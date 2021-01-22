January 22nd coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Covid-19 Update

This is the Friday, January 22, 2021 coronavirus update. New, active and hospital cases are up in Oakville today while Halton reports the largest increase in all categories in weeks. Eight people have died in Halton this week; the deadliest yet of the pandemic.

Ontario, however, reports active cases declining for the 11th day in a row. Hospitalizations are also declining, while the province hit an optimistic milestone: Ontario now has more people vaccinated than all reported cases to date (hitting 250,000 today.)

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 21, 2021.

141 active cases - plus 4

21 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

2,556 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 23

52 deaths - plus 2

2,363 recoveries (92.4% of all cases) - plus 17

2,415 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.5% of cases

11 outbreaks - plus 1

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Total Residents Unknown Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 25 7 11 43 3 1 4 Chartwell Waterford Retirement Jan 19/20 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 Delmanor Glen Abbey Retirement Dec 4/20 12 4 5 21 4 0 4 Kensington Retirement Dec 19/20 15 3 1 19 0 0 0 Post Inn Village Long Term Care Jan 7/21 4 0 2 6 1 0 1 Totals 56 15 19 90 8 1 9

Status in Halton

497 active cases - plus 45

60 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 6

7,875 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 114

151 deaths - plus 3

7,227 recoveries (91.7% of all cases) - plus 66

7,378 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.7% of cases

42 outbreaks - plus 2

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 22, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

25,263 active cases - minus 800

1,512 people hospitalized - minus 21

264,900+ vaccinations - plus 11,500

250,226 confirmed cases - plus 2,662

219,262 recovered cases - plus 3,375

5,701 deaths - plus 87

224,963 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.9%

71,750 tests conducted, coming back 3.3% positive

383 people in ICU - minus 5

291 people on ventilators - minus 2

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

2,073 total outbreaks reported - plus 17

513 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 3

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 21, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

65,900+ active cases - minus 2,900

769,100+ people vaccinated

736,200+ confirmed and suspected cases

18,807 deaths - plus 216

651,400+ recoveries

670,200+ resolved cases (91.0% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

24.8 million total cases (25.3% of global cases)

412,000+ deaths (19.6% of global deaths)

120,000+ hospitalizations

16.2 million Americans have received at least one dose of vaccine; 2.8 million have been fully vaccinated

World coronavirus update