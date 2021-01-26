January 26th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Tuesday, January 26, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville's active cases fall below 100 for the first time since October. Hospitalizations have dropped both in Oakville and across Halton.
Ontario reports the second straight day of low new cases and even lower numbers of COVID-19 tests conducted. But a whopping 45 new outbreaks are reported in the province today, 29 of which are in long-term care homes including one at Oakville's Wyndham Manor.
Canada surpasses 750,000 total cases as the world records its 100 millionth case. Both the USA and Canada, however, are both recording fewer new cases showing the curve trending downwards.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Active cases in Oakville fall below 100 for the first time in three months; Completed cases in Oakville (recoveries and deaths combined) reach 2,500
- Oakville reports 19 recoveries for the second day in a row
- Wyndham Manor LTC home has reported a new outbreak at their facility to Halton Regional Health
- Hospitalizations have dropped both in Oakville and across Halton
- The province is funding $1.63 million to support Oakville's long-term care homes
- All Halton long-term care residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 25, 2021.
- 99 active cases - minus 7
- 21 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 4
- 2,602 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 12
- 52 deaths - no change
- 2,451 recoveries (94.2% of all cases) - plus 19
- 2,503 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.2% of cases
- 11 outbreaks - plus 1
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 455 active cases - minus 14
- 51 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 7
- 8,108 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 52
- 154 deaths - minus 1
- 7,499 recoveries (92.6% of all cases) - plus 65
- 7,653 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.4% of cases
- 41 outbreaks - plus 1
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- Ontario reports a whopping 45 new outbreaks in the province today, 29 of which are in long-term care homes
- Province records less than 2,000 new cases for the second straight day, though tests done on both days have been lower than 35,000 (less than half of Ontario's capacity)
- Ontario is changing its vaccine deployment plan amid Pfizer's delayed deliveries
- After dropping 38 yesterday, hospitalizations today see a big, one-day jump
- Ontario leadership express optimism regarding the downward trend of new cases, but is concerned about the British variant (which has confirmed 34 cases)
- General Rick Hillier, lead of Ontario's vaccine task force, revises his timeline for Phase 3 (public vaccinations) to early August
- No new vaccines arrived in Ontario this week and none are coming next week as the Pfizer factory in Belgium makes upgrades to increase production
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 26, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 23,036 active cases - minus 584
- 1,466 people hospitalized - plus 68
- 295,800 vaccinations - plus 9,700
- 258,700 confirmed cases - plus 1,740
- 229,755 recovered cases - plus 2,261
- 5,909 deaths - plus 63
- 235,664 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 91.0%
- 30,717 tests conducted, coming back 5.9% positive
- 383 people in ICU - minus 14
- 298 people on ventilators - plus 15
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 2,166 total outbreaks reported - plus 45
- 504 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 3
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Total cases in Canada surpasses 750,000, as the world surpasses 100 million cases
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave an update today on support for businesses beginning next week
- At least three provinces adjust vaccination plans as the Federal government announced today that Pfizer will not be delivering more vaccines for at least three weeks
- Approximately 1.93% of Canadians have received one dose of a COVID-19 Vaccine
- The Canadian Federation of Independent Business says more than 200,000 businesses in Canada could close as a result of COVID-19
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 25, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 58,900+ active cases
- 865,000+ people vaccinated
- 756,250+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 19,376 deaths - plus 139
- 676,500+ recoveries
- 695,800+ resolved cases
United States coronavirus update
- 25.4 million total cases (25.7% of global cases)
- 423,500+ deaths (20.4% of global deaths)
- 110,000+ hospitalizations
- 21.85+ million vaccinations (6.6% of the population)
World coronavirus update
- 100.1+ million total cases
- 2.15+ million deaths
- 72.0+ million recoveries
- New daily cases around the globe are substantially falling for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic (down 15% this month)