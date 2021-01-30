January 30th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Saturday, January 30, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville and Halton report steadily declining active cases today and throughout this week. Oakville also has one new death and one closed workplace outbreak. Ontario's active cases are below 2,000 for the first time in a month.
Vaccinations in Ontario and across Canada are slowing down amid both approved vaccines delaying shipments. Vaccinations in the USA are now slightly ahead of schedule, and the EU approves the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, also restricting its export outside the European Union.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Oakville has eight fewer active cases and one new death
- Inspections at Halton Region big-box stores from the province to check COVID-19 health protocols will begin next week
- Halton Region reaches 2,500 cumulative recoveries
- Schools in Halton will not be among those allowed to reopen on Monday next week; the reopening date is still unknown
- Halton is reminding citizens that vaccines are not yet available for the general public
- Workplaces have reported the most new outbreaks and closed outbreaks in Halton this month
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 29, 2021.
- 85 active cases - minus 8
- 27 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 2,660 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 11
- 54 deaths - plus 1
- 2,521 recoveries (94.7% of all cases) - plus 18
- 2,575 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.8% of cases
- 9 outbreaks - minus 1
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 434 active cases - minus 18
- 54 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2
- 8,328 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 38
- 161 deaths - plus 1
- 7,733 recoveries (92.8% of all cases) - plus 55
- 7,894 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.7% of cases
- 40 outbreaks - minus 2
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- In a section 22 order, Ontario will require all incoming international travellers to take a COVID-19 test upon entering the province (at both airports and land borders)
- Active cases in Ontario have been continually decreasing daily for two weeks, now under 20,000 for the first time in over a month
- Hospitalizations have gone down by nearly 200 in the last four days
- Off-peak electricity pricing in Ontario has been extended to February 9 province-wide
- New provincial testing for international variants will be ready early as next week
- Ontario is changing its vaccine deployment plan amid Pfizer's delayed deliveries; daily vaccinations are currently 50% lower than the daily targets
- Ontario medical officers of health urge Premier Doug Ford to reopen all schools first before other sectors
- Without explanation, today's ICU patients in Ontario go from 271 to 216, a drop of more than 20% in just one day
- General Rick Hillier, lead of Ontario's vaccine task force, revises his timeline for Phase 3 (public vaccinations) to early August
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 30, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 19,724 active cases - minus 633
- 1,273 people hospitalized - minus 18
- 336,800 vaccinations - plus 9,400
- 266,363 confirmed cases - plus 2,063
- 240,494 recovered cases - plus 2,623
- 6,145 deaths - plus 73
- 246,639 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 92.5%
- 59,594 tests conducted, coming back 3.3% positive
- 353 people in ICU - minus 7
- 216 people on ventilators - minus 55
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 2,202 total outbreaks reported - plus 16
- 472 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 3
A video update was provided yesterday by Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, and Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health:
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new travel restrictions yesterday, including cancelling flights to sun destinations and requiring quarantine in hotels
- Canada is desperately looking for smaller syringes ahead of an expected change in how many doses each vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can provide
- At least three provinces adjust vaccination plans after the Federal government announced that Pfizer will not be delivering more vaccines for at least two more weeks
- Nearly 2.5% of Canadians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 Vaccine
- While the number of new, daily cases in the USA is going down, daily deaths remain unchanged or continue rising
- The European Union (E.U.) approves the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, also restricting any of it made with the E.U. to be shipped to any countries who are not a member
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 29, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 52,500+ active cases - minus 1,400
- 950,600+ people vaccinated
- 774,500+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 19,923 deaths - plus 141
- 699,700+ recoveries
- 720,600+ resolved cases
United States coronavirus update
- 26.05 million total cases (25.4% of global cases)
- 437,800+ deaths (19.8% of global deaths)
- 101,300+ hospitalizations
- 22.9+ million vaccinations (4.8 million fully vaccinated; two doses)
- Hospitalizations have decreased 15% in the last two weeks
- Eight states now report over 10% of their population has been infected with COVID-19 (Seven of which have Republican governors)
World coronavirus update
- 102.1+ million total cases
- 2.2+ million deaths
- 73.5+ million recoveries
- New daily cases around the globe are substantially falling for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic (down 15% this month)