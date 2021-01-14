January 14th Coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Thursday, January 14, 2021 coronavirus update. Recoveries have been higher than new cases in Oakville and Halton every day this week. The number of daily vaccinations is increasing in Ontario and across Canada.
Active cases in Ontario have gone down the last three days, but hospitalizations, ICU and ventilator patients are at all-time highs, with several hospitals in Ontario over capacity. National data shows Canadians aren't staying home as much as they did in the first wave, though PHAC announces a new, national vaccine delivery schedule.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Active cases have been down every day this week in Oakville and across Halton region
- Hospitalizations are unchanged in Oakville but higher in Burlington and Milton
- All students in Oakville and Halton region (elementary and secondary) will continue online classes until at least Monday, January 25, 2021
- Dr. David Williams says Halton's declining numbers this week "are encouraging...these last couple days look good" in a provincial update today, saying too that people in Halton "are taking things seriously"
- Oakville Mayor Rob Burton resigns from the Halton Police Board after its discovered he approved a trip for Halton Police Chief Steve Tanner to Florida over the holidays
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 13, 2021.
- 168 active cases - minus 5
- 24 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 2,385 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 19
- 48 deaths - no change
- 2,169 recoveries (90.9% of all cases) - plus 24
- 2,217 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.9% of cases
- 10 outbreaks - no change
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 557 active cases - minus 67
- 52 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 3
- 7,284 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 65
- 137 deaths - plus 1
- 6,590 recoveries (90.4% of all cases) - plus 131
- 6,727 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.3% of cases
- 41 outbreaks - plus 2
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- Ontario has declared a second state of emergency, effective immediately and a mandatory stay-at-home order that is now effect
- The province temporarily pauses rental evictions
- Active cases have gone down in Ontario the last three days
- 140,000 more doses of various COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to Ontario
- Ontario broadcast an emergency stay-at-home alert to all phones early this morning, admitting previous lockdowns in the last four weeks were "too weak"
- The province has confirmed at least 14 cases of B.1.1.7. (the UK COVID-19 variant) across Ontario
- Hospitalizations are up 72% in the last four weeks; ICU patients are up 61% in the same period
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 14, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 29,307 active cases - minus 329
- 1,657 people hospitalized - minus 17
- 159,000+ vaccinations - plus 14,200
- 228,310 confirmed cases - plus 3,326
- 193,814 recovered cases - plus 3,593
- 5,189 deaths - plus 62
- 199,003 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.2%
- 71,169 tests conducted, coming back 5.1% positive
- 388 people in ICU - plus 3
- 280 people on ventilators - plus 4
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,945 total outbreaks reported - plus 15
- 511 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 5
Ontario provided a video update this afternoon with chief medical officer Dr. David Williams:
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- National data shows Canadians aren't staying home as much as they did in the first wave
- Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says phase two of vaccinations, including some members of the public, will begin in April with federal officials planning to receive one million doses of vaccines weekly
- While recoveries outnumber new cases across Canada, some provinces (Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba and Alberta) are seeing record-breaking case numbers
- Beginning Tuesday January 26, 2021, all arriving international passengers to the USA will require a negative COVID-19 test
- The World Health Organization (WHO) says the second year of the pandemic could be "even tougher"
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 13, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 77,100+ active cases - minus 1,400
- 441,800+ people vaccinated
- 687,000+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 17,510 deaths - plus 174
- 591,100+ recoveries
- 618,600+ resolved cases (89.9% of all cases)
United States coronavirus update
- 23.25 million total cases (25.1% of global cases)
- 387,000+ deaths (19.5% of global deaths)
- 130,400+ hospitalizations
- More than 4,400 deaths were recorded on Tuesday - a new daily record for any country on Earth
- Only seven states still boast less than 5% of the population has contracted the virus (in eight states, the total is above 9% of all residents)
World coronavirus update
- 92.7 million total cases
- 1.98 million+ deaths
- 67.5 million+ recoveries
- The average of new, daily global cases continues rising