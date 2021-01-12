January 12th Coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Tuesday, January 12, 2021 coronavirus update. Cases and deaths in Oakville are unchanged though active cases in Halton are down for the third straight day. Halton outbreaks and deaths are rising. Hospitalizations are down at OTMH and most Halton hospitals.

New modelling shows one-third of people in Ontario aren't following public health guidelines, prompting a second state of emergency beginning immediately and a stay-at-home order beginning this week. Testing and vaccinations have slowed in the province as the supply of doses runs low.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Hospitalizations and active cases are down in Halton region

Oakville Mayor Rob Burton resigns from the Halton Police Board after its discovered he approved a trip for Halton Police Chief Steve Tanner to Florida over the holidays

Halton's outbreaks, however, are rising by 4 this week so far

All students in Oakville and Halton region (elementary and secondary) will continue online classes until at least Monday, January 25, 2021

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 11, 2021.

186 active cases - no change

23 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 4

2,346 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 16

47 deaths - no change

2,113 recoveries (90.0% of all cases) - plus 16

2,160 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.1% of cases

10 outbreaks - no change

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Non-Halton Total Residents Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 7 2 13 4 26 0 0 Delmanor-Glen Abbey Retirement Dec 4/20 12 4 0 2 18 4 4 Kessington Retirement Dec 19/20 14 3 0 0 17 0 0 Post Inn Village Long Term Care Jan 7/21 1 0 1 0 2 0 0 Sunrise Retirement Jan 5/21 0 1 1 0 2 0 0 Trafalgar Lodge Retirement Jan 1/21 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 Totals 34 10 16 6 66 4 4

Status in Halton

672 active cases - minus 16

48 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 6

7,127 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 63

135 deaths - plus 2

6,320 recoveries (88.6% of all cases) - plus 77

6,455 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 90.5% of cases

39 outbreaks - plus 2

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 12, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

30,141 active cases - minus 491

1,701 people hospitalized - plus 138

133,500+ vaccinations - plus 11,400

222,023 confirmed cases - plus 2,903

186,829 recovered cases - plus 3,353

5,053 deaths - plus 41

191,882 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.3%

44,802 tests conducted, coming back 7.8% positive

385 people in ICU - minus 2

262 people on ventilators - minus 6

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,908 total outbreaks reported - plus 22

507 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 10

Ontario provided an update with modelling for the next month in the province with startling data. Here's a video of the update with Dr. Adalsteinn Brown. (Data about community transmission begins at 18:15 in the video.)

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 11, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

81,300+ active cases

380,700+ people vaccinated

673,375+ confirmed and suspected cases

17,186 deaths - plus 102

574,500+ recoveries

591,700+ resolved cases (87.8% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

22.8+ million total cases (24.9% of global cases)

379,000+ deaths (19.5% of global deaths)

129,700+ hospitalizations

8.9 million people vaccinated

World coronavirus update