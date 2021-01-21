January 21st coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Thursday, January 21, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville's active cases make their biggest one-day jump in two weeks, while hospitalizations in town are down 30%. Town also adds one new death and a new workplace outbreak, resulting in five new cases.

Hospitalizations in Ontario, thankfully, are falling almost as fast as they rose one month ago. ICU and ventilator patients in the province have also gone down. Vaccinations in Ontario surpass 250,000.

Joe Biden, the new American president, signs a mask order in the USA for all federal land and areas.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 20, 2021.

137 active cases - plus 9

20 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 2

2,533 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 25

50 deaths - plus 1

2,346 recoveries (92.6% of all cases) - plus 15

2,396 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.5% of cases

10 outbreaks - plus 1

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Non-Halton Total Residents Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 11 4 14 9 38 2 2 Delmanor-Glen Abbey Retirement Dec 4/20 12 4 0 3 19 4 4 Kensington Retirement Dec 19/20 15 3 0 1 19 0 0 Post Inn Village Long Term Care Jan 7/21 4 0 0 1 5 1 1 Sunrise Retirement Jan 5/21 0 2 0 0 2 0 0 Totals 42 13 14 14 83 7 7

Status in Halton

452 active cases - plus 13

54 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 1

7,761 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 68

148 deaths - plus 2

7,161 recoveries (92.2% of all cases) - plus 57

7,309 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.0% of cases

40 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 21, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

26,063 active cases - minus 405

1,533 people hospitalized - minus 65

253,400+ vaccinations - plus 15,600

247,564 confirmed cases - plus 2,632

213,887 recovered cases - plus 2,990

5,614 deaths - plus 46

219,501 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.7%

70,256 tests conducted, coming back 4.3% positive

388 people in ICU - minus 7

293 people on ventilators - minus 3

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

2,056 total outbreaks reported - plus 16

510 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 10

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 20, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

65,900+ active cases - minus 2,900

729,600+ people vaccinated

730,200+ confirmed and suspected cases

18,591 deaths - plus 164

644,300+ recoveries

662,900+ resolved cases (90.8% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

24.55 million total cases (25.3% of global cases)

408,100+ deaths (19.6% of global deaths)

122,700+ hospitalizations

14.4 million Americans have received at least one dose of vaccine; 2.2 million have been fully vaccinated

World coronavirus update