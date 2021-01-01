January 1st coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Friday, January 1, 2020 coronavirus update. Neither Halton nor the province of Ontario are reporting new information today due to the holiday. Hospitalizations are the same in Oakville, though numbers remain high because OTMH is accepting patients from other communities.
Ontario set pandemic-high records by the hundreds for new and active cases this week. Vaccinations across Canada have reached 100,000 people.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Cumulative cases in Oakville reach 2,000 as town reports 17 new cases for the second straight day
- Halton Regional Health issues warning to stay home for the holidays, including warnings against both indoor and outdoor gatherings
- Jospeh Brant Hospital in Burlington is experiencing their second large outbreak in the last four weeks
- Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital is announced to be a new delivery site for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on December 30, 2020. (Except for hospitalizations, which have been updated.)
- 166 active cases - plus 5
- 29 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 2,014 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 17
- 39 deaths - no change
- 1,809 recoveries (89.8% of all cases) - plus 12
- 1,848 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.7% of cases
- 6 outbreaks - no change
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 580 active cases - plus 24
- 61 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1
- 5,901 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 95
- 108 deaths - plus 1
- 5,213 recoveries (88.3% of all cases) - plus 70
- 5,321 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 90.1% of cases
- 38 outbreaks - plus 1
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- The province is only updating vaccination numbers (other figures coming tomorrow after the holiday)
- Ontario set a new one-day record of 3,328 new cases yesterday - the second straight day by hundreds more new cases than ever before
- Provincial active cases rise by over 1,000 today
- Finance minister Rod Phillips has resigned from Premier Doug Ford's cabinet, effective immediately, after he arrived in Ontario this morning from his highly criticized Caribbean holiday (knowingly breaking provincial health guidelines)
- Hospitalizations and ICU patients are also at record-highs
- Today's totals, again, are unassociated with reporting errors
- The first shipment of Moderna vaccines have arrived in Ontario
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 31, 2020 for the end of day Dec. 30th.
- 21,617 active cases - plus 1,059
- 1,235 people hospitalized - plus 58
- 28,800+ people vaccinated - plus ~3,400
- 182,159 confirmed cases - plus 3,328
- 156,012 recovered cases - plus 2,213
- 4,530 deaths - plus 56
- 160,542 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.1%
- 63,858 tests conducted, coming back 5.7% positive
- 337 people in ICU - plus 14
- 210 people on ventilators - plus 6
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,634 total outbreaks reported - plus 13
- 366 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 3
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Active cases in Canada will be unverified until next Tuesday (Jan. 5th) as some provinces are only providing partial data over the holidays
- The National Advisory Committee on Immunization makes recommendations on who should be vaccinated first
- Quebec and Alberta set new one-day case records and new totals: Quebec at 200,000 cases to date and Alberta at 100,000
- Canada will begin requiring a negative COVID-19 test for all arriving international air travellers beginning next Thursday, January 7, 2021
- Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says Canada will have enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine to vaccinate everyone in the country who wants to be by the end of September 2021 (public vaccinations are expected to begin in April 2021)
- More than 2.5 million Americans have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
- The United States reports its 20 millionth known case of COVID-19
- Despite restrictions, some places in the world are living life as normal
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 31, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 76,000+ active cases (unverified)
- 103,100+ people vaccinated - plus 11,800
- 582,700+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 15,606 deaths - plus 9 (some provinces not reporting)
- 489,819 recoveries
- 505,425 resolved cases (86.7% of all cases)
United States coronavirus update
- 20.02 million total cases (24.0% worldwide)
- 346,000+ deaths (19.0% worldwide)
- 125,500+ hospitalizations
- It took 292 days for the US to reach its first 10 million cases, and just 54 more days to double it
- December was the deadliest month in the country by far, with over 20% of all known COVID-19 deaths in the last 31 days
World coronavirus update
- 83.4 million cases globally
- 1.82 million+ deaths
- The last two weeks have been the deadliest of the entire pandemic