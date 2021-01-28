January 28th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Thursday, January 28, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville's active cases are unchanged while Halton and Ontario's numbers go down. Oakville has the region's only two new hospitalizations but also reports two outbreaks in town have closed.

Ontario's cumulative deaths in the pandemic reached 6,000 today. As hospital and ICU patients decline, some areas will go back to school next week. A video update from the province shows promising trends, but also shows the threat level remains the highest of the pandemic to date.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 27, 2021.

90 active cases - no change

24 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 2

2,631 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 15

53 deaths - no change

2,488 recoveries (94.6% of all cases) - plus 15

2,541 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.6% of cases

10 outbreaks - minus 2

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Total Residents Unknown Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 27 9 12 43 5 0 5 Chartwell Waterford Retirement Jan 19/20 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 Kensington Retirement Dec 19/20 15 3 1 19 0 0 0 Post Inn Village Long Term Care Jan 7/21 4 0 2 6 1 0 1 Wyndham Manor Long Term Care Jan 25/21 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 Totals 46 13 16 70 6 0 6

Status in Halton

461 active cases - minus 3

50 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 2

8,238 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 56

155 deaths - no change

7,622 recoveries (92.5% of all cases) - plus 59

7,777 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.3% of cases

40 outbreaks - minus 3

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 28, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

21,478 active cases - minus 454

1,338 people hospitalized - minus 44

317,200 vaccinations - plus 11,900

262,463 confirmed cases - plus 2,093

234,971 recovered cases - plus 2,491

6,014 deaths - plus 56

240,985 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 91.8%

64,664 tests conducted, coming back 3.3% positive

358 people in ICU - minus 19

276 people on ventilators - minus 15

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

2,176 total outbreaks reported - plus 4

478 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 15

A video update was provided today by Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, and Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health:

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 27, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

55,500+ active cases - minus 1,300

910,500+ people vaccinated

765,100+ confirmed and suspected cases

19,645 deaths - plus 134

688,400+ recoveries

708,000+ resolved cases

United States coronavirus update

25.7 million total cases (25.4% of global cases)

430,900+ deaths (19.7% of global deaths)

107,500+ hospitalizations

21.7+ million vaccinations (4.3 million fully vaccinated; two doses)

World coronavirus update