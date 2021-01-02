January 2nd coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand COVID-19 Update Oakville

This is the Saturday, January 2, 2020 coronavirus update. Oakville and Halton report more active cases from the last two days, but there are no new patients in hospital. Vaccination rollouts continue in town, provincially and across Canada.

Ontario sets its third pandemic-high record this week for new and active cases. More than 70,000 tests were done in one day for the first time. More Canadian politicians have been caught vacationing internationally, adding to a growing lisr.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Oakville and Halton's numbers are from the last two days, with most of the region's new cases coming from an outbreak in Milton

Halton reports eight new deaths in the last two days, two of which are in Oakville

Cumulative cases in Oakville reach 2,000

The outbreak at Chartwell Waterford Long-Term Care Home (after almost three months) has closed, reporting no active cases

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital is a new delivery site for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 1, 2021. (Except for hospitalizations, which have been updated.)

176 active cases - plus 10

29 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

2,074 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 60

41 deaths - plus 2

1,857 recoveries (89.8% of all cases) - plus 48

1,898 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.5% of cases

5 outbreaks - minus 1

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Total Residents Unknown Total Delmanor Glen Abbey Retirement Dec 4/20 12 2 3 17 3 0 3 Kensington Retirement Dec 19/20 9 3 1 4 0 0 0 Wyndham Manor Long Term Care Oct 21/20 83 22 39 144 18 0 18 Totals 104 27 43 165 21 21

Status in Halton (from last two days)

650 active cases - plus 70

61 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

6,160 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 259

116 deaths - plus 8

5,394 recoveries (88.3% of all cases) - plus 181

5,510 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 89.4% of cases

37 outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Ontario sets it's third one-day record high of new cases this week and second day above 3,000 new cases in one day

Provincial active cases have risen by more than 3,000 (a 15% increase) in the last week

Hospitalizations in the province may be underreported due to the holiday

Finance minister Rod Phillips has resigned from Premier Doug Ford's cabinet, effective immediately, after he arrived back in Ontario from his highly criticized Caribbean holiday (knowingly breaking provincial health guidelines)

Ontario had its first day of more than 70,000 tests done yesterday

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 1, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

22,847 active cases - plus 1,230

1,260 people hospitalized - plus 25

33,200+ people vaccinated - plus ~4,400

187,998 confirmed cases - plus 3,363

160,526 recovered cases - plus 2,054

4,625 deaths - plus 44

165,151 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.9%

70,570 tests conducted, coming back 6% positive

322 people in ICU - minus 14

220 people on ventilators - plus 10

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,677 total outbreaks reported - plus 22

391 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 13

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 1, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

76,000+ active cases (unverified)

110,700+ people vaccinated - plus 7,600

589,700+ confirmed and suspected cases

15,712 deaths - plus 106

494,598 recoveries

510,310 resolved cases (86.7% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

20.3 million total cases (24.1% worldwide)

349,000+ deaths (19.1% worldwide)

125,000+ hospitalizations

It took 292 days for the US to reach its first 10 million cases, and just 54 more days to double it

World coronavirus update