January 19th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Monday, January 19, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases continue going down in Oakville as Halton marks 7,000 recoveries and three new deaths.

Ontario continues recovering as case numbers decline after weeks of shutdown, but hospitalizations and ICU patients stay at record-setting highs. This week's shipment of vaccines both provincially and across Canada are called off amid a delay from Pfizer. The USA marks two grim milestones.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Active cases have decreased again in Oakville today

Halton Region surpasses 7,000 recoveries

93% of the region's ICU beds are occupied, down from 102% earlier this week

50% of all cases in Oakville are attributed to close contact

A decision is expected tomorrow if Halton students will resume in-person classes on Monday, January 25, 2021

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 18, 2021.

125 active cases - minus 4

28 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 2

2,493 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 22

49 deaths - no change

2,319 recoveries (93.0% of all cases) - plus 26

2,368 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.9% of cases

9 outbreaks - no change

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Non-Halton Total Residents Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 11 4 14 9 38 2 2 Delmanor-Glen Abbey Retirement Dec 4/20 12 4 0 3 19 4 4 Kensington Retirement Dec 19/20 15 3 0 1 19 0 0 Post Inn Village Long Term Care Jan 7/21 4 0 0 1 5 1 1 Sunrise Retirement Jan 5/21 0 2 0 0 2 0 0 Totals 42 13 14 14 83 7 7

Status in Halton

439 active cases - plus 1

56 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 2

7,639 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 75

146 deaths - plus 3

7,054 recoveries (92.3% of all cases) - plus 71

7,200 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.2% of cases

36 outbreaks - minus 2

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Today's new cases are the lowest number in months, but its due to a reporting error in the city of Toronto, underreporting the actual number by up to 1,000 cases

No new vaccines be arriving in Ontario this week as the Pfizer factory in Belgium undergoes upgrades to increase and accelerate vaccine production

General Rick Hillier, lead of Ontario's vaccine task force, revises his timeline for Phase 3 (public vaccinations) to early August

Active cases are down nearly 10% from last Tuesday's peak

The number of ventilator patients is down today, but hospitalizations and ICUs see a large, increased spike

Long Term Care Home settings account for the majority of outbreaks in the province

Ontario conducted its nine millionth test today

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 19, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

28,621 active cases - minus 1,006*

1,626 people hospitalized - plus 55

234,100+ vaccinations - plus 14,000

242,277 confirmed cases - plus 1,913

209.183 recovered cases - plus 2,873

5,479 deaths - plus 46

214,662 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.6%

34,531 tests conducted, coming back 6.8% positive

400 people in ICU - plus 6

292 people on ventilators - minus 11

**Today's numbers are skewered because of reporting errors and new cases are believed to be underreported

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

2,018 total outbreaks reported - plus 16

518 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 7

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 18, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

70,600+ active cases - minus 1,300

641,700+ people vaccinated

718,800+ confirmed and suspected cases

18,238 deaths - plus 119

628,720 recoveries

646,900+ resolved cases (89.5% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

Some information will not be updated due to observance of Martin Luther King Day.

24.15 million total cases (24.9% of global cases)

400,000+ deaths (19.8% of global deaths)

123,800+ hospitalizations

3.77% of the US population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine (as of January 15, 2021)

World coronavirus update