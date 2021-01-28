January 28th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Thursday, January 28, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville's active cases are unchanged while Halton and Ontario's numbers go down. Oakville has the region's only two new hospitalizations but also reports two outbreaks in town have closed.
Ontario's cumulative deaths in the pandemic reached 6,000 today. As hospital and ICU patients decline, some areas will go back to school next week. A video update from the province shows promising trends, but also shows the threat level remains the highest of the pandemic to date.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Schools in Halton will not be among those allowed to reopen on Monday next week; the reopening date is still unknown
- Halton is reminding citizens that vaccines are not yet available for the general public
- Curiously, the cumulative resolutions in Halton today totals 7,777 since the beginning of the pandemic
- Two new unnamed workplaces in Halton declare outbreaks (with one in Oakville) as two others in Oakville close
- Wyndham Manor LTC home has reported a new outbreak at their facility to Halton Regional Health
- Both of today's new Halton hospitalizations are in Oakville
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 27, 2021.
- 90 active cases - no change
- 24 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 2
- 2,631 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 15
- 53 deaths - no change
- 2,488 recoveries (94.6% of all cases) - plus 15
- 2,541 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.6% of cases
- 10 outbreaks - minus 2
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 461 active cases - minus 3
- 50 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 2
- 8,238 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 56
- 155 deaths - no change
- 7,622 recoveries (92.5% of all cases) - plus 59
- 7,777 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.3% of cases
- 40 outbreaks - minus 3
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- Active cases in Ontario have been continually decreasing daily for two weeks
- Cumulative deaths of the pandemic in Ontario reach 6,000 today
- Hospitalizations have gone down by more than 100 in the last two days
- Off-peak electricity pricing in Ontario has been extended to February 9 province-wide
- Ontario is changing its vaccine deployment plan amid Pfizer's delayed deliveries
- No new vaccines will arrive in Ontario for two weeks as the Pfizer factory in Belgium makes upgrades to increase production
- General Rick Hillier, lead of Ontario's vaccine task force, revises his timeline for Phase 3 (public vaccinations) to early August
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 28, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 21,478 active cases - minus 454
- 1,338 people hospitalized - minus 44
- 317,200 vaccinations - plus 11,900
- 262,463 confirmed cases - plus 2,093
- 234,971 recovered cases - plus 2,491
- 6,014 deaths - plus 56
- 240,985 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 91.8%
- 64,664 tests conducted, coming back 3.3% positive
- 358 people in ICU - minus 19
- 276 people on ventilators - minus 15
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 2,176 total outbreaks reported - plus 4
- 478 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 15
A video update was provided today by Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, and Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health:
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Canada is desperately looking for smaller syringes ahead of an expected change in how many doses each vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can provide
- Total cases in Canada surpasses 765,000 as the world surpasses 100 million cases
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave an update yesterday on support for businesses beginning next week
- At least three provinces adjust vaccination plans as the Federal government announced today that Pfizer will not be delivering more vaccines for at least two more weeks
- Nearly 2% of Canadians have received one dose of a COVID-19 Vaccine
- While the number of new, daily cases in the USA is going down, daily deaths remain unchanged or continue rising
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 27, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 55,500+ active cases - minus 1,300
- 910,500+ people vaccinated
- 765,100+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 19,645 deaths - plus 134
- 688,400+ recoveries
- 708,000+ resolved cases
United States coronavirus update
- 25.7 million total cases (25.4% of global cases)
- 430,900+ deaths (19.7% of global deaths)
- 107,500+ hospitalizations
- 21.7+ million vaccinations (4.3 million fully vaccinated; two doses)
World coronavirus update
- 101.2+ million total cases
- 2.18+ million deaths
- 72.5+ million recoveries
- New daily cases around the globe are substantially falling for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic (down 15% this month)