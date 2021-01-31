January 31st coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Sunday, January 31, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville recorded a bump in active cases and hospitalizations, along with a new outbreak at Queens Avenue Retirement Home. Regionally there was a dramatic decrease in active cases, which are now below 400, but only 2% of ICU beds are available.

One case of the UK Variant is recorded in the region as Ontario provides UK Variant statistics. The hardest hit region for the variant is York with 16 of the province's 58 cases. Hospitalizations and active cases continue a strong decline, and new cases remains below 2,000 per day. Ontario's Effective Reproduction Number is .84 which is the lowest it has been since the week of July 2nd.

Canada records 20,000 deaths.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Halton has one UK Variant case

Halton's average number of new cases per 100K per week has dropped by 6.6% to 93

Region's Effective Reproduction Number is 0.8

Two percent of the region's ICU beds are available

Region's contact tracers are reaching 95% of new cases in one day

Active cases in Oakville increases, but regionally drops by 99

Outbreaks drop in both Oakville and Halton

Queen Avenue Retirement Home declares an outbreak on January 25, 2021

Schools in Halton will not be among those allowed to reopen on Monday; the reopening date is still unknown

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 30, 2021.

90 active cases - plus 5

30 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 3

2,677 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 17

54 deaths - no change

2,533 recoveries (94.6% of all cases) - plus 12

2,587 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.6% of cases

8 outbreaks - minus 1

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Non-Halton Total Residents Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 28 11 0 12 51 6 6 Kensington Retirement Dec 19/20 15 3 0 1 19 1 1 Post Inn Village Long Term Care Jan 7/21 4 0 1 3 8 1 1 Queens Avenue Retirement Jan 29/21 1 1 0 2 0 0 Wyndam Manor Long Term Care Jan 25/21 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 Totals 48 15 1 17 81 8 8

Status in Halton

389 active cases - minus 45

56 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 2

8,382 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 54

161 deaths - no change

7,832 recoveries (93.4% of all cases) - plus 99

7,993 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.3% of cases

36 outbreaks - minus 4

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

People aged 80 plus account for 68.8% of the province's deaths, of which 59.3% were LTC residents

Effective Reproduction Number is .84 which is the lowest it has been since the week of July 2nd.

Seven Day Rolling Daily Average is 1,968 new cases, which is the lowest it has been since December 16, 2020

Province releases UK Variant cumulative number - 58 cases, and York Region has the most cases per region with 16

Hospitalizations drop by 10% in one day, while people requiring ventilators grew by 15%.

There are 900 LTC residents with active cases, the lowest it has been since December 19, 2020, and down from its height of 1,632 reached on January 19, 2021

Province's new weekly cases per 100K is 94.2 which is down 22.2%

Ontario will require all incoming international travellers to take a COVID-19 test upon entering the province (at both airports and land borders)

Ontario medical officers of health urge Premier Doug Ford to reopen all schools first before other sectors

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 30, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

19,216 active cases - minus 508

1,159 people hospitalized - minus 114

339,600 vaccinations

68,840+ inoculated

268,211 confirmed cases - plus 1,848

242,807 recovered cases - plus 2,313

6,188 deaths - plus 43 (21 LTC residents)

246,639 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 92.5%

49,352 tests conducted, coming back 3.7% positive

356 people in ICU - plus 7

252 people on ventilators - plus 36

58 people with UK Variant

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

2,219 total outbreaks reported - plus 17

460 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 12

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 30, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

54,100+ active cases

956,700+ people vaccinated

3750+ people in hospital

111,400+ inoculated

781,500+ confirmed and suspected cases

20,000+ deaths

707,000+ recoveries

727,000+ resolved cases

United States coronavirus update

26.67 million total cases

9.89 million active cases

450,600+ deaths

24,400+ people in critical condition

29.58+ million vaccinations

World coronavirus update