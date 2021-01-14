Covid19pic5.jpg

January 14th Coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Thursday, January 14, 2021 coronavirus update. Recoveries have been higher than new cases in Oakville and Halton every day this week. The number of daily vaccinations is increasing in Ontario and across Canada.

Active cases in Ontario have gone down the last three days, but hospitalizations, ICU and ventilator patients are at all-time highs, with several hospitals in Ontario over capacity. National data shows Canadians aren't staying home as much as they did in the first wave, though PHAC announces a new, national vaccine delivery schedule.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 13, 2021.

  • 168 active cases - minus 5
  • 24 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
  • 2,385 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 19
  • 48 deaths - no change
  • 2,169 recoveries (90.9% of all cases) - plus 24
  • 2,217 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.9% of cases
  • 10 outbreaks - no change

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

Status in Halton 

  • 557 active cases - minus 67
  • 52 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 3
  • 7,284 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 65
  • 137 deaths - plus 1
  • 6,590 recoveries (90.4% of all cases) - plus 131
  • 6,727 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.3% of cases
  • 41 outbreaks - plus 2

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 14, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

  • 29,307 active cases - minus 329
  • 1,657 people hospitalized - minus 17
  • 159,000+ vaccinations - plus 14,200
  • 228,310 confirmed cases - plus 3,326
  • 193,814 recovered cases - plus 3,593
  • 5,189 deaths - plus 62
  • 199,003 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.2%
  • 71,169 tests conducted, coming back 5.1% positive
  • 388 people in ICU - plus 3
  • 280 people on ventilators - plus 4

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 13, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 77,100+ active cases - minus 1,400
  • 441,800+ people vaccinated 
  • 687,000+ confirmed and suspected cases
  • 17,510 deaths - plus 174
  • 591,100+ recoveries
  • 618,600+ resolved cases (89.9% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

  • 23.25 million total cases (25.1% of global cases)
  • 387,000+ deaths (19.5% of global deaths)
  • 130,400+ hospitalizations
  • More than 4,400 deaths were recorded on Tuesday - a new daily record for any country on Earth
  • Only seven states still boast less than 5% of the population has contracted the virus (in eight states, the total is above 9% of all residents)

World coronavirus update

  • 92.7 million total cases 
  • 1.98 million+ deaths 
  • 67.5 million+ recoveries
  • The average of new, daily global cases continues rising