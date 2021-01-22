January 22nd coronavirus update for Oakville

Covid-19 Update
This is the Friday, January 22, 2021 coronavirus update. New, active and hospital cases are up in Oakville today while Halton reports the largest increase in all categories in weeks. Eight people have died in Halton this week; the deadliest yet of the pandemic.
Ontario, however, reports active cases declining for the 11th day in a row. Hospitalizations are also declining, while the province hit an optimistic milestone: Ontario now has more people vaccinated than all reported cases to date (hitting 250,000 today.)
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- New and active cases, hospitalizations, deaths and outbreaks are all up in Oakville today
- Eight people have died in Halton this week, including three in Oakville - one of the deadliest weeks of the entire pandemic
- Hospitalizations are up today in all four of Halton's hospitals
- Remote, online learning for students in Oakville and Halton is now continuing indefinitely (at least until February 10, 2021 and possibly longer)
- Halton reports its first school outbreak in more than a month at St. Francis Xavier Secondary School (among faculty and special education students who work from the physical building)
- Applications for student work in Oakville closes today, but hiring notices for pools this summer show the town is optimistic about reopening in the coming months
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 21, 2021.
- 141 active cases - plus 4
- 21 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1
- 2,556 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 23
- 52 deaths - plus 2
- 2,363 recoveries (92.4% of all cases) - plus 17
- 2,415 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.5% of cases
- 11 outbreaks - plus 1
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 497 active cases - plus 45
- 60 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 6
- 7,875 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 114
- 151 deaths - plus 3
- 7,227 recoveries (91.7% of all cases) - plus 66
- 7,378 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.7% of cases
- 42 outbreaks - plus 2
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- The province’s seven-day average for the number of infections recorded is now 2,703 (down for the 11th straight day)
- Ontario reports its 250,000th case of COVID-19 to date, but also reports that vaccinations now outnumber those who are sick in the province
- Hospitalizations, ICU and ventilator patients in the province all went down for the second day in a row
- General Rick Hillier, lead of Ontario's vaccine task force, revises his timeline for Phase 3 (public vaccinations) to early August
- No new vaccines arrived in Ontario this week and none are coming next week as the Pfizer factory in Belgium makes upgrades to increase production
- Ontario has finished vaccinations at all LTC homes in Toronto, Peel, York and Windsor
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 22, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 25,263 active cases - minus 800
- 1,512 people hospitalized - minus 21
- 264,900+ vaccinations - plus 11,500
- 250,226 confirmed cases - plus 2,662
- 219,262 recovered cases - plus 3,375
- 5,701 deaths - plus 87
- 224,963 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.9%
- 71,750 tests conducted, coming back 3.3% positive
- 383 people in ICU - minus 5
- 291 people on ventilators - minus 2
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 2,073 total outbreaks reported - plus 17
- 513 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 3
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Canada's nationwide active cases continue going down
- At least three provinces adjust vaccination plans as the Federal government announced today that Pfizer will not be delivering more vaccines for at least three weeks
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is sending two mobile health units to assist Toronto area hospitals
- The Canadian Federation of Independent Business says more than 200,000 businesses in Canada could close as a result of COVID-19
- A Globe & Mail data study found over one million Canadians took a vacation somewhere over the holidays - urging the Prime Minister to say today "No one should be taking a vacation right now"
- New American President Joe Biden signs a mask order in the USA for all federal land and areas
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 21, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 65,900+ active cases - minus 2,900
- 769,100+ people vaccinated
- 736,200+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 18,807 deaths - plus 216
- 651,400+ recoveries
- 670,200+ resolved cases (91.0% of all cases)
United States coronavirus update
- 24.8 million total cases (25.3% of global cases)
- 412,000+ deaths (19.6% of global deaths)
- 120,000+ hospitalizations
- 16.2 million Americans have received at least one dose of vaccine; 2.8 million have been fully vaccinated
World coronavirus update
- 97.7 million total cases
- 2.09 million deaths
- 70.3 million+ recoveries