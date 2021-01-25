January 25th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Monday, January 25, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases in Oakville drops by 12.2% in one day, and for the first time in over a month new cases are recorded with a single digit. Halton is also doing well with one exception, there was one new death.

The number of new cases in Ontario drops below 2,000 for the first time in months, as recoveries continue to outpace new cases by 25%. Hospitalizations also drop, but for the first time LTC residents accounted for 65% of all recorded deaths.

Canada surpasses 750,000 total cases, as world records its 100 millionth case. However, both the US and Canada are both recording fewer new cases showing the curve trending downwards.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

All Halton LTC residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Oakville records single digit increase in new cases for the first time in over a month

Increased number of COVID-19 patients at Joseph Brant and Oakville Trafalgar are using emergency wards after being transferred from Milton District Hospital.

Halton's new cases per 100K per week drops by 2.6%

Halton records 2.7% of the province's new cases

Total cases per 100K in Halton is 1254.9 which is 474.8 cases lower than the provincial total.

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 24, 2021.

106 active cases - minus 13

25 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

2,590 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 6

52 deaths - no change

2,432 recoveries (93.8% of all cases) - plus 19

2,484 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.9% of cases

10 outbreaks - no change

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Non-Halton Total Residents Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 25 9 2 12 48 3 3 Chartwell Waterford Retirement Jan 19/21 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 Kensington Retirement Dec 19/20 15 3 0 1 19 0 0 Post Inn Village Long Term Care Jan 7/21 4 0 0 2 6 1 1 Totals 44 13 2 15 74 4 4

Status in Halton

469 active cases - minus 31

58 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 3

8,056 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 51

153 deaths - plus 1

7,434 recoveries (92.2% of all cases) - plus 71

7,587 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.1% of cases

40 outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Today Marks the One Year Anniversary of the First COVID-19 Case in Ontario

Vaccinations for the Province’s Most Vulnerable to be Accelerated

Province's total number of cases per 100K is 1,729.7.

Province records less than 2,000 new cases for the first time in months, and is down 19% from the previous day.

Cases per 100K/week in province drops 19.7%

Regions that were in Grey Lockdown account for 70% of all new cases.

LTC residents account for 62.7% of the deaths today

Ontario to focus on vaccinations for LTC residents and Retirement home residents.

Ontario leadership express optimism regarding the downward trend of new cases, but is concerned about the British variant of which they have confirmed 34 cases. COVID-19 variants out of South Africa and Brazil have not been detected in Canada.

General Rick Hillier, lead of Ontario's vaccine task force, revises his timeline for Phase 3 (public vaccinations) to early August

No new vaccines arrived in Ontario this week and none are coming next week as the Pfizer factory in Belgium makes upgrades to increase production

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 25, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

23,620 active cases - minus 533

1,398 people hospitalized - minus 38

286,110 vaccinations - plus 5,537

71,256 people inoculated

256,950 confirmed cases - plus 1,958

227,494 recovered cases - plus 2,448

5,846 deaths - plus 43 (27 are LTC residents)

233,340 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.8%

35,968 tests conducted, coming back 5.5% positive

397 people in ICU - plus 5

283 people on ventilators - minus 18

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Total cases in Canada surpasses 750,000, as the world surpasses 100 million cases

At least three provinces adjust vaccination plans as the Federal government announced today that Pfizer will not be delivering more vaccines for at least three weeks

Canada has used approximately 73% of the delivered COVID-19 Vaccine

Approximately 1.93% of Canadians have received one dose of a COVID-19 Vaccine.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business says more than 200,000 businesses in Canada could close as a result of COVID-19

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 24, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

55,700+ active cases

4,200+ people in hospital

830,000+ people vaccinated

95,500+ people complete inoculation

753,300+ confirmed and suspected cases

19,100+ deaths

678,400+ recoveries

684,700+ resolved cases

860+ in critical care

United States coronavirus update

25.79 million total cases (25.7% of global cases)

430,500+ deaths (20.4% of global deaths)

110,600+ hospitalizations

9.82+ million active cases

21.85+ million vaccinations or 6.6% of the population

World coronavirus update