January 20th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Wednesday, January 20, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville reports the 2,500th confirmed case to date, but local hospitalizations in town are down by 20% today. Four new outbreaks open in Halton - all in workplaces but none in Oakville.

The number of daily cases and active cases have gone down in Ontario ten days in a row. Active cases across Canada also continue falling. Today's planned announcement about when students in Halton will return to school didn't come. Vaccines continue a slow and steady rollout.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 19, 2021.

128 active cases - plus 3

22 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 6

2,508 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 15

49 deaths - no change

2,331 recoveries (93.2% of all cases) - plus 12

2,380 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.2% of cases

9 outbreaks - no change

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Non-Halton Total Residents Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 11 4 14 9 38 2 2 Delmanor-Glen Abbey Retirement Dec 4/20 12 4 0 3 19 4 4 Kensington Retirement Dec 19/20 15 3 0 1 19 0 0 Post Inn Village Long Term Care Jan 7/21 4 0 0 1 5 1 1 Sunrise Retirement Jan 5/21 0 2 0 0 2 0 0 Totals 42 13 14 14 83 7 7

Status in Halton

439 active cases - plus 1

53 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 3

7,693 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 54

146 deaths - no change

7,104 recoveries (92.3% of all cases) - plus 50

7,250 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.2% of cases

40 outbreaks - plus 4

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 20, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

26,467 active cases - minus 1,148

1,598 people hospitalized - minus 28

237,900+ vaccinations - plus 13,700

32,361 completed vaccinations (both doses)

244,932 confirmed cases - plus 2,655

212,897 recovered cases - plus 3,714

5,568 deaths - plus 89

218,465 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.1%

54,307 tests conducted, coming back 4.9% positive

395 people in ICU - minus 5

296 people on ventilators - plus 4

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

2,040 total outbreaks reported - plus 22

520 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 2

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 19, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

68,900+ active cases - minus 1,700

680,900+ people vaccinated

724,300+ confirmed and suspected cases

18,427 deaths - plus 189

636,900+ recoveries

655,300+ resolved cases (90.4% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

24.4 million total cases (25.3% of global cases)

403,900+ deaths (19.6% of global deaths)

123,800+ hospitalizations

14.4 million Americans have received at least one dose of vaccine; 2.2 million have been fully vaccinated

World coronavirus update