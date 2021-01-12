January 12th Coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Tuesday, January 12, 2021 coronavirus update. Cases and deaths in Oakville are unchanged though active cases in Halton are down for the third straight day. Halton outbreaks and deaths are rising. Hospitalizations are down at OTMH and most Halton hospitals.
New modelling shows one-third of people in Ontario aren't following public health guidelines, prompting a second state of emergency beginning immediately and a stay-at-home order beginning this week. Testing and vaccinations have slowed in the province as the supply of doses runs low.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Hospitalizations and active cases are down in Halton region
- Oakville Mayor Rob Burton resigns from the Halton Police Board after its discovered he approved a trip for Halton Police Chief Steve Tanner to Florida over the holidays
- Halton's outbreaks, however, are rising by 4 this week so far
- All students in Oakville and Halton region (elementary and secondary) will continue online classes until at least Monday, January 25, 2021
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 11, 2021.
- 186 active cases - no change
- 23 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 4
- 2,346 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 16
- 47 deaths - no change
- 2,113 recoveries (90.0% of all cases) - plus 16
- 2,160 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.1% of cases
- 10 outbreaks - no change
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 672 active cases - minus 16
- 48 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 6
- 7,127 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 63
- 135 deaths - plus 2
- 6,320 recoveries (88.6% of all cases) - plus 77
- 6,455 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 90.5% of cases
- 39 outbreaks - plus 2
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- Ontario has declared a second state of emergency, effective immediately
- A mandatory stay-at-home order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, January 14 with penalties of fines and jail time
- Active cases have gone down in Ontario today, but only due to a one-day, near 50% drop in testing
- The province has confirmed at least 14 cases of B.1.1.7. (the UK COVID-19 variant) across Ontario
- Hospitalizations are up 72% in the last four weeks; ICU patients are up 61% in the same period
- Ontario's inventory of COVID-19 vaccine doses is expected to run out in one week if stock isn't replenished
- All students in Southern Ontario will stay home; in-person classes a minimum two more weeks and up to four weeks in Toronto, York, Peel, Hamilton and Windsor
- Total hospitalizations in Ontario hit a record-high 1,700
- Outbreaks in Ontario reach 1,900 with a record-high 500 active outbreaks
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 12, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 30,141 active cases - minus 491
- 1,701 people hospitalized - plus 138
- 133,500+ vaccinations - plus 11,400
- 222,023 confirmed cases - plus 2,903
- 186,829 recovered cases - plus 3,353
- 5,053 deaths - plus 41
- 191,882 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.3%
- 44,802 tests conducted, coming back 7.8% positive
- 385 people in ICU - minus 2
- 262 people on ventilators - minus 6
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,908 total outbreaks reported - plus 22
- 507 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 10
Ontario provided an update with modelling for the next month in the province with startling data. Here's a video of the update with Dr. Adalsteinn Brown. (Data about community transmission begins at 18:15 in the video.)
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Cumulative deaths in Canada surpasses 17,000
- The Canada U.S. land border closure has been extended another month to at least February 21, 2021
- Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says public vaccinations are expected to begin in April 2021
- National data shows Canadians aren't staying home as much as they did in the first wave
- The United States has vaccinated eight million people as concerns emerge from last week's capitol attack as a superspreader event
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 11, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 81,300+ active cases
- 380,700+ people vaccinated
- 673,375+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 17,186 deaths - plus 102
- 574,500+ recoveries
- 591,700+ resolved cases (87.8% of all cases)
United States coronavirus update
- 22.8+ million total cases (24.9% of global cases)
- 379,000+ deaths (19.5% of global deaths)
- 129,700+ hospitalizations
- 8.9 million people vaccinated
World coronavirus update
- 91.3 million total cases
- 1.95 million+ deaths
- 65 million+ recoveries