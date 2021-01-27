January 27th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Wednesday, January 27, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases in Oakville drop as they go up in other parts of Halton. Hospitalizations are the opposite: lower numbers in Halton but one new case and one new death in Oakville.

Ontario is reporting its best day of new data since late November: decreasing active cases and hospitalizations plus small drops in new cases and ICU patients have been consistent over the last two weeks.

This means there is a clear trend of the curve flattening and that community transmission is significantly down. But this means the current level of measures are working and everyone must stay home, wear masks, cancel travel and not see other people. Doing all of this will ensure the numbers continue going down.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 26, 2021.

90 active cases - minus 9

22 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

2,616 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 14

53 deaths - plus 1

2,473 recoveries (94.5% of all cases) - plus 22

2,526 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.5% of cases

12 outbreaks - plus 1

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Total Residents Unknown Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 27 9 12 43 5 0 5 Chartwell Waterford Retirement Jan 19/20 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 Kensington Retirement Dec 19/20 15 3 1 19 0 0 0 Post Inn Village Long Term Care Jan 7/21 4 0 2 6 1 0 1 Wyndham Manor Long Term Care Jan 25/21 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 Totals 46 13 16 70 6 0 6

Status in Halton

464 active cases - plus 9

48 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 3

8,182 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 74

155 deaths - plus 1

7,563 recoveries (92.4% of all cases) - plus 64

7,718 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.3% of cases

43 outbreaks - plus 2

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 27, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

21,932 active cases - minus 1,104

1,382 people hospitalized - minus 84

305,300 vaccinations - plus 9,500

260,370 confirmed cases - plus 1,670

232,480 recovered cases - plus 2,725

5,958 deaths - plus 49

238,438 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 91.6%

55,191 tests conducted, coming back 4.0% positive

377 people in ICU - minus 6

291 people on ventilators - minus 7

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

2,172 total outbreaks reported - plus 6

493 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 11

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 26, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

56,800+ active cases - minus 2,100

886,700+ people vaccinated

760,100+ confirmed and suspected cases

19,511 deaths - plus 135

682,300+ recoveries

701,800+ resolved cases

United States coronavirus update

25.55 million total cases (25.4% of global cases)

427,200+ deaths (19.7% of global deaths)

109,000+ hospitalizations

19.9+ million vaccinations (6.2% of the population)

World coronavirus update