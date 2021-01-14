January 14th Coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Thursday, January 14, 2021 coronavirus update. Recoveries have been higher than new cases in Oakville and Halton every day this week. The number of daily vaccinations is increasing in Ontario and across Canada.

Active cases in Ontario have gone down the last three days, but hospitalizations, ICU and ventilator patients are at all-time highs, with several hospitals in Ontario over capacity. National data shows Canadians aren't staying home as much as they did in the first wave, though PHAC announces a new, national vaccine delivery schedule.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Active cases have been down every day this week in Oakville and across Halton region

Hospitalizations are unchanged in Oakville but higher in Burlington and Milton

All students in Oakville and Halton region (elementary and secondary) will continue online classes until at least Monday, January 25, 2021

Dr. David Williams says Halton's declining numbers this week "are encouraging...these last couple days look good" in a provincial update today, saying too that people in Halton "are taking things seriously"

Oakville Mayor Rob Burton resigns from the Halton Police Board after its discovered he approved a trip for Halton Police Chief Steve Tanner to Florida over the holidays

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 13, 2021.

168 active cases - minus 5

24 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

2,385 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 19

48 deaths - no change

2,169 recoveries (90.9% of all cases) - plus 24

2,217 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.9% of cases

10 outbreaks - no change

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Non-Halton Total Residents Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 7 2 13 4 26 0 0 Delmanor-Glen Abbey Retirement Dec 4/20 12 4 0 2 18 4 4 Kessington Retirement Dec 19/20 14 3 0 0 17 0 0 Post Inn Village Long Term Care Jan 7/21 1 0 1 0 2 0 0 Sunrise Retirement Jan 5/21 0 1 1 0 2 0 0 Trafalgar Lodge Retirement Jan 1/21 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 Totals 34 10 16 6 66 4 4

Status in Halton

557 active cases - minus 67

52 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 3

7,284 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 65

137 deaths - plus 1

6,590 recoveries (90.4% of all cases) - plus 131

6,727 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.3% of cases

41 outbreaks - plus 2

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 14, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

29,307 active cases - minus 329

1,657 people hospitalized - minus 17

159,000+ vaccinations - plus 14,200

228,310 confirmed cases - plus 3,326

193,814 recovered cases - plus 3,593

5,189 deaths - plus 62

199,003 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.2%

71,169 tests conducted, coming back 5.1% positive

388 people in ICU - plus 3

280 people on ventilators - plus 4

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,945 total outbreaks reported - plus 15

511 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 5

Ontario provided a video update this afternoon with chief medical officer Dr. David Williams:

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 13, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

77,100+ active cases - minus 1,400

441,800+ people vaccinated

687,000+ confirmed and suspected cases

17,510 deaths - plus 174

591,100+ recoveries

618,600+ resolved cases (89.9% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

23.25 million total cases (25.1% of global cases)

387,000+ deaths (19.5% of global deaths)

130,400+ hospitalizations

More than 4,400 deaths were recorded on Tuesday - a new daily record for any country on Earth

Only seven states still boast less than 5% of the population has contracted the virus (in eight states, the total is above 9% of all residents)

World coronavirus update