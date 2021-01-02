January 2nd coronavirus update for Oakville

COVID-19 Update Oakville
This is the Saturday, January 2, 2020 coronavirus update. Oakville and Halton report more active cases from the last two days, but there are no new patients in hospital. Vaccination rollouts continue in town, provincially and across Canada.
Ontario sets its third pandemic-high record this week for new and active cases. More than 70,000 tests were done in one day for the first time. More Canadian politicians have been caught vacationing internationally, adding to a growing lisr.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Oakville and Halton's numbers are from the last two days, with most of the region's new cases coming from an outbreak in Milton
- Halton reports eight new deaths in the last two days, two of which are in Oakville
- Cumulative cases in Oakville reach 2,000
- The outbreak at Chartwell Waterford Long-Term Care Home (after almost three months) has closed, reporting no active cases
- Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital is a new delivery site for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 1, 2021. (Except for hospitalizations, which have been updated.)
- 176 active cases - plus 10
- 29 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 2,074 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 60
- 41 deaths - plus 2
- 1,857 recoveries (89.8% of all cases) - plus 48
- 1,898 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.5% of cases
- 5 outbreaks - minus 1
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton (from last two days)
- 650 active cases - plus 70
- 61 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change
- 6,160 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 259
- 116 deaths - plus 8
- 5,394 recoveries (88.3% of all cases) - plus 181
- 5,510 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 89.4% of cases
- 37 outbreaks - minus 1
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- Ontario sets it's third one-day record high of new cases this week and second day above 3,000 new cases in one day
- Provincial active cases have risen by more than 3,000 (a 15% increase) in the last week
- Hospitalizations in the province may be underreported due to the holiday
- Finance minister Rod Phillips has resigned from Premier Doug Ford's cabinet, effective immediately, after he arrived back in Ontario from his highly criticized Caribbean holiday (knowingly breaking provincial health guidelines)
- Ontario had its first day of more than 70,000 tests done yesterday
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 1, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 22,847 active cases - plus 1,230
- 1,260 people hospitalized - plus 25
- 33,200+ people vaccinated - plus ~4,400
- 187,998 confirmed cases - plus 3,363
- 160,526 recovered cases - plus 2,054
- 4,625 deaths - plus 44
- 165,151 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.9%
- 70,570 tests conducted, coming back 6% positive
- 322 people in ICU - minus 14
- 220 people on ventilators - plus 10
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,677 total outbreaks reported - plus 22
- 391 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 13
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Active cases in Canada will be unverified until next Tuesday (Jan. 5th) as some provinces are only providing partial data over the holidays
- A growing list of Canadian politicians have been caught vacationing internationally as the pandemic reaches a critical stage
- Quebec and Alberta set new one-day case records and new totals: Quebec at 200,000 cases to date and Alberta at 100,000
- Canada will begin requiring a negative COVID-19 test for all arriving international air travellers beginning Thursday, January 7, 2021
- Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says Canada will have enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine to vaccinate everyone in the country who wants to be by the end of September 2021 (public vaccinations are expected to begin in April 2021)
- The United States reports its 20 millionth known case of COVID-19
- Nearly three million Americans have been vaccinated so far
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 1, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 76,000+ active cases (unverified)
- 110,700+ people vaccinated - plus 7,600
- 589,700+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 15,712 deaths - plus 106
- 494,598 recoveries
- 510,310 resolved cases (86.7% of all cases)
United States coronavirus update
- 20.3 million total cases (24.1% worldwide)
- 349,000+ deaths (19.1% worldwide)
- 125,000+ hospitalizations
- It took 292 days for the US to reach its first 10 million cases, and just 54 more days to double it
World coronavirus update
- 84.3 million cases globally
- 1.83 million+ deaths
- The last two weeks have been the deadliest of the entire pandemic
- December 31, 2020 was the second most infectious day of the pandemic with nearly 800,000 new cases worldwide