January 24th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Sunday, January 24, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases continue to drop steadily in Oakville and Halton. There was one new outbreak, but no new deaths in our region.

Halton LTC residents have all received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, thanks to the support of our local paramedics, public health and Halton Healthcare staff.

Active cases in Ontario continue to decrease, as does the daily number of new cases. Canada surpasses 800,000 COVID-19 vaccinations administered.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

All Halton LTC residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Increased number of COVID-19 patients at Joseph Brant and Oakville Trafalgar are using emergency wards after being transferred from Milton.

Halton's new cases per 100K per week drops by 13.9% to 76.6 cases

Effective Reproduction Number is 1.1

Testing positivity rate is 4.5%

Halton total cases surpasses 8,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 23, 2021.

119 active cases - minus 5

25 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

2,584 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 14

52 deaths - no change

2,413 recoveries (93.3% of all cases) - plus 19

2,465 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.3% of cases

10 outbreaks - plus 1

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Non-Halton Total Residents Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 25 9 3 10 47 2 2 Chartwell Waterford Retirement Jan 19/21 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 Kensington Retirement Dec 19/20 15 3 0 1 19 0 0 Post Inn Village Long Term Care Jan 7/21 4 0 0 2 6 1 1 Totals 44 13 3 13 73 3 3

Status in Halton

490 active cases - minus 20

61 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

8,005 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 46

152 deaths - no change

7,363 recoveries (91.9% of all cases) - plus 66

7,515 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.8% of cases

41 outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Effective Reproduction Number drops below 1 dropping to 0.87 for the first time in over a month.

7 day daily rolling average drops to 2,603 from a high of 3,555 reached on January 11

Active cases drop 6,479 cases since Jan 11

Cases per 100K/week in province drops 18.9% to 123.7 cases

Regions that were in Grey Lockdown their cases per 100K/week have all dropped from 34.4% to 12.3%, but account for 65.1% of all new cases.

Resolved cases reaches 90% of total cases for the first time in 2 months

LTC residents account for 5.1% of active cases, but 50% of the deaths

Provincial government says it will continue its inspection blitz of big box stores across the province

General Rick Hillier, lead of Ontario's vaccine task force, revises his timeline for Phase 3 (public vaccinations) to early August

No new vaccines arrived in Ontario this week and none are coming next week as the Pfizer factory in Belgium makes upgrades to increase production

Ontario has finished vaccinations at all LTC homes in Toronto, Peel, York and Windsor

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 24, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

24,153 active cases - minus 392

1,436 people hospitalized - minus 65

280,573 vaccinations - plus 4,427

62,881 people inoculated

255,002 confirmed cases - plus 2,417

225,046 recovered cases - plus 2,759

5,803 deaths - plus 50 (25 are LTC residents)

230,849 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.5%

48,947 tests conducted, coming back 4.2% positive

392 people in ICU - minus 3

301 people on ventilators - plus 2

Canada and Global coronavirus update

BC, Nunavut, PEI, Yukon and NWT do not provide updates on Sundays so changes in numbers will be adjusted on Monday.

Canada deaths surpass 19,000

At least three provinces adjust vaccination plans as the Federal government announced today that Pfizer will not be delivering more vaccines for at least three weeks

Total vaccinations in Canada reach 800,000.

41.8% of Israeli population has received at least one dose.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business says more than 200,000 businesses in Canada could close as a result of COVID-19

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 23, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

64,400+ active cases - plus 1,000

4,200+ people in hospital

816,200+ people vaccinated

87,700+ people complete inoculation

749,200+ confirmed and suspected cases

19,000+ deaths - plus 155

665,700+ recoveries

684,700+ resolved cases (91.3% of all cases)

870+ in critical care

United States coronavirus update

25.6 million total cases (25.7% of global cases)

428,700+ deaths (20.4% of global deaths)

113,600+ hospitalizations

20.54+ million vaccinations

World coronavirus update