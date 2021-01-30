January 30th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Saturday, January 30, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville and Halton report steadily declining active cases today and throughout this week. Oakville also has one new death and one closed workplace outbreak. Ontario's active cases are below 2,000 for the first time in a month.

Vaccinations in Ontario and across Canada are slowing down amid both approved vaccines delaying shipments. Vaccinations in the USA are now slightly ahead of schedule, and the EU approves the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, also restricting its export outside the European Union.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 29, 2021.

85 active cases - minus 8

27 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

2,660 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 11

54 deaths - plus 1

2,521 recoveries (94.7% of all cases) - plus 18

2,575 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.8% of cases

9 outbreaks - minus 1

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Total Residents Unknown Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 27 9 12 43 5 0 5 Chartwell Waterford Retirement Jan 19/20 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 Kensington Retirement Dec 19/20 15 3 1 19 0 0 0 Post Inn Village Long Term Care Jan 7/21 4 0 2 6 1 0 1 Wyndham Manor Long Term Care Jan 25/21 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 Totals 46 13 16 70 6 0 6

Status in Halton

434 active cases - minus 18

54 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2

8,328 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 38

161 deaths - plus 1

7,733 recoveries (92.8% of all cases) - plus 55

7,894 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.7% of cases

40 outbreaks - minus 2

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 30, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

19,724 active cases - minus 633

1,273 people hospitalized - minus 18

336,800 vaccinations - plus 9,400

266,363 confirmed cases - plus 2,063

240,494 recovered cases - plus 2,623

6,145 deaths - plus 73

246,639 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 92.5%

59,594 tests conducted, coming back 3.3% positive

353 people in ICU - minus 7

216 people on ventilators - minus 55

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

2,202 total outbreaks reported - plus 16

472 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 3

A video update was provided yesterday by Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, and Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health:

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 29, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

52,500+ active cases - minus 1,400

950,600+ people vaccinated

774,500+ confirmed and suspected cases

19,923 deaths - plus 141

699,700+ recoveries

720,600+ resolved cases

United States coronavirus update

26.05 million total cases (25.4% of global cases)

437,800+ deaths (19.8% of global deaths)

101,300+ hospitalizations

22.9+ million vaccinations (4.8 million fully vaccinated; two doses)

Hospitalizations have decreased 15% in the last two weeks

Eight states now report over 10% of their population has been infected with COVID-19 (Seven of which have Republican governors)

World coronavirus update