January 21st coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Thursday, January 21, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville's active cases make their biggest one-day jump in two weeks, while hospitalizations in town are down 30%. Town also adds one new death and a new workplace outbreak, resulting in five new cases.
Hospitalizations in Ontario, thankfully, are falling almost as fast as they rose one month ago. ICU and ventilator patients in the province have also gone down. Vaccinations in Ontario surpass 250,000.
Joe Biden, the new American president, signs a mask order in the USA for all federal land and areas.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Oakville's active cases make their biggest one-day jump in two weeks
- Today's one new death brings the death count in Oakville to 50 since the beginning of the pandemic
- Cases at OTMH have dropped by eight in the last two days, from 28 to 20, as hospitalizations in Milton rise
- Halton region has five new outbreaks - all of them in workplaces and one of them in Oakville
- Remote, online learning for students in Oakville and Halton is now continuing indefinitely (at least until February 10, 2021 and possibly longer)
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 20, 2021.
- 137 active cases - plus 9
- 20 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 2
- 2,533 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 25
- 50 deaths - plus 1
- 2,346 recoveries (92.6% of all cases) - plus 15
- 2,396 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.5% of cases
- 10 outbreaks - plus 1
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 452 active cases - plus 13
- 54 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 1
- 7,761 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 68
- 148 deaths - plus 2
- 7,161 recoveries (92.2% of all cases) - plus 57
- 7,309 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.0% of cases
- 40 outbreaks - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- The province’s seven-day average for the number of infections recorded is now 2,751 (down from 3,452 one week ago)
- Hospitalizations, ICU and ventilator patients in the province have all decreased today
- Vaccinations in Ontario reach 250,000
- Premier Doug Ford releases a video asking Ontarians to "stay at home" in 22 different languages
- Today begins week two of the province's stay-at-home order
- General Rick Hillier, lead of Ontario's vaccine task force, revises his timeline for Phase 3 (public vaccinations) to early August
- No new vaccines be arriving in Ontario this week as the Pfizer factory in Belgium undergoes upgrades to increase and accelerate vaccine production
- Ontario has finished vaccinations at all LTC homes in Toronto, Peel, York and Windsor
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 21, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 26,063 active cases - minus 405
- 1,533 people hospitalized - minus 65
- 253,400+ vaccinations - plus 15,600
- 247,564 confirmed cases - plus 2,632
- 213,887 recovered cases - plus 2,990
- 5,614 deaths - plus 46
- 219,501 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.7%
- 70,256 tests conducted, coming back 4.3% positive
- 388 people in ICU - minus 7
- 293 people on ventilators - minus 3
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 2,056 total outbreaks reported - plus 16
- 510 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 10
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- At least three provinces adjust vaccination plans as the Federal government announced today that Pfizer will not be delivering more vaccines until at least next week
- Canada's nationwide active cases continue going down
- The Canadian Federation of Independent Business says more than 200,000 businesses in Canada could close as a result of COVID-19
- Los Angeles becomes the first city in the world to exceed one million cases of COVID-19
- New American President Joe Biden signs a mask order in the USA for all federal land and areas
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 20, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 65,900+ active cases - minus 2,900
- 729,600+ people vaccinated
- 730,200+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 18,591 deaths - plus 164
- 644,300+ recoveries
- 662,900+ resolved cases (90.8% of all cases)
United States coronavirus update
- 24.55 million total cases (25.3% of global cases)
- 408,100+ deaths (19.6% of global deaths)
- 122,700+ hospitalizations
- 14.4 million Americans have received at least one dose of vaccine; 2.2 million have been fully vaccinated
World coronavirus update
- 96.9 million total cases
- 2.07 million deaths
- 69.5 million+ recoveries