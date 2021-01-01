January 1st coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Friday, January 1, 2020 coronavirus update. Neither Halton nor the province of Ontario are reporting new information today due to the holiday. Hospitalizations are the same in Oakville, though numbers remain high because OTMH is accepting patients from other communities.

Ontario set pandemic-high records by the hundreds for new and active cases this week. Vaccinations across Canada have reached 100,000 people.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Neither Halton nor the province of Ontario are reporting new information today due to the holiday.

Cumulative cases in Oakville reach 2,000 as town reports 17 new cases for the second straight day

Halton Regional Health issues warning to stay home for the holidays, including warnings against both indoor and outdoor gatherings

Jospeh Brant Hospital in Burlington is experiencing their second large outbreak in the last four weeks

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital is announced to be a new delivery site for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on December 30, 2020. (Except for hospitalizations, which have been updated.)

166 active cases - plus 5

29 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

2,014 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 17

39 deaths - no change

1,809 recoveries (89.8% of all cases) - plus 12

1,848 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.7% of cases

6 outbreaks - no change

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Total Residents Unknown Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Oct 13/20 47 12 0 59 11 0 11 Delmanor Glen Abbey Retirement Dec 4/20 9 2 3 14 3 0 3 Kensington Retirement Dec 19/20 7 1 2 4 0 0 0 Wyndham Manor Long Term Care Oct 21/20 83 22 12 117 17 0 17 Totals 146 37 17 194 31 31

Status in Halton

580 active cases - plus 24

61 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

5,901 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 95

108 deaths - plus 1

5,213 recoveries (88.3% of all cases) - plus 70

5,321 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 90.1% of cases

38 outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

The province is only updating vaccination numbers (other figures coming tomorrow after the holiday)

Ontario set a new one-day record of 3,328 new cases yesterday - the second straight day by hundreds more new cases than ever before

Provincial active cases rise by over 1,000 today

Finance minister Rod Phillips has resigned from Premier Doug Ford's cabinet, effective immediately, after he arrived in Ontario this morning from his highly criticized Caribbean holiday (knowingly breaking provincial health guidelines)

Hospitalizations and ICU patients are also at record-highs

Today's totals, again, are unassociated with reporting errors

The first shipment of Moderna vaccines have arrived in Ontario

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 31, 2020 for the end of day Dec. 30th.

21,617 active cases - plus 1,059

1,235 people hospitalized - plus 58

28,800+ people vaccinated - plus ~3,400

182,159 confirmed cases - plus 3,328

156,012 recovered cases - plus 2,213

4,530 deaths - plus 56

160,542 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.1%

63,858 tests conducted, coming back 5.7% positive

337 people in ICU - plus 14

210 people on ventilators - plus 6

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,634 total outbreaks reported - plus 13

366 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 3

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 31, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

76,000+ active cases (unverified)

103,100+ people vaccinated - plus 11,800

582,700+ confirmed and suspected cases

15,606 deaths - plus 9 (some provinces not reporting)

489,819 recoveries

505,425 resolved cases (86.7% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

20.02 million total cases (24.0% worldwide)

346,000+ deaths (19.0% worldwide)

125,500+ hospitalizations

It took 292 days for the US to reach its first 10 million cases, and just 54 more days to double it

December was the deadliest month in the country by far, with over 20% of all known COVID-19 deaths in the last 31 days

World coronavirus update