January 11th Coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Monday, January 11, 2021 coronavirus update which shows active cases substantially decreased in Halton and Oakville. One resident of Post Inn Village in Oakville died. In the region there were two deaths.
Over 5,000 people have died in Ontario as a result of the virus, many of which were residents of long-term care facilities. In facilities caring for our most vulnerable citizens outbreaks continue to rise.
Vaccinations did slow down on Sunday, and the province has approximately 7 to 10 days of COVID-19 vaccine available at the current injection rate, if no additional stock is added. Over two percent of the US population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Active cases drop by 9.6% in Halton, and 6% in Oakville in 24HR
- New patients in Halton jump by 17% in 24HR, but Halton's hospitals are helping other regions.
- All students in Oakville and Halton region (elementary and secondary) will continue online classes for another two weeks
- One new resident death recorded Post Inn Village LTC
- Effective Reproduction number is one
- Availability of acute care beds is 7% and ICU beds is 4%.
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 10, 2021.
- 186 active cases - minus 12
- 29 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1
- 2,330 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 17
- 47 deaths - plus 1
- 2,097 recoveries (90.0% of all cases) - plus 26
- 2,144 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.0% of cases
- 10 outbreaks - no change
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 688 active cases - minus 63
- 61 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 9
- 7,064 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 58
- 133 deaths - plus 2
- 6,243 recoveries (88.3% of all cases) - plus 119
- 6,376 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 90.2% of cases
- 37 outbreaks - plus 2
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- Ontario's inventory of COVID-19 vaccine is about 7 to 10 days, if stock isn't replenished.
- Ontario's positivity rate is 7.7%
- Positivity rate among 0 to 17 year olds is above 13%
- Ontario surpasses 5,000 deaths
- Number of people admitted to hospital increases by 5% in 24hr
- Peel, Toronto, York and Windsor Essex account for 54.5% of all new cases, which is down by several percentage points.
- All students in Southern Ontario will stay closed for in-person classes a minimum two more weeks
- Premier Ford hints at even more restrictions to be announced on Tuesday (Dr. David Williams said about rising cases this week: "It's unfortunate because these aren't just numbers - they represent people")
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 11, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 30,632 active cases - plus 553
- 1,563 people hospitalized - plus 80
- 122,105 vaccinations - plus 8,859
- 196,125 doses delivered to province - no change
- 5,884 immunizations completed - no change
- 219,120 confirmed cases - plus 3,338
- 183,476 recovered cases - plus 2,756
- 5,012 deaths - plus 29
- 185,703 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.0%
- 46,403 tests conducted, coming back 7.7% positive
- 387 people in ICU - minus 1
- 268 people on ventilators - plus 2
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,886 total outbreaks reported - plus 19
- 497 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 10
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Cumulative deaths in Canada surpasses 17,000
- 545,250 doses of COVID-19 have been delivered
- Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says public vaccinations are expected to begin in April 2021
- The United States has managed to vaccinate eight million people as updated numbers come in from the weekend
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 10, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 82,704+ active cases
- 4,500+ people hospitalized
- 342,400+ people vaccinated
- 667,100+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 17,100+ deaths - plus 130
- 567,300+ recoveries
- 568,600+ resolved cases (87.3% of all cases)
United States coronavirus update
- 22.4+ million total cases
- 374,400+ deaths
- 129,200+ hospitalizations
- 8.07 million people vaccinated
- 278,500+ people immunizations completed
- 22.1 million doses delivered
- West Virginia has vaccinated over 5% of its population, and Alabama is the least vaccinated state at just over 1.3%
World coronavirus update
- 24 million active cases
- 108,500 people in critical condition
- 27.91 million vaccinations
- 90.9 million total cases
- 1.94 million deaths
- 64.9 million recovered
- Israel has vaccinated 21% of its population