January 16th Coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Saturday, January 16, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases have gone down in Oakville and Halton by more than 40% in the last week. Outbreaks are closing across the region and Oakville is again accepting patients from other regions as our recoveries greatly outnumber new cases.
Hospitalizations and ICU patients in provincial hotspots are still posting record numbers. Canada conducts its 20 millionth COVID-19 test and 500,000th vaccination.
While Ontario marks 200,000 cumulative recoveries today, the news is cancelled out by Canada reaching 700,000 cumulative cases.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Oakville is home to nearly 50% of all recoveries in Halton today and half of the drop in regional active cases
- Halton's active cases are down over 40% in the last seven days (from nearly 800 to 470)
- The outbreak at Oakville's Trafalgar Lodge retirement home has ended
- With a 0.8 reproduction rate and active cases falling, provincial Dr. David Williams says Halton's declining numbers this week "are encouraging...these last couple days look good"
- Burlington's field hospital at Joseph Brant Medical Centre is now open as the number of patients in Burlington rise
- A decision will be made next week if Halton students will resume in-person classes on Monday, January 25, 2021
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 15, 2021.
- 126 active cases - minus 36
- 25 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 2
- 2,425 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 11
- 48 deaths - no change
- 2,251 recoveries (92.8% of all cases) - plus 47
- 2,299 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.8% of cases
- 9 outbreaks - no change
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 469 active cases - minus 67
- 56 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 3
- 7,425 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 55
- 139 deaths - plus 2
- 6,817 recoveries (91.8% of all cases) - plus 120
- 6,956 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.7% of cases
- 38 outbreaks - minus 2
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- Active cases have gone down in Ontario the last five days in a row
- Cumulative recoveries reach 200,000
- Ontario has declared a second state of emergency, effective immediately and a mandatory stay-at-home order that is now effect
- The province temporarily pauses rental evictions and is extending Reopening Act orders for at least another month
- The province has confirmed at least 14 cases of B.1.1.7. (the UK COVID-19 variant) in Ontario
- 140,000 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines were delivered to Ontario, but the plan is being tweaked for LTC home residents receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after delivery delay
- Premier Doug Ford ousts York Centre MPP Roman Baber after Baber posted an open letter online calling for an end to "the unnecessary provincial lockdowns"
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 16, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 28,618 active cases - minus 207
- 1,632 people hospitalized - minus 15
- 189,000+ vaccinations - plus 14,400
- 234,364 confirmed cases - plus 3,056
- 200,406 recovered cases - plus 3,212
- 5,340 deaths - plus 51
- 205,746 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.8%
- 73,875 tests conducted, coming back 4.9% positive
- 397 people in ICU - plus 10
- 281 people on ventilators - plus 1
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,975 total outbreaks reported - plus 15
- 510 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 4
Ontario provided a video update yesterday with chief medical officer Dr. David Williams:
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- New COVID-19 modelling shows infections in Canada are worsening; the average is almost 10,000 new cases per day
- Canada conducts its 20 millionth COVID-19 test and 500,000th vaccination
- Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says phase two of vaccinations, including some members of the public, will begin in April with federal officials planning to receive one million doses of vaccines weekly
- Even as active cases go down, Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta all report record-breaking case numbers
- The World Health Organization (WHO) says the second year of the pandemic could be "even tougher"
- Yesterday, the global death total surpassed two million as total cases surpass 94 million
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 15, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 74,300+ active cases - minus 2,800
- 535,800+ people vaccinated
- 701,400+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 17,850 deaths - plus 143
- 607,900+ recoveries
- 625,750+ resolved cases (89.2% of all cases)
United States coronavirus update
- 23.7 million total cases (25.1% of global cases)
- 394,500+ deaths (19.5% of global deaths)
- 127,200+ hospitalizations
- More than 4,400 deaths were recorded on Tuesday - a new daily record for any country on Earth
- Only six states still report less than 5% of their population has contracted the virus (the total is above 9% of all residents in nine states, and today Utah's total joins North and South Dakota above 10%)
World coronavirus update
- 94 million total cases
- 2.01 million+ deaths
- 68 million+ recoveries
- The average of new, daily global cases continues rising, with an average of 750,000 new cases per day