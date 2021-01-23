January 23rd coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Saturday, January 23, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases are down significantly in Oakville today and two outbreaks have closed. Halton's cases, however, are up. Nine people have died in Halton this week; the deadliest yet of the pandemic.

Ontario's active cases have been going down consistently for nearly two weeks and hospitalizations are down today, but a lack of new vaccines has slowed the rollout until deliveries resume. Vaccinations across Canada reach 800,000 as the United States reports its 25 millionth confirmed case of COVID-19.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Active cases in Oakville fall from 141 to 124 today

After last week's dramatic reduction in active cases, Halton is report increases over the last 72 hours, now over 500 again

Nine people have died in Halton this week, including three in Oakville - one of the deadliest weeks of the entire pandemic

Oakville's interviewing of summer staff this week shows the town is optimistic about reopening in the coming months

A large number of hospitalizations in Milton have been moved to Oakville and Burlington

Halton police chief Steve Tanner will keep his job, following a week of board meetings to review his trip to Florida over the holidays

Two outbreaks in Oakville close: one at Delmanor Glen Abbey retirement home and one in an undisclosed workplace

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 22, 2021.

124 active cases - minus 17

25 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 4

2,570 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 14

52 deaths - no change

2,394 recoveries (93.0% of all cases) - plus 31

2,446 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.9% of cases

9 outbreaks - minus 2

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Total Residents Unknown Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 25 7 11 43 3 1 4 Chartwell Waterford Retirement Jan 19/20 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 Delmanor Glen Abbey Retirement Dec 4/20 12 4 5 21 4 0 4 Kensington Retirement Dec 19/20 15 3 1 19 0 0 0 Post Inn Village Long Term Care Jan 7/21 4 0 2 6 1 0 1 Totals 56 15 19 90 8 1 9

Status in Halton

510 active cases - plus 13

61 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 1

7,959 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 84

152 deaths - plus 1

7,297 recoveries (91.7% of all cases) - plus 70

7,449 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.7% of cases

40 outbreaks - minus 2

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 23, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

24,545 active cases - minus 718

1,501 people hospitalized - minus 11

276,100+ vaccinations - plus 11,200

252,585 confirmed cases - plus 2,359

222,287 recovered cases - plus 3,025

5,753 deaths - plus 52

228,040 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.3%

63,453 tests conducted, coming back 3.3% positive

395 people in ICU - plus 12

299 people on ventilators - plus 8

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

2,098 total outbreaks reported - plus 25

501 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 12

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 22, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

63,400+ active cases - minus 2,500

800,200+ people vaccinated

741,900+ confirmed and suspected cases

18,962 deaths - plus 155

658,100+ recoveries

677,000+ resolved cases (91.2% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

25 million total cases (25.3% of global cases)

415,600+ deaths (19.6% of global deaths)

116,200+ hospitalizations - down 10% in the last week

16.2 million Americans have received at least one dose of vaccine; 2.8 million have been fully vaccinated

World coronavirus update