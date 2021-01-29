January 29th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Friday, January 29, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases in Halton are down but the region reports five new deaths today (though none in Oakville.) Today's hospitalizations are slightly up at all four of Halton's hospitals.

Both Ontario and the federal government announce new travel restrictions for international travellers coming into Canada, with some beginning Monday next week. The trend of Ontario's hospitalizations and active cases have been consistently going down for two weeks.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 28, 2021.

93 active cases - plus 3

27 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 3

2,649 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 18

53 deaths - no change

2,503 recoveries (94.3% of all cases) - plus 15

2,556 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.6% of cases

10 outbreaks - minus 2

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Total Residents Unknown Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 27 9 12 43 5 0 5 Chartwell Waterford Retirement Jan 19/20 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 Kensington Retirement Dec 19/20 15 3 1 19 0 0 0 Post Inn Village Long Term Care Jan 7/21 4 0 2 6 1 0 1 Wyndham Manor Long Term Care Jan 25/21 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 Totals 46 13 16 70 6 0 6

Status in Halton

452 active cases - minus 9

56 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 6

8,290 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 52

160 deaths - plus 5

7,678 recoveries (92.6% of all cases) - plus 56

7,838 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.6% of cases

42 outbreaks - plus 2

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 29, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

20,357 active cases - minus 1,119

1,291 people hospitalized - minus 47

327,400 vaccinations - plus 10,200

264,300 confirmed cases - plus 1,837

237,871 recovered cases - plus 2,900

6,072 deaths - plus 58

243,943 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 92.2%

69,040 tests conducted, coming back 3.3% positive

360 people in ICU - plus 2

271 people on ventilators - minus 5

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

2,186 total outbreaks reported - plus 10

475 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 3

A video update was provided yesterday by Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, and Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health:

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 28, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

53,900+ active cases - minus 1,600

932,800+ people vaccinated

769,700+ confirmed and suspected cases

19,782 deaths - plus 137

694,500+ recoveries

714,300+ resolved cases

United States coronavirus update

25.85 million total cases (25.4% of global cases)

434,700+ deaths (19.8% of global deaths)

104,300+ hospitalizations

21.7+ million vaccinations (4.3 million fully vaccinated; two doses)

World coronavirus update