January 16th Coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Saturday, January 16, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases have gone down in Oakville and Halton by more than 40% in the last week. Outbreaks are closing across the region and Oakville is again accepting patients from other regions as our recoveries greatly outnumber new cases.

Hospitalizations and ICU patients in provincial hotspots are still posting record numbers. Canada conducts its 20 millionth COVID-19 test and 500,000th vaccination.

While Ontario marks 200,000 cumulative recoveries today, the news is cancelled out by Canada reaching 700,000 cumulative cases.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 15, 2021.

126 active cases - minus 36

25 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 2

2,425 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 11

48 deaths - no change

2,251 recoveries (92.8% of all cases) - plus 47

2,299 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.8% of cases

9 outbreaks - no change

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Total Residents Unknown Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 7 3 19 29 1 0 1 Delmanor Glen Abbey Retirement Dec 4/20 12 4 3 19 4 0 4 Kensington Retirement Dec 19/20 15 3 1 19 0 0 0 Sunrise Senior Living Retirement Jan 5/21 0 2 0 2 0 0 0 Post Inn Village Long Term Care Jan 7/21 2 0 0 2 1 0 1 Totals 36 12 23 71 6 0 6

Status in Halton

469 active cases - minus 67

56 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 3

7,425 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 55

139 deaths - plus 2

6,817 recoveries (91.8% of all cases) - plus 120

6,956 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.7% of cases

38 outbreaks - minus 2

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 16, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

28,618 active cases - minus 207

1,632 people hospitalized - minus 15

189,000+ vaccinations - plus 14,400

234,364 confirmed cases - plus 3,056

200,406 recovered cases - plus 3,212

5,340 deaths - plus 51

205,746 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.8%

73,875 tests conducted, coming back 4.9% positive

397 people in ICU - plus 10

281 people on ventilators - plus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,975 total outbreaks reported - plus 15

510 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 4

Ontario provided a video update yesterday with chief medical officer Dr. David Williams:

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 15, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

74,300+ active cases - minus 2,800

535,800+ people vaccinated

701,400+ confirmed and suspected cases

17,850 deaths - plus 143

607,900+ recoveries

625,750+ resolved cases (89.2% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

23.7 million total cases (25.1% of global cases)

394,500+ deaths (19.5% of global deaths)

127,200+ hospitalizations

More than 4,400 deaths were recorded on Tuesday - a new daily record for any country on Earth

Only six states still report less than 5% of their population has contracted the virus (the total is above 9% of all residents in nine states, and today Utah's total joins North and South Dakota above 10%)

World coronavirus update