January 17th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Sunday, January 17, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases did go up slightly in Oakville, but went down in Halton. We are now seeing an Effective Reproduction number in Halton of 0.79. The test positivity dropped to 4.9% in Oakville. Four people passed in Halton, and one of those was recorded in Oakville.

Ontario has used 200,000 plus doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and recorded a decline of 1.1% in the number of new cases per 100,000 over the past week. There was a decrease in the number of active cases in Canada, as the federal governments plans to have one million vaccine doses delivered per week. The US still accounts for the majority of the world's new cases and deaths.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Halton is recording 88.4 cases per 100K over the past week, which is down 25.5% from the previous week.

Effective Reproduction Number of 0.79 reproduction rate and active cases falling

For the week ending January 9 Halton completed 10,400 tests with 6% positivity, and Oakville completed 3,400 with 4.9% positivity.

Halton is now reaching up to 80% of those people who tested positive, up 45% from December 31.

A decision will be made next week if Halton students will resume in-person classes on Monday, January 25, 2021

Halton Police released a video on what "Stay at Home" orders mean via Twitter (see video below).

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 15, 2021.

128 active cases - plus 2

26 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

2,441 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 16

49 deaths - plus 1

2,264 recoveries (92.8% of all cases) - plus 13

2,313 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.7% of cases

9 outbreaks - no change

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Non-Halton Total Residents Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 9 3 14 8 34 2 2 Delmanor-Glen Abbey Retirement Dec 4/20 12 4 0 3 19 4 4 Kensington Retirement Dec 19/20 15 3 0 1 19 0 0 Post Inn Village Long Term Care Jan 7/21 3 0 1 1 5 1 1 Sunrise Retirement Jan 5/21 0 2 1 0 3 0 0 Totals 39 12 16 13 80 7 7

Halton Police "Stay at Home" orders mean video

× The Halton Regional Police Service is receiving +++ inquiries about the Province's Stay at Home Order. We've pulled together this short video to help you navigate these changes.



Status in Halton

459 active cases - minus 10

56 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

7,498 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 73

143 deaths - plus 4

6,896 recoveries (91.9% of all cases) - plus 79

7,039 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.8% of cases

38 outbreaks - minus 2

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 16, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

28,893 active cases - plus 275

1,570 people hospitalized - minus 62

200,000+ vaccinations - plus 11,000

21,700+ inoculations completed

237,786 confirmed cases - plus 3,422

203,484 recovered cases - plus 3,078

5,409 deaths - plus 69 (36 LTC residents)

208,893 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.8%

60,183 tests conducted, coming back 5.2% positive

395 people in ICU - minus 2

293 people on ventilators - plus 12

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,994 total outbreaks reported - plus 19

512 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 2

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 16, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

75,400+ active cases - minus 750

566,000+ people vaccinated

805,000 doses delivered

709,400+ confirmed and suspected cases

17,900 deaths - plus

616,100+ recoveries

634,000+ resolved cases (89.3% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

23.8 million total cases (25.1% of global cases)

396,500+ deaths (19.5% of global deaths)

126,100+ hospitalizations

3.77% of the US population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

Over the past week, the two most infectious states per capita in the US are Arizona, and California

Over the past week, the two deadliest states per capita in the US are Arizona, and Alabama.

