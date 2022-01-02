January 2, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Photo by Jair Lázaro on Unsplash

This is the Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 coronavirus update, showing a noticeable increase in hospitalizations in the Region.

Halton Health Department reported 781 new COVID-19 cases, a decrease from the previous day, but weekend numbers tend to dip.

What hasn't dipped are COVID-19 patients in OTMH, which increased by 13 or over 92 per cent to 27. Across Halton's hospitals, 47 people are in the hospital, which is an increase of 20 patients.

In Halton, weekly new cases per 100,000 hit a peak of 661.8, up 66 per cent from two weeks ago. Ontario reported 525.6 new weekly cases, up 94.7 per cent.

Ontario recorded 16,714 new cases, 16 deaths, and 5,901 recoveries. Active cases increase by 10,797 to 123,282.

Hospitalization in Ontario decreased by 197, to 1117; however, ICU admissions increased by 10 to 224. The numbers are not as accurate, since a number of the province's hospitals have not updated their information.

Of the 16 individuals who died, two were LTC residents. The situation in long-term care continues to worsen as 195 homes have an ongoing outbreak, with 27 being added today. In LTC homes, 40 new resident cases were confirmed, and 22 additional staff cases.

However, Ontario Public Health warned that case numbers are underreported on their primary landing page due to the large number of individuals who've received a positive result from a rapid test but haven't disclosed their results with their Public Health Units.

Due to changes in the availability of testing, driven by increasing COVID-19 cases related to the Omicron variant, case counts in our current data reports are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario. As such, data should be interpreted with caution. For more information, please check out our blog - Public Health Ontario.

With new rules now prohibiting most people in Ontario from accessing a publicly-funded PCR test, the province will likely change its system for how new cases are counted and tracked.

Due to the holidays, access to information is significantly reduced as Halton, Ontario and a number of Provinces are not releasing complete reports. Sources used for this update include Public Health Ontario, COVID-19 Tracker Canada, Halton Healthcare, and Joseph Brant Hospital.