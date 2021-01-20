January 20th coronavirus update for Oakville

COVID-19 Town Council
This is the Wednesday, January 20, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville reports the 2,500th confirmed case to date, but local hospitalizations in town are down by 20% today. Four new outbreaks open in Halton - all in workplaces but none in Oakville.
The number of daily cases and active cases have gone down in Ontario ten days in a row. Active cases across Canada also continue falling. Today's planned announcement about when students in Halton will return to school didn't come. Vaccines continue a slow and steady rollout.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Oakville reports its 2,500th cumulative case of COVID-19 today
- Cases at OTMH have dropped by six today, from 28 to 22
- Halton region has four new outbreaks today - all of them in workplaces and none of them in Oakville
- 50% of all cases in Oakville are attributed to close contact
- A decision was expected today if Halton students will resume in-person classes on Monday, January 25, 2021, but the decision from Education Minister Stephen Lecce is still pendinge
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 19, 2021.
- 128 active cases - plus 3
- 22 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 6
- 2,508 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 15
- 49 deaths - no change
- 2,331 recoveries (93.2% of all cases) - plus 12
- 2,380 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.2% of cases
- 9 outbreaks - no change
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 439 active cases - plus 1
- 53 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 3
- 7,693 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 54
- 146 deaths - no change
- 7,104 recoveries (92.3% of all cases) - plus 50
- 7,250 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.2% of cases
- 40 outbreaks - plus 4
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- Average new, daily cases have gone down in Ontario for ten consecutive days; it's a sign the shutdown is working (and today's drop is the largest yet)
- Today is Day 7 of at least 28 in the province's stay-at-home order
- General Rick Hillier, lead of Ontario's vaccine task force, revises his timeline for Phase 3 (public vaccinations) to early August
- No new vaccines be arriving in Ontario this week as the Pfizer factory in Belgium undergoes upgrades to increase and accelerate vaccine production
- Hospitalizations and ICU patients are down today, but patients on ventilators is up
- Long Term Care Home settings account for the majority of outbreaks in the province and 42 of today's 89 deaths
- Ontario has finished vaccinations at all LTC homes in Toronto, Peel, York and Windsor
- New and active outbreaks continue growth to record-high totals
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 20, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 26,467 active cases - minus 1,148
- 1,598 people hospitalized - minus 28
- 237,900+ vaccinations - plus 13,700
- 32,361 completed vaccinations (both doses)
- 244,932 confirmed cases - plus 2,655
- 212,897 recovered cases - plus 3,714
- 5,568 deaths - plus 89
- 218,465 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.1%
- 54,307 tests conducted, coming back 4.9% positive
- 395 people in ICU - minus 5
- 296 people on ventilators - plus 4
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 2,040 total outbreaks reported - plus 22
- 520 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 2
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- At least three provinces adjust vaccination plans as the Federal government announced today that Pfizer will not be delivering more vaccines until at least next week
- Canada's nationwide active cases continue going down
- Canada conducts its 20 millionth COVID-19 test and 500,000th vaccination
- Federal officials planning to receive one million doses of vaccines weekly, but not until Pfizer finishes factory upgrades
- The world records two million deaths from COVID-19, including 400,000 from the United States
- Los Angeles becomes the first city in the world to exceed one million cases of COVID-19
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 19, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 68,900+ active cases - minus 1,700
- 680,900+ people vaccinated
- 724,300+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 18,427 deaths - plus 189
- 636,900+ recoveries
- 655,300+ resolved cases (90.4% of all cases)
United States coronavirus update
- 24.4 million total cases (25.3% of global cases)
- 403,900+ deaths (19.6% of global deaths)
- 123,800+ hospitalizations
- 14.4 million Americans have received at least one dose of vaccine; 2.2 million have been fully vaccinated
World coronavirus update
- 96.5 million total cases
- 2.06 million deaths
- 69.5 million+ recoveries