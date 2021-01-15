January 15th Coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Friday, January 15, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases have declined near daily this week in Oakville, in Ontario and across Canada. As recoveries outpace new cases, the effects of new lockdown orders are starting to work.

Ontario, however, reported 100 more deaths today, and hospitalizations in Halton and throughout Ontario, Canada and the USA average above 100% capacity in ICU units, with COVID-19 overwhelming medical staff everywhere. Earlier today, the global death total reached two million people.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 14, 2021.

  • 162 active cases - minus 6
  • 23 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1
  • 2,414 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 29
  • 48 deaths - no change
  • 2,204 recoveries (91.3% of all cases) - plus 34
  • 2,252 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.3% of cases
  • 9 outbreaks - minus 1

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

Status in Halton 

  • 536 active cases - minus 21
  • 53 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 1
  • 7,370 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 86
  • 137 deaths - no change
  • 6,697 recoveries (90.8% of all cases) - plus 107
  • 6,834 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.7% of cases
  • 40 outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 15, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

  • 28,825 active cases - minus 482
  • 1,647 people hospitalized - minus 10
  • 174,600+ vaccinations - plus 15,600
  • 231,308 confirmed cases - plus 2,998
  • 197,194 recovered cases - plus 3,380
  • 5,289 deaths - plus 100
  • 202,483 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.5%
  • 76,472 tests conducted, coming back 4.6% positive
  • 387 people in ICU - minus 1
  • 280 people on ventilators - no change

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

Ontario provided a video update yesterday with chief medical officer Dr. David Williams:

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 14, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 77,100+ active cases - minus 1,400
  • 493,400+ people vaccinated 
  • 694,400+ confirmed and suspected cases
  • 17,707 deaths - plus 197
  • 599,300+ recoveries
  • 617,000+ resolved cases (88.9% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

  • 23.45 million total cases (25.1% of global cases)
  • 390,000+ deaths (19.5% of global deaths)
  • 128,700+ hospitalizations
  • More than 4,400 deaths were recorded on Tuesday - a new daily record for any country on Earth
  • Only seven states still boast less than 5% of the population has contracted the virus (in eight states, the total is above 9% of all residents)

World coronavirus update

  • 93.5 million total cases 
  • 2.01 million+ deaths 
  • 68 million+ recoveries
  • The average of new, daily global cases continues rising, with an average of 750,000 new cases per day