January 15th Coronavirus update for Oakville

pandemic world
This is the Friday, January 15, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases have declined near daily this week in Oakville, in Ontario and across Canada. As recoveries outpace new cases, the effects of new lockdown orders are starting to work.
Ontario, however, reported 100 more deaths today, and hospitalizations in Halton and throughout Ontario, Canada and the USA average above 100% capacity in ICU units, with COVID-19 overwhelming medical staff everywhere. Earlier today, the global death total reached two million people.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Active cases went down every day this week in both Oakville and Halton region
- The outbreak at Oakville's Trafalgar Lodge retirement home has ended
- With a 0.8 reproduction rate and active cases falling, Dr. David Williams says Halton's declining numbers this week "are encouraging...these last couple days look good"
- Burlington's field hospital at Joseph Brant Medical Centre is now open as the number of Burlington patients rise
- All students in Oakville and Halton region (elementary and secondary) will continue online classes until at least Monday, January 25, 2021
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 14, 2021.
- 162 active cases - minus 6
- 23 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1
- 2,414 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 29
- 48 deaths - no change
- 2,204 recoveries (91.3% of all cases) - plus 34
- 2,252 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.3% of cases
- 9 outbreaks - minus 1
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 536 active cases - minus 21
- 53 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 1
- 7,370 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 86
- 137 deaths - no change
- 6,697 recoveries (90.8% of all cases) - plus 107
- 6,834 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.7% of cases
- 40 outbreaks - minus 1
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- Ontario has declared a second state of emergency, effective immediately and a mandatory stay-at-home order that is now effect
- The province temporarily pauses rental evictions
- Active cases have gone down in Ontario the last four days in a row
- 140,000 more doses of various COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to Ontario
- Premier Doug Ford ousts York Centre MPP Roman Baber after Baber posted an open letter online calling for an end to "the unnecessary provincial lockdowns"
- The province has confirmed at least 14 cases of B.1.1.7. (the UK COVID-19 variant) across Ontario
- Hospitalizations are up 72% in the last four weeks; ICU patients are up 61% in the same period
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 15, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 28,825 active cases - minus 482
- 1,647 people hospitalized - minus 10
- 174,600+ vaccinations - plus 15,600
- 231,308 confirmed cases - plus 2,998
- 197,194 recovered cases - plus 3,380
- 5,289 deaths - plus 100
- 202,483 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.5%
- 76,472 tests conducted, coming back 4.6% positive
- 387 people in ICU - minus 1
- 280 people on ventilators - no change
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,960 total outbreaks reported - plus 15
- 506 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 5
Ontario provided a video update yesterday with chief medical officer Dr. David Williams:
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- New COVID-19 modelling shows the pandemic in Canada is rapidly worsening; the average is almost 10,000 new cases per day
- Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says phase two of vaccinations, including some members of the public, will begin in April with federal officials planning to receive one million doses of vaccines weekly
- Even as active cases go down, Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta all report record-breaking case numbers
- The World Health Organization (WHO) says the second year of the pandemic could be "even tougher"
- Earlier today, the global death total surpassed two million
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 14, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 77,100+ active cases - minus 1,400
- 493,400+ people vaccinated
- 694,400+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 17,707 deaths - plus 197
- 599,300+ recoveries
- 617,000+ resolved cases (88.9% of all cases)
United States coronavirus update
- 23.45 million total cases (25.1% of global cases)
- 390,000+ deaths (19.5% of global deaths)
- 128,700+ hospitalizations
- More than 4,400 deaths were recorded on Tuesday - a new daily record for any country on Earth
- Only seven states still boast less than 5% of the population has contracted the virus (in eight states, the total is above 9% of all residents)
World coronavirus update
- 93.5 million total cases
- 2.01 million+ deaths
- 68 million+ recoveries
- The average of new, daily global cases continues rising, with an average of 750,000 new cases per day