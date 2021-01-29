January 29th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Friday, January 29, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases in Halton are down but the region reports five new deaths today (though none in Oakville.) Today's hospitalizations are slightly up at all four of Halton's hospitals.
Both Ontario and the federal government announce new travel restrictions for international travellers coming into Canada, with some beginning Monday next week. The trend of Ontario's hospitalizations and active cases have been consistently going down for two weeks.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Oakville has a small increase in active cases today and exactly 15 recoveries for the second day in a row
- Halton Region reports five new deaths in one day, though none of them are in Oakville
- Inspections at Halton Region big-box stores from the province to check COVID-19 health protocols will begin next week
- Schools in Halton will not be among those allowed to reopen on Monday next week; the reopening date is still unknown
- Hospitalizations are up at all four Halton hospitals today
- Halton is reminding citizens that vaccines are not yet available for the general public
- Two more new unnamed workplaces in Halton declare outbreaks as two others in Oakville close; workplace outbreaks will soon overtake retirement homes in the number of Halton's cases to date
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 28, 2021.
- 93 active cases - plus 3
- 27 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 3
- 2,649 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 18
- 53 deaths - no change
- 2,503 recoveries (94.3% of all cases) - plus 15
- 2,556 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.6% of cases
- 10 outbreaks - minus 2
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 452 active cases - minus 9
- 56 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 6
- 8,290 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 52
- 160 deaths - plus 5
- 7,678 recoveries (92.6% of all cases) - plus 56
- 7,838 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.6% of cases
- 42 outbreaks - plus 2
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- In a section 22 order, Ontario will require all incoming international travellers to take a COVID-19 test upon entering the province (at both airports and land borders)
- Active cases in Ontario have been continually decreasing daily for two weeks
- Hospitalizations have gone down by more than 150 in the last three days
- Off-peak electricity pricing in Ontario has been extended to February 9 province-wide
- New provincial testing for international variants will be ready early as next week
- Ontario is changing its vaccine deployment plan amid Pfizer's delayed deliveries; daily vaccinations are currently 50% lower than the daily targets
- No new vaccines will arrive in Ontario for two weeks as the Pfizer factory in Belgium makes upgrades to increase production
- General Rick Hillier, lead of Ontario's vaccine task force, revises his timeline for Phase 3 (public vaccinations) to early August
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 29, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 20,357 active cases - minus 1,119
- 1,291 people hospitalized - minus 47
- 327,400 vaccinations - plus 10,200
- 264,300 confirmed cases - plus 1,837
- 237,871 recovered cases - plus 2,900
- 6,072 deaths - plus 58
- 243,943 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 92.2%
- 69,040 tests conducted, coming back 3.3% positive
- 360 people in ICU - plus 2
- 271 people on ventilators - minus 5
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 2,186 total outbreaks reported - plus 10
- 475 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 3
A video update was provided yesterday by Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, and Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health:
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new travel restrictions today, including cancelling flights to sun destinations and requiring quarantine in hotels
- Canada is desperately looking for smaller syringes ahead of an expected change in how many doses each vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can provide
- At least three provinces adjust vaccination plans as the Federal government announced today that Pfizer will not be delivering more vaccines for at least two more weeks
- Nearly 2% of Canadians have received one dose of a COVID-19 Vaccine
- While the number of new, daily cases in the USA is going down, daily deaths remain unchanged or continue rising
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 28, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 53,900+ active cases - minus 1,600
- 932,800+ people vaccinated
- 769,700+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 19,782 deaths - plus 137
- 694,500+ recoveries
- 714,300+ resolved cases
United States coronavirus update
- 25.85 million total cases (25.4% of global cases)
- 434,700+ deaths (19.8% of global deaths)
- 104,300+ hospitalizations
- 21.7+ million vaccinations (4.3 million fully vaccinated; two doses)
World coronavirus update
- 101.8+ million total cases
- 2.19+ million deaths
- 72.5+ million recoveries
- New daily cases around the globe are substantially falling for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic (down 15% this month)