January 13th Coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Wednesday, January 13, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville and Halton report 50-60% more recoveries than new cases; a great sign that local community spread is going down. Oakville also reports one new death.
Active cases in Ontario have gone down the last three days thanks to both high recovery numbers and low testing figures. More vaccine doses have arrived in Ontario as the Premier says capacity for daily vaccinations is now at 20,000.
National data shows Canadians aren't staying home as much as they did in the first wave and the WHO warns the second year of COVID-19 will be worse than the first.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Active cases are down in Oakville and across Halton region
- Oakville Mayor Rob Burton resigns from the Halton Police Board after its discovered he approved a trip for Halton Police Chief Steve Tanner to Florida over the holidays
- Halton's one new death today is in Oakville
- All students in Oakville and Halton region (elementary and secondary) will continue online classes until at least Monday, January 25, 2021
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 12, 2021.
- 173 active cases - minus 13
- 24 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1
- 2,366 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 20
- 48 deaths - plus 1
- 2,145 recoveries (90.6% of all cases) - plus 32
- 2,193 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.7% of cases
- 10 outbreaks - no change
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 624 active cases - minus 48
- 49 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 1
- 7,219 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 92
- 136 deaths - plus 1
- 6,459 recoveries (89.5% of all cases) - plus 139
- 6,595 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.3% of cases
- 39 outbreaks - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- Ontario has declared a second state of emergency, effective immediately and a mandatory stay-at-home order in effect at 12:01 a.m. tonight
- Premier Doug Ford says the province now has a capacity of 20,000 vaccinations per day
- Active cases have gone down in Ontario the last two days thanks to both high recovery numbers and low testing figures
- 140,000 more doses of various COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to Ontario
- The province has confirmed at least 14 cases of B.1.1.7. (the UK COVID-19 variant) across Ontario
- Outbreaks in Ontario reach 1,900 with a record-high 500 active outbreaks
- Hospitalizations are up 72% in the last four weeks; ICU patients are up 61% in the same period
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 13, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 29,636 active cases - minus 505
- 1,674 people hospitalized - minus 27
- 144,800+ vaccinations - plus 11,300
- 224,984 confirmed cases - plus 2,961
- 190,221 recovered cases - plus 3,392
- 5,127 deaths - plus 74
- 195,348 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.8%
- 50,931 tests conducted, coming back 6.0% positive
- 385 people in ICU - no change
- 276 people on ventilators - plus 14
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,930 total outbreaks reported - plus 22
- 506 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 1
Ontario provided an update yesterday with modelling for the next month in the province with startling data. Here's a video of the update with Dr. Adalsteinn Brown. (Data about community transmission begins at 18:15 in the video.)
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- The Canada U.S. land border closure has been extended another month to at least February 21, 2021
- National data shows Canadians aren't staying home as much as they did in the first wave
- Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says public vaccinations are expected to begin in April 2021
- Quebec is now the top province in total cases and active cases
- Beginning Tuesday January 26, 2021, all arriving international passengers to the USA will require a negative COVID-19 test
- The United States has vaccinated nine million people
- The World Health Organization (WHO) says the second year of the pandemic could be "even tougher"
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 12, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 78,500+ active cases - minus 2,700
- 411,200+ people vaccinated
- 679,600+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 17,346 deaths - plus 160
- 582,400+ recoveries
- 599,700+ resolved cases (88.2% of all cases)
United States coronavirus update
- 23 million total cases (25.1% of global cases)
- 382,500+ deaths (19.5% of global deaths)
- 131,300+ hospitalizations
- 9 million people vaccinated (South Dakota has vaccinated the most people per capita of all the states)
World coronavirus update
- 91.75 million total cases
- 1.96 million+ deaths
- 66 million+ recoveries