the previous 2 week period. The region is recording 126.5 new cases per 100K per week.

Availability of acute care beds is 7% and ICU beds is 12%.

Halton Police Chief apologizes for leaving the country

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 9, 2021.

198 active cases - plus 1

28 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 2

2,313 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 36

46 deaths - no change

2,069 recoveries (89.4% of all cases) - plus 35

2,115 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.4% of cases

10 outbreaks - plus 1

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Non-Halton Total Residents Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 7 2 13 4 26 0 0 Delmanor-Glen Abbey Retirement Dec 4/20 12 4 0 2 18 4 4 Kessington Retirement Dec 19/20 14 3 0 0 17 0 0 Post Inn Village Long Term Care Jan 7/21 1 0 1 0 2 0 0 Sunrise Retirement Jan 5/21 0 1 1 0 2 0 0 Trafalgar Lodge Retirement Jan 1/21 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 Totals 34 10 16 6 66 4 4

Status in Halton

751 active cases - minus 19

52 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2

7,006 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 98

131 deaths - no change

6,124 recoveries (87.4% of all cases) - plus 117

6,255 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 89.2% of cases

35 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 10, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

30,079 active cases - plus 1,388

1,483 people hospitalized - plus 26

113,246 people vaccinated - plus 9,983

196,125 doses delivered to province

5,884 immunizations completed

215,783 confirmed cases - plus 3,945 up 14.6%

180,720 recovered cases - plus 2,496

4,983 deaths - plus 61

185,703 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.0%

62,308 tests conducted, coming back 6.2% positive

388 people in ICU - plus 6

266 people on ventilators - plus 22

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,867 total outbreaks reported - plus 53

487 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 22

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Cumulative cases in Canada reach 660,000

BC, Nunavut, PEI, and NWT do not issues updates on Sundays.

1% of all eligible Canadians have received their first dose of vaccine as the federal government says the program is about to "step up"

Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says public vaccinations are expected to begin in April 2021

The United States has managed to vaccinate 6.7 million people

Global total cases surpasses 90 million

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 9, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

813,600+ active cases

4,500+ people hospitalized

316,400+ people vaccinated - plus 20,200+

650,900+ confirmed and suspected cases

16,788 deaths - plus 130

551,900+ recoveries

568,600+ resolved cases (87.3% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

22.2+ million total cases

372,600+ deaths

130,700+ hospitalizations

6.7 million people vaccinated

151,000+ people immunizations completed

22.1 million doses delivered

World coronavirus update

23.87 million active cases

108,500 people in critical condition

23.75 million vaccinations