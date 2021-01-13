January 13th Coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Winter Sunshine, Oakville News

This is the Wednesday, January 13, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville and Halton report 50-60% more recoveries than new cases; a great sign that local community spread is going down. Oakville also reports one new death.

Active cases in Ontario have gone down the last three days thanks to both high recovery numbers and low testing figures. More vaccine doses have arrived in Ontario as the Premier says capacity for daily vaccinations is now at 20,000.

National data shows Canadians aren't staying home as much as they did in the first wave and the WHO warns the second year of COVID-19 will be worse than the first.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Active cases are down in Oakville and across Halton region

Oakville Mayor Rob Burton resigns from the Halton Police Board after its discovered he approved a trip for Halton Police Chief Steve Tanner to Florida over the holidays

Halton's one new death today is in Oakville

All students in Oakville and Halton region (elementary and secondary) will continue online classes until at least Monday, January 25, 2021

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 12, 2021.

173 active cases - minus 13

24 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

2,366 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 20

48 deaths - plus 1

2,145 recoveries (90.6% of all cases) - plus 32

2,193 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.7% of cases

10 outbreaks - no change

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Non-Halton Total Residents Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 7 2 13 4 26 0 0 Delmanor-Glen Abbey Retirement Dec 4/20 12 4 0 2 18 4 4 Kessington Retirement Dec 19/20 14 3 0 0 17 0 0 Post Inn Village Long Term Care Jan 7/21 1 0 1 0 2 0 0 Sunrise Retirement Jan 5/21 0 1 1 0 2 0 0 Trafalgar Lodge Retirement Jan 1/21 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 Totals 34 10 16 6 66 4 4

Status in Halton

624 active cases - minus 48

49 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 1

7,219 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 92

136 deaths - plus 1

6,459 recoveries (89.5% of all cases) - plus 139

6,595 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.3% of cases

39 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 13, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

29,636 active cases - minus 505

1,674 people hospitalized - minus 27

144,800+ vaccinations - plus 11,300

224,984 confirmed cases - plus 2,961

190,221 recovered cases - plus 3,392

5,127 deaths - plus 74

195,348 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.8%

50,931 tests conducted, coming back 6.0% positive

385 people in ICU - no change

276 people on ventilators - plus 14

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,930 total outbreaks reported - plus 22

506 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 1

Ontario provided an update yesterday with modelling for the next month in the province with startling data. Here's a video of the update with Dr. Adalsteinn Brown. (Data about community transmission begins at 18:15 in the video.)

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 12, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

78,500+ active cases - minus 2,700

411,200+ people vaccinated

679,600+ confirmed and suspected cases

17,346 deaths - plus 160

582,400+ recoveries

599,700+ resolved cases (88.2% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

23 million total cases (25.1% of global cases)

382,500+ deaths (19.5% of global deaths)

131,300+ hospitalizations

9 million people vaccinated (South Dakota has vaccinated the most people per capita of all the states)

World coronavirus update