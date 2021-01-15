January 15th Coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand pandemic world

This is the Friday, January 15, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases have declined near daily this week in Oakville, in Ontario and across Canada. As recoveries outpace new cases, the effects of new lockdown orders are starting to work.

Ontario, however, reported 100 more deaths today, and hospitalizations in Halton and throughout Ontario, Canada and the USA average above 100% capacity in ICU units, with COVID-19 overwhelming medical staff everywhere. Earlier today, the global death total reached two million people.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 14, 2021.

162 active cases - minus 6

23 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

2,414 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 29

48 deaths - no change

2,204 recoveries (91.3% of all cases) - plus 34

2,252 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.3% of cases

9 outbreaks - minus 1

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Total Residents Unknown Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 7 3 19 29 1 0 1 Delmanor Glen Abbey Retirement Dec 4/20 12 4 3 19 4 0 4 Kensington Retirement Dec 19/20 15 3 1 19 0 0 0 Sunrise Senior Living Retirement Jan 5/21 0 2 0 2 0 0 0 Post Inn Village Long Term Care Jan 7/21 2 0 0 2 1 0 1 Totals 36 12 23 71 6 0 6

Status in Halton

536 active cases - minus 21

53 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 1

7,370 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 86

137 deaths - no change

6,697 recoveries (90.8% of all cases) - plus 107

6,834 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.7% of cases

40 outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 15, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

28,825 active cases - minus 482

1,647 people hospitalized - minus 10

174,600+ vaccinations - plus 15,600

231,308 confirmed cases - plus 2,998

197,194 recovered cases - plus 3,380

5,289 deaths - plus 100

202,483 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.5%

76,472 tests conducted, coming back 4.6% positive

387 people in ICU - minus 1

280 people on ventilators - no change

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,960 total outbreaks reported - plus 15

506 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 5

Ontario provided a video update yesterday with chief medical officer Dr. David Williams:

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 14, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

77,100+ active cases - minus 1,400

493,400+ people vaccinated

694,400+ confirmed and suspected cases

17,707 deaths - plus 197

599,300+ recoveries

617,000+ resolved cases (88.9% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

23.45 million total cases (25.1% of global cases)

390,000+ deaths (19.5% of global deaths)

128,700+ hospitalizations

More than 4,400 deaths were recorded on Tuesday - a new daily record for any country on Earth

Only seven states still boast less than 5% of the population has contracted the virus (in eight states, the total is above 9% of all residents)

World coronavirus update