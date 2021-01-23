VaccineDoctor.jpg

January 23rd coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Saturday, January 23, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases are down significantly in Oakville today and two outbreaks have closed. Halton's cases, however, are up. Nine people have died in Halton this week; the deadliest yet of the pandemic.

Ontario's active cases have been going down consistently for nearly two weeks and hospitalizations are down today, but a lack of new vaccines has slowed the rollout until deliveries resume. Vaccinations across Canada reach 800,000 as the United States reports its 25 millionth confirmed case of COVID-19.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 22, 2021.

  • 124 active cases - minus 17
  • 25 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 4
  • 2,570 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 14
  • 52 deaths - no change
  • 2,394 recoveries (93.0% of all cases) - plus 31
  • 2,446 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.9% of cases
  • 9 outbreaks - minus 2

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

Status in Halton 

  • 510 active cases - plus 13
  • 61 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 1
  • 7,959 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 84
  • 152 deaths - plus 1
  • 7,297 recoveries (91.7% of all cases) - plus 70
  • 7,449 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.7% of cases
  • 40 outbreaks - minus 2

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 23, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

  • 24,545 active cases - minus 718
  • 1,501 people hospitalized - minus 11
  • 276,100+ vaccinations - plus 11,200
  • 252,585 confirmed cases - plus 2,359
  • 222,287 recovered cases - plus 3,025
  • 5,753 deaths - plus 52
  • 228,040 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.3%
  • 63,453 tests conducted, coming back 3.3% positive
  • 395 people in ICU - plus 12
  • 299 people on ventilators - plus 8

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 22, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 63,400+ active cases - minus 2,500
  • 800,200+ people vaccinated
  • 741,900+ confirmed and suspected cases
  • 18,962 deaths - plus 155
  • 658,100+ recoveries
  • 677,000+ resolved cases (91.2% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update 

World coronavirus update

  • 98.45 million total cases 
  • 2.1 million deaths 
  • 70.4 million+ recoveries