January 31st coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Sunday, January 31, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville recorded a bump in active cases and hospitalizations, along with a new outbreak at Queens Avenue Retirement Home. Regionally there was a dramatic decrease in active cases, which are now below 400, but only 2% of ICU beds are available.
One case of the UK Variant is recorded in the region as Ontario provides UK Variant statistics. The hardest hit region for the variant is York with 16 of the province's 58 cases. Hospitalizations and active cases continue a strong decline, and new cases remains below 2,000 per day. Ontario's Effective Reproduction Number is .84 which is the lowest it has been since the week of July 2nd.
Canada records 20,000 deaths.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Halton has one UK Variant case
- Halton's average number of new cases per 100K per week has dropped by 6.6% to 93
- Region's Effective Reproduction Number is 0.8
- Two percent of the region's ICU beds are available
- Region's contact tracers are reaching 95% of new cases in one day
- Active cases in Oakville increases, but regionally drops by 99
- Outbreaks drop in both Oakville and Halton
- Queen Avenue Retirement Home declares an outbreak on January 25, 2021
- Schools in Halton will not be among those allowed to reopen on Monday; the reopening date is still unknown
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 30, 2021.
- 90 active cases - plus 5
- 30 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 3
- 2,677 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 17
- 54 deaths - no change
- 2,533 recoveries (94.6% of all cases) - plus 12
- 2,587 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.6% of cases
- 8 outbreaks - minus 1
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 389 active cases - minus 45
- 56 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 2
- 8,382 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 54
- 161 deaths - no change
- 7,832 recoveries (93.4% of all cases) - plus 99
- 7,993 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.3% of cases
- 36 outbreaks - minus 4
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- People aged 80 plus account for 68.8% of the province's deaths, of which 59.3% were LTC residents
- Effective Reproduction Number is .84 which is the lowest it has been since the week of July 2nd.
- Seven Day Rolling Daily Average is 1,968 new cases, which is the lowest it has been since December 16, 2020
- Province releases UK Variant cumulative number - 58 cases, and York Region has the most cases per region with 16
- Hospitalizations drop by 10% in one day, while people requiring ventilators grew by 15%.
- There are 900 LTC residents with active cases, the lowest it has been since December 19, 2020, and down from its height of 1,632 reached on January 19, 2021
- Province's new weekly cases per 100K is 94.2 which is down 22.2%
- Ontario will require all incoming international travellers to take a COVID-19 test upon entering the province (at both airports and land borders)
- Ontario medical officers of health urge Premier Doug Ford to reopen all schools first before other sectors
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 30, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 19,216 active cases - minus 508
- 1,159 people hospitalized - minus 114
- 339,600 vaccinations
- 68,840+ inoculated
- 268,211 confirmed cases - plus 1,848
- 242,807 recovered cases - plus 2,313
- 6,188 deaths - plus 43 (21 LTC residents)
- 246,639 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 92.5%
- 49,352 tests conducted, coming back 3.7% positive
- 356 people in ICU - plus 7
- 252 people on ventilators - plus 36
- 58 people with UK Variant
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 2,219 total outbreaks reported - plus 17
- 460 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 12
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Following provinces/territories do not update data on Sundays: British Columbia, Yukon, Nunavut, Prince Edward Island, North-West Territories.
- Canada records its 20,000 death.
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new travel restrictions yesterday, including cancelling flights to sun destinations and requiring quarantine in hotels
- Canada is desperately looking for smaller syringes ahead of an expected change in how many doses each vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can provide
- At least three provinces adjust vaccination plans after the Federal government announced that Pfizer will not be delivering more vaccines for at least two more weeks
- 2.22% of Canadians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 Vaccine
- The European Union (E.U.) approves the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, also restricting any of it made with the E.U. to be shipped to any countries who are not a member
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 30, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 54,100+ active cases
- 956,700+ people vaccinated
- 3750+ people in hospital
- 111,400+ inoculated
- 781,500+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 20,000+ deaths
- 707,000+ recoveries
- 727,000+ resolved cases
United States coronavirus update
- 26.67 million total cases
- 9.89 million active cases
- 450,600+ deaths
- 24,400+ people in critical condition
- 29.58+ million vaccinations
World coronavirus update
- 103.35+ million total cases
- 26.15+ active cases
- 2.23+ million deaths
- 108,200+ people in critical condition
- 94.14+ million vaccinations