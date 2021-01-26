January 26th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Tuesday, January 26, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville's active cases fall below 100 for the first time since October. Hospitalizations have dropped both in Oakville and across Halton.

Ontario reports the second straight day of low new cases and even lower numbers of COVID-19 tests conducted. But a whopping 45 new outbreaks are reported in the province today, 29 of which are in long-term care homes including one at Oakville's Wyndham Manor.

Canada surpasses 750,000 total cases as the world records its 100 millionth case. Both the USA and Canada, however, are both recording fewer new cases showing the curve trending downwards.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Active cases in Oakville fall below 100 for the first time in three months; Completed cases in Oakville (recoveries and deaths combined) reach 2,500

Oakville reports 19 recoveries for the second day in a row

Wyndham Manor LTC home has reported a new outbreak at their facility to Halton Regional Health

Hospitalizations have dropped both in Oakville and across Halton

The province is funding $1.63 million to support Oakville's long-term care homes

All Halton long-term care residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 25, 2021.

99 active cases - minus 7

21 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 4

2,602 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 12

52 deaths - no change

2,451 recoveries (94.2% of all cases) - plus 19

2,503 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.2% of cases

11 outbreaks - plus 1

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Non-Halton Total Residents Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 25 9 2 12 48 3 3 Chartwell Waterford Retirement Jan 19/21 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 Kensington Retirement Dec 19/20 15 3 0 1 19 0 0 Post Inn Village Long Term Care Jan 7/21 4 0 0 2 6 1 1 Totals 44 13 2 15 74 4 4

Status in Halton

455 active cases - minus 14

51 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 7

8,108 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 52

154 deaths - minus 1

7,499 recoveries (92.6% of all cases) - plus 65

7,653 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.4% of cases

41 outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 26, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

23,036 active cases - minus 584

1,466 people hospitalized - plus 68

295,800 vaccinations - plus 9,700

258,700 confirmed cases - plus 1,740

229,755 recovered cases - plus 2,261

5,909 deaths - plus 63

235,664 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 91.0%

30,717 tests conducted, coming back 5.9% positive

383 people in ICU - minus 14

298 people on ventilators - plus 15

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

2,166 total outbreaks reported - plus 45

504 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 3

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 25, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

58,900+ active cases

865,000+ people vaccinated

756,250+ confirmed and suspected cases

19,376 deaths - plus 139

676,500+ recoveries

695,800+ resolved cases

United States coronavirus update

25.4 million total cases (25.7% of global cases)

423,500+ deaths (20.4% of global deaths)

110,000+ hospitalizations

21.85+ million vaccinations (6.6% of the population)

World coronavirus update