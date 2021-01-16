January 16th Coronavirus update for Oakville

by

This is the Saturday, January 16, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases have gone down in Oakville and Halton by more than 40% in the last week. Outbreaks are closing across the region and Oakville is again accepting patients from other regions as our recoveries greatly outnumber new cases.

Hospitalizations and ICU patients in provincial hotspots are still posting record numbers. Canada conducts its 20 millionth COVID-19 test and 500,000th vaccination.

While Ontario marks 200,000 cumulative recoveries today, the news is cancelled out by Canada reaching 700,000 cumulative cases.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 15, 2021.

  • 126 active cases - minus 36
  • 25 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 2
  • 2,425 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 11
  • 48 deaths - no change
  • 2,251 recoveries (92.8% of all cases) - plus 47
  • 2,299 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.8% of cases
  • 9 outbreaks - no change

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

Status in Halton 

  • 469 active cases - minus 67
  • 56 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 3
  • 7,425 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 55
  • 139 deaths - plus 2
  • 6,817 recoveries (91.8% of all cases) - plus 120
  • 6,956 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.7% of cases
  • 38 outbreaks - minus 2

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 16, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

  • 28,618 active cases - minus 207
  • 1,632 people hospitalized - minus 15
  • 189,000+ vaccinations - plus 14,400
  • 234,364 confirmed cases - plus 3,056
  • 200,406 recovered cases - plus 3,212
  • 5,340 deaths - plus 51
  • 205,746 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.8%
  • 73,875 tests conducted, coming back 4.9% positive
  • 397 people in ICU - plus 10
  • 281 people on ventilators - plus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

Ontario provided a video update yesterday with chief medical officer Dr. David Williams:

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 15, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 74,300+ active cases - minus 2,800
  • 535,800+ people vaccinated 
  • 701,400+ confirmed and suspected cases
  • 17,850 deaths - plus 143
  • 607,900+ recoveries
  • 625,750+ resolved cases (89.2% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

  • 23.7 million total cases (25.1% of global cases)
  • 394,500+ deaths (19.5% of global deaths)
  • 127,200+ hospitalizations
  • More than 4,400 deaths were recorded on Tuesday - a new daily record for any country on Earth
  • Only six states still report less than 5% of their population has contracted the virus (the total is above 9% of all residents in nine states, and today Utah's total joins North and South Dakota above 10%)

World coronavirus update

  • 94 million total cases 
  • 2.01 million+ deaths 
  • 68 million+ recoveries
  • The average of new, daily global cases continues rising, with an average of 750,000 new cases per day