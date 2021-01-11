January 11th Coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Monday, January 11, 2021 coronavirus update which shows active cases substantially decreased in Halton and Oakville. One resident of Post Inn Village in Oakville died. In the region there were two deaths.

Over 5,000 people have died in Ontario as a result of the virus, many of which were residents of long-term care facilities. In facilities caring for our most vulnerable citizens outbreaks continue to rise.

Vaccinations did slow down on Sunday, and the province has approximately 7 to 10 days of COVID-19 vaccine available at the current injection rate, if no additional stock is added. Over two percent of the US population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Active cases drop by 9.6% in Halton, and 6% in Oakville in 24HR

New patients in Halton jump by 17% in 24HR, but Halton's hospitals are helping other regions.

All students in Oakville and Halton region (elementary and secondary) will continue online classes for another two weeks

One new resident death recorded Post Inn Village LTC

Effective Reproduction number is one

Availability of acute care beds is 7% and ICU beds is 4%.

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 10, 2021.

186 active cases - minus 12

29 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

2,330 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 17

47 deaths - plus 1

2,097 recoveries (90.0% of all cases) - plus 26

2,144 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.0% of cases

10 outbreaks - no change

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Non-Halton Total Residents Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 7 2 13 4 26 0 0 Delmanor-Glen Abbey Retirement Dec 4/20 12 4 0 2 18 4 4 Kessington Retirement Dec 19/20 14 3 0 0 17 0 0 Post Inn Village Long Term Care Jan 7/21 1 0 1 0 2 0 0 Sunrise Retirement Jan 5/21 0 1 1 0 2 0 0 Trafalgar Lodge Retirement Jan 1/21 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 Totals 34 10 16 6 66 4 4

Status in Halton

688 active cases - minus 63

61 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 9

7,064 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 58

133 deaths - plus 2

6,243 recoveries (88.3% of all cases) - plus 119

6,376 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 90.2% of cases

37 outbreaks - plus 2

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Ontario's inventory of COVID-19 vaccine is about 7 to 10 days, if stock isn't replenished.

Ontario's positivity rate is 7.7%

Positivity rate among 0 to 17 year olds is above 13%

Ontario surpasses 5,000 deaths

Number of people admitted to hospital increases by 5% in 24hr

Peel, Toronto, York and Windsor Essex account for 54.5% of all new cases, which is down by several percentage points.

All students in Southern Ontario will stay closed for in-person classes a minimum two more weeks

Premier Ford hints at even more restrictions to be announced on Tuesday (Dr. David Williams said about rising cases this week: "It's unfortunate because these aren't just numbers - they represent people")

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 11, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

30,632 active cases - plus 553

1,563 people hospitalized - plus 80

122,105 vaccinations - plus 8,859

196,125 doses delivered to province - no change

5,884 immunizations completed - no change

219,120 confirmed cases - plus 3,338

183,476 recovered cases - plus 2,756

5,012 deaths - plus 29

185,703 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.0%

46,403 tests conducted, coming back 7.7% positive

387 people in ICU - minus 1

268 people on ventilators - plus 2

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,886 total outbreaks reported - plus 19

497 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 10

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Cumulative deaths in Canada surpasses 17,000

545,250 doses of COVID-19 have been delivered

Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says public vaccinations are expected to begin in April 2021

The United States has managed to vaccinate eight million people as updated numbers come in from the weekend

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 10, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

82,704+ active cases

4,500+ people hospitalized

342,400+ people vaccinated

667,100+ confirmed and suspected cases

17,100+ deaths - plus 130

567,300+ recoveries

568,600+ resolved cases (87.3% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

22.4+ million total cases

374,400+ deaths

129,200+ hospitalizations

8.07 million people vaccinated

278,500+ people immunizations completed

22.1 million doses delivered

West Virginia has vaccinated over 5% of its population, and Alabama is the least vaccinated state at just over 1.3%

World coronavirus update

24 million active cases

108,500 people in critical condition

27.91 million vaccinations