January 22nd coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Friday, January 22, 2021 coronavirus update. New, active and hospital cases are up in Oakville today while Halton reports the largest increase in all categories in weeks. Eight people have died in Halton this week; the deadliest yet of the pandemic.

Ontario, however, reports active cases declining for the 11th day in a row. Hospitalizations are also declining, while the province hit an optimistic milestone: Ontario now has more people vaccinated than all reported cases to date (hitting 250,000 today.)

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 21, 2021.

  • 141 active cases - plus 4
  • 21 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1
  • 2,556 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 23
  • 52 deaths - plus 2
  • 2,363 recoveries (92.4% of all cases) - plus 17
  • 2,415 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.5% of cases
  • 11 outbreaks - plus 1

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

Status in Halton 

  • 497 active cases - plus 45
  • 60 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 6
  • 7,875 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 114
  • 151 deaths - plus 3
  • 7,227 recoveries (91.7% of all cases) - plus 66
  • 7,378 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.7% of cases
  • 42 outbreaks - plus 2

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 22, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

  • 25,263 active cases - minus 800
  • 1,512 people hospitalized - minus 21
  • 264,900+ vaccinations - plus 11,500
  • 250,226 confirmed cases - plus 2,662
  • 219,262 recovered cases - plus 3,375
  • 5,701 deaths - plus 87
  • 224,963 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.9%
  • 71,750 tests conducted, coming back 3.3% positive
  • 383 people in ICU - minus 5
  • 291 people on ventilators - minus 2

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 21, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 65,900+ active cases - minus 2,900
  • 769,100+ people vaccinated
  • 736,200+ confirmed and suspected cases
  • 18,807 deaths - plus 216
  • 651,400+ recoveries
  • 670,200+ resolved cases (91.0% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update 

World coronavirus update

  • 97.7 million total cases 
  • 2.09 million deaths 
  • 70.3 million+ recoveries