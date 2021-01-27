January 27th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Wednesday, January 27, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases in Oakville drop as they go up in other parts of Halton. Hospitalizations are the opposite: lower numbers in Halton but one new case and one new death in Oakville.
Ontario is reporting its best day of new data since late November: decreasing active cases and hospitalizations plus small drops in new cases and ICU patients have been consistent over the last two weeks.
This means there is a clear trend of the curve flattening and that community transmission is significantly down. But this means the current level of measures are working and everyone must stay home, wear masks, cancel travel and not see other people. Doing all of this will ensure the numbers continue going down.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Active cases in Oakville drop by 10% even as Halton Region's number goes up
- Halton is reminding citizens that vaccines are not yet available for the general public
- Two new unnamed workplaces in Halton declare outbreaks, one of them is in Oakville
- Wyndham Manor LTC home has reported a new outbreak at their facility to Halton Regional Health
- Active cases in Oakville are below 100 for the first time in three months
- The province is funding $1.63 million to support Oakville's long-term care homes
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 26, 2021.
- 90 active cases - minus 9
- 22 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1
- 2,616 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 14
- 53 deaths - plus 1
- 2,473 recoveries (94.5% of all cases) - plus 22
- 2,526 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.5% of cases
- 12 outbreaks - plus 1
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 464 active cases - plus 9
- 48 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 3
- 8,182 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 74
- 155 deaths - plus 1
- 7,563 recoveries (92.4% of all cases) - plus 64
- 7,718 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.3% of cases
- 43 outbreaks - plus 2
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- New provincial cases are the lowest they've been in two months
- Active cases are down today by over 1,000
- Ontario is changing its vaccine deployment plan amid Pfizer's delayed deliveries
- After increasing by 68 yesterday, hospitalizations plummet by almost 100 in the last 24 hours
- Ontario leadership express optimism regarding the downward trend of new cases, but is concerned about the British variant (which has confirmed 34 cases)
- General Rick Hillier, lead of Ontario's vaccine task force, revises his timeline for Phase 3 (public vaccinations) to early August
- No new vaccines will arrive in Ontario for two weeks as the Pfizer factory in Belgium makes upgrades to increase production
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 27, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 21,932 active cases - minus 1,104
- 1,382 people hospitalized - minus 84
- 305,300 vaccinations - plus 9,500
- 260,370 confirmed cases - plus 1,670
- 232,480 recovered cases - plus 2,725
- 5,958 deaths - plus 49
- 238,438 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 91.6%
- 55,191 tests conducted, coming back 4.0% positive
- 377 people in ICU - minus 6
- 291 people on ventilators - minus 7
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 2,172 total outbreaks reported - plus 6
- 493 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 11
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Canada is desperately looking for smaller syringes ahead of an expected change in how many doses each vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can provide
- Total cases in Canada surpasses 760,000 as the world surpasses 100 million cases
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave an update yesterday on support for businesses beginning next week
- At least three provinces adjust vaccination plans as the Federal government announced today that Pfizer will not be delivering more vaccines for at least two more weeks
- Nearly 2% of Canadians have received one dose of a COVID-19 Vaccine
- While the number of new, daily cases in the USA is going down, daily deaths remain unchanged or continue rising
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 26, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 56,800+ active cases - minus 2,100
- 886,700+ people vaccinated
- 760,100+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 19,511 deaths - plus 135
- 682,300+ recoveries
- 701,800+ resolved cases
United States coronavirus update
- 25.55 million total cases (25.4% of global cases)
- 427,200+ deaths (19.7% of global deaths)
- 109,000+ hospitalizations
- 19.9+ million vaccinations (6.2% of the population)
World coronavirus update
- 100.5+ million total cases
- 2.16+ million deaths
- 72.0+ million recoveries
- New daily cases around the globe are substantially falling for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic (down 15% this month)