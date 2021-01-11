COVID-19 photograph

January 11th Coronavirus update for Oakville

Day 15 of provincial lockdown

by

This is the Monday, January 11, 2021 coronavirus update which shows active cases substantially decreased in Halton and Oakville. One resident of Post Inn Village in Oakville died. In the region there were two deaths.

Over 5,000 people have died in Ontario as a result of the virus, many of which were residents of long-term care facilities. In facilities caring for our most vulnerable citizens outbreaks continue to rise. 

Vaccinations did slow down on Sunday, and the province has approximately 7 to 10 days of COVID-19 vaccine available at the current injection rate, if no additional stock is added. Over two percent of the US population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 10, 2021.

  • 186 active cases - minus 12
  • 29 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1
  • 2,330 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 17
  • 47 deaths - plus 1
  • 2,097 recoveries (90.0% of all cases) - plus 26
  • 2,144 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.0% of cases
  • 10 outbreaks - no change

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

Status in Halton 

  • 688 active cases - minus 63
  • 61 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 9
  • 7,064 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 58
  • 133 deaths - plus 2
  • 6,243 recoveries (88.3% of all cases) - plus 119
  • 6,376 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 90.2% of cases
  • 37 outbreaks - plus 2

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 11, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

  • 30,632 active cases - plus 553
  • 1,563 people hospitalized - plus 80
  • 122,105 vaccinations - plus 8,859
  • 196,125 doses delivered to province - no change
  • 5,884 immunizations completed -  no change
  • 219,120 confirmed cases - plus 3,338
  • 183,476 recovered cases - plus 2,756
  • 5,012 deaths - plus 29
  • 185,703 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.0%
  • 46,403 tests conducted, coming back 7.7% positive
  • 387 people in ICU - minus 1
  • 268 people on ventilators - plus 2

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

Canada and Global coronavirus update

  • Cumulative deaths in Canada surpasses 17,000
  • 545,250 doses of COVID-19 have been delivered
  • Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says public vaccinations are expected to begin in April 2021
  • The United States has managed to vaccinate eight million people as updated numbers come in from the weekend

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 10, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 82,704+ active cases 
  • 4,500+ people hospitalized
  • 342,400+ people vaccinated 
  • 667,100+ confirmed and suspected cases
  • 17,100+ deaths - plus 130
  • 567,300+ recoveries
  • 568,600+ resolved cases (87.3% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

  • 22.4+ million total cases 
  • 374,400+ deaths 
  • 129,200+ hospitalizations
  • 8.07 million people vaccinated
  • 278,500+ people immunizations completed
  • 22.1 million doses delivered
  • West Virginia has vaccinated over 5% of its population, and Alabama is the least vaccinated state at just over 1.3%

World coronavirus update

  • 24 million active cases
  • 108,500 people in critical condition
  • 27.91 million vaccinations
  • 90.9 million total cases
  • 1.94 million deaths 
  • 64.9 million recovered
  • Israel has vaccinated 21% of its population