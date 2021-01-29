January 29th coronavirus update for Oakville

by

This is the Friday, January 29, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases in Halton are down but the region reports five new deaths today (though none in Oakville.) Today's hospitalizations are slightly up at all four of Halton's hospitals.

Both Ontario and the federal government announce new travel restrictions for international travellers coming into Canada, with some beginning Monday next week. The trend of Ontario's hospitalizations and active cases have been consistently going down for two weeks.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 28, 2021.

  • 93 active cases - plus 3
  • 27 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 3
  • 2,649 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 18
  • 53 deaths - no change
  • 2,503 recoveries (94.3% of all cases) - plus 15
  • 2,556 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.6% of cases
  • 10 outbreaks - minus 2

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

Status in Halton 

  • 452 active cases - minus 9
  • 56 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 6
  • 8,290 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 52
  • 160 deaths - plus 5
  • 7,678 recoveries (92.6% of all cases) - plus 56
  • 7,838 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.6% of cases
  • 42 outbreaks - plus 2

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 29, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

  • 20,357 active cases - minus 1,119
  • 1,291 people hospitalized - minus 47
  • 327,400 vaccinations - plus 10,200
  • 264,300 confirmed cases - plus 1,837
  • 237,871 recovered cases - plus 2,900
  • 6,072 deaths - plus 58
  • 243,943 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 92.2%
  • 69,040 tests conducted, coming back 3.3% positive
  • 360 people in ICU - plus 2
  • 271 people on ventilators - minus 5

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

A video update was provided yesterday by Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, and Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health:

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 28, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 53,900+ active cases - minus 1,600
  • 932,800+ people vaccinated
  • 769,700+ confirmed and suspected cases
  • 19,782 deaths - plus 137
  • 694,500+ recoveries
  • 714,300+ resolved cases 

United States coronavirus update 

  • 25.85 million total cases (25.4% of global cases)
  • 434,700+ deaths (19.8% of global deaths)
  • 104,300+ hospitalizations 
  • 21.7+ million vaccinations (4.3 million fully vaccinated; two doses)

World coronavirus update

  • 101.8+ million total cases 
  • 2.19+ million deaths 
  • 72.5+ million recoveries
  • New daily cases around the globe are substantially falling for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic (down 15% this month)