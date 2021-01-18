January 18th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Monday, January 18, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville accounts for 45% of new cases recorded in the region. Active cases in Halton drop by 4.7% in one day. There are no new deaths to report in the region.

Ontario is trending in the right direction as the province continues to record declines in new cases, active cases, and hospitalizations. The province records its 2000th institutional outbreak. Canada is seeing a decrease in active cases. COVID-19 has killed 2 million people world-wide.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Oakville accounts for almost 45% of all new cases today

Halton active case count drops by 4.7% in one day

86% of the region's acute care beds are occupied

93% of the region's ICU beds are occupied which is down from 102% that was recorded yesterday

Contract tracing has rebounded to 87% of new cases being contacted in one day

50% of total cases in Oakville are attributed to close contact

A decision will be made next week if Halton students will resume in-person classes on Monday, January 25, 2021

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 17, 2021.

129 active cases - plus 1

26 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

2,471 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 30

49 deaths - no change

2,293 recoveries (92.8% of all cases) - plus 29

2,313 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.7% of cases

9 outbreaks - no change

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Non-Halton Total Residents Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 11 4 14 9 38 2 2 Delmanor-Glen Abbey Retirement Dec 4/20 12 4 0 3 19 4 4 Kensington Retirement Dec 19/20 15 3 0 1 19 0 0 Post Inn Village Long Term Care Jan 7/21 4 0 0 1 5 1 1 Sunrise Retirement Jan 5/21 0 2 0 0 2 0 0 Totals 42 13 14 14 83 7 7

Status in Halton

438 active cases - minus 21

54 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2

7,564 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 66

143 deaths - no change

6,983 recoveries (92.3% of all cases) - plus 87

7,039 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.0% of cases

38 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Active cases continue to trend down from January 12 when they peaked at 30,632 and currently are down to 28,862

Rolling 7 day average of daily new cases is down from January 10th when they peaked at 3,546, and it is currently 3,035

Hospitalizations are declining from their peak of 1,701 reached on January 12 to today's number of 1,571.

Ontario is currently recording 150 new cases per 100K over the past week which is down 8.3%

LTC patients account for 4.9% of new cases, but 58.3% of all deaths

LTC setting account for the majority of outbreak settings

Over 300 people require a ventilator

Ontario recorded it's 2,000th institutional outbreak

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 17, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

28,621 active cases - minus 292

1,571 people hospitalized - plus 1

200,000+ vaccinations - plus 11,000

21,700+ inoculations completed

240,364 confirmed cases - plus 2,578

206,310 recovered cases - plus 2,868

5,433 deaths - plus 24 (14 LTC residents)

211,743 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.0%

40,301 tests conducted, coming back 6.6% positive

394 people in ICU - minus 1

303 people on ventilators - plus 10

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

2,002 total outbreaks reported - plus 8

511 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 1

Canada and Global coronavirus update

1.51% of Canada's population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination. 29.4% of Israelis received one dose.

Canada conducts its 20 millionth COVID-19 test and 500,000th vaccination

Federal officials planning to receive one million doses of vaccines weekly

World records it's 2.0 millionth death

US numbers are lower due to the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day with some states not publishing new information.

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 17, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

74,300+ active cases

4,600+ people hospitalized

597,800+ people vaccinated

822,700 doses delivered

715,100+ confirmed and suspected cases

18,000 deaths - plus

622,700+ recoveries

640,700+ resolved cases (89.5% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

Some information will not be updated due to observance of Martin Luther King Day.

23.9 million total cases (24.9% of global cases)

397,600+ deaths (19.8% of global deaths)

124,300+ hospitalizations

3.77% of the US population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine (January 15, 2021)

World coronavirus update