January 23rd coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Saturday, January 23, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases are down significantly in Oakville today and two outbreaks have closed. Halton's cases, however, are up. Nine people have died in Halton this week; the deadliest yet of the pandemic.
Ontario's active cases have been going down consistently for nearly two weeks and hospitalizations are down today, but a lack of new vaccines has slowed the rollout until deliveries resume. Vaccinations across Canada reach 800,000 as the United States reports its 25 millionth confirmed case of COVID-19.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Active cases in Oakville fall from 141 to 124 today
- After last week's dramatic reduction in active cases, Halton is report increases over the last 72 hours, now over 500 again
- Nine people have died in Halton this week, including three in Oakville - one of the deadliest weeks of the entire pandemic
- Oakville's interviewing of summer staff this week shows the town is optimistic about reopening in the coming months
- A large number of hospitalizations in Milton have been moved to Oakville and Burlington
- Halton police chief Steve Tanner will keep his job, following a week of board meetings to review his trip to Florida over the holidays
- Two outbreaks in Oakville close: one at Delmanor Glen Abbey retirement home and one in an undisclosed workplace
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 22, 2021.
- 124 active cases - minus 17
- 25 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 4
- 2,570 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 14
- 52 deaths - no change
- 2,394 recoveries (93.0% of all cases) - plus 31
- 2,446 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.9% of cases
- 9 outbreaks - minus 2
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 510 active cases - plus 13
- 61 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 1
- 7,959 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 84
- 152 deaths - plus 1
- 7,297 recoveries (91.7% of all cases) - plus 70
- 7,449 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.7% of cases
- 40 outbreaks - minus 2
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- The province’s seven-day average for the number of infections recorded is now 2,662 (down for the 12th straight day)
- Active cases have decreased by 5,000 in the last two weeks
- Provincial government says it will continue its inspection blitz of big box stores across the province this weekend
- Ontario reports its 250,000th case of COVID-19 to date, but also reports that vaccinations now outnumber those who are sick in the province
- General Rick Hillier, lead of Ontario's vaccine task force, revises his timeline for Phase 3 (public vaccinations) to early August
- No new vaccines arrived in Ontario this week and none are coming next week as the Pfizer factory in Belgium makes upgrades to increase production
- Ontario has finished vaccinations at all LTC homes in Toronto, Peel, York and Windsor
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 23, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 24,545 active cases - minus 718
- 1,501 people hospitalized - minus 11
- 276,100+ vaccinations - plus 11,200
- 252,585 confirmed cases - plus 2,359
- 222,287 recovered cases - plus 3,025
- 5,753 deaths - plus 52
- 228,040 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.3%
- 63,453 tests conducted, coming back 3.3% positive
- 395 people in ICU - plus 12
- 299 people on ventilators - plus 8
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 2,098 total outbreaks reported - plus 25
- 501 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 12
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Canada's nationwide active cases continue going down
- At least three provinces adjust vaccination plans as the Federal government announced today that Pfizer will not be delivering more vaccines for at least three weeks
- Total vaccinations in Canada reach 800,000
- The Canadian Federation of Independent Business says more than 200,000 businesses in Canada could close as a result of COVID-19
- A Globe & Mail data study found over one million Canadians took a vacation somewhere over the holidays - urging the Prime Minister to say today "No one should be taking a vacation right now"
- Saskatchewan reports this was its highest week of both new cases and deaths (while most provinces are getting better)
- New American President Joe Biden signs a mask order in the USA for all federal land and areas as the country reports 25 million cases
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 22, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 63,400+ active cases - minus 2,500
- 800,200+ people vaccinated
- 741,900+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 18,962 deaths - plus 155
- 658,100+ recoveries
- 677,000+ resolved cases (91.2% of all cases)
United States coronavirus update
- 25 million total cases (25.3% of global cases)
- 415,600+ deaths (19.6% of global deaths)
- 116,200+ hospitalizations - down 10% in the last week
- 16.2 million Americans have received at least one dose of vaccine; 2.8 million have been fully vaccinated
World coronavirus update
- 98.45 million total cases
- 2.1 million deaths
- 70.4 million+ recoveries