January 17th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Sunday, January 17, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases did go up slightly in Oakville, but went down in Halton. We are now seeing an Effective Reproduction number in Halton of 0.79. The test positivity dropped to 4.9% in Oakville. Four people passed in Halton, and one of those was recorded in Oakville.
Ontario has used 200,000 plus doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and recorded a decline of 1.1% in the number of new cases per 100,000 over the past week. There was a decrease in the number of active cases in Canada, as the federal governments plans to have one million vaccine doses delivered per week. The US still accounts for the majority of the world's new cases and deaths.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Halton is recording 88.4 cases per 100K over the past week, which is down 25.5% from the previous week.
- Effective Reproduction Number of 0.79 reproduction rate and active cases falling
- For the week ending January 9 Halton completed 10,400 tests with 6% positivity, and Oakville completed 3,400 with 4.9% positivity.
- Halton is now reaching up to 80% of those people who tested positive, up 45% from December 31.
- A decision will be made next week if Halton students will resume in-person classes on Monday, January 25, 2021
- Halton Police released a video on what "Stay at Home" orders mean via Twitter (see video below).
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 15, 2021.
- 128 active cases - plus 2
- 26 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1
- 2,441 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 16
- 49 deaths - plus 1
- 2,264 recoveries (92.8% of all cases) - plus 13
- 2,313 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.7% of cases
- 9 outbreaks - no change
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Halton Police "Stay at Home" orders mean video
Status in Halton
- 459 active cases - minus 10
- 56 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change
- 7,498 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 73
- 143 deaths - plus 4
- 6,896 recoveries (91.9% of all cases) - plus 79
- 7,039 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.8% of cases
- 38 outbreaks - minus 2
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- Ontario has now done over 200,000 vaccinations, and has received 277,000 doses from Federal government.
- Active cases increase for the first time in five days
- Toronto recorded over 1,000 plus new cases
- Ontario is currently recording 158 new cases per 100K over the past week which is down 1.1%
- Effective Reproduction Number for the past week is 1.08 which is down from 1.22 that was recorded from December 29 to January 4
- Positivity rate for children under 13 is 17.67%
- The province temporarily pauses rental evictions and is extending Reopening Act orders for at least another month
- 140,000 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines were delivered to Ontario, but the plan is being tweaked for LTC home residents receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after delivery delay
- Premier Doug Ford ousts York Centre MPP Roman Baber after Baber posted an open letter online calling for an end to "the unnecessary provincial lockdowns"
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 16, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 28,893 active cases - plus 275
- 1,570 people hospitalized - minus 62
- 200,000+ vaccinations - plus 11,000
- 21,700+ inoculations completed
- 237,786 confirmed cases - plus 3,422
- 203,484 recovered cases - plus 3,078
- 5,409 deaths - plus 69 (36 LTC residents)
- 208,893 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.8%
- 60,183 tests conducted, coming back 5.2% positive
- 395 people in ICU - minus 2
- 293 people on ventilators - plus 12
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,994 total outbreaks reported - plus 19
- 512 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 2
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- BC, PEI, Yukon, NWT, and Nunavut do not update records on Sundays
- 1.44% of Canada's population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination. 27.1% of Israelis received one dose, and 3.77% of US citizens have received one dose.
- Canada records a decrease of 750+ active cases
- Canada conducts its 20 millionth COVID-19 test and 500,000th vaccination
- Federal officials planning to receive one million doses of vaccines weekly
- The World Health Organization (WHO) says the second year of the pandemic could be "even tougher"
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 16, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 75,400+ active cases - minus 750
- 566,000+ people vaccinated
- 805,000 doses delivered
- 709,400+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 17,900 deaths - plus
- 616,100+ recoveries
- 634,000+ resolved cases (89.3% of all cases)
United States coronavirus update
- 23.8 million total cases (25.1% of global cases)
- 396,500+ deaths (19.5% of global deaths)
- 126,100+ hospitalizations
- 3.77% of the US population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
- Over the past week, the two most infectious states per capita in the US are Arizona, and California
- Over the past week, the two deadliest states per capita in the US are Arizona, and Alabama.
World coronavirus update
- 95 million total cases
- 2.03 million+ deaths
- 68 million+ recoveries
- 113,000 critical cases
- 1.2% of the world's population has contracted COVID-19