January 31st coronavirus update for Oakville

One COVID-19 UK Variant case recorded in Halton

This is the Sunday, January 31, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville recorded a bump in active cases and hospitalizations, along with a new outbreak at Queens Avenue Retirement Home. Regionally there was a dramatic decrease in active cases, which are now below 400, but only 2% of ICU beds are available.

One case of the UK Variant is recorded in the region as Ontario provides UK Variant statistics. The hardest hit region for the variant is York with 16 of the province's 58 cases. Hospitalizations and active cases continue a strong decline, and new cases remains below 2,000 per day. Ontario's Effective Reproduction Number is .84 which is the lowest it has been since the week of July 2nd. 

Canada records 20,000 deaths. 

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton. 

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

  • Halton has one UK Variant case
  • Halton's average number of new cases per 100K per week has dropped by 6.6% to 93
  • Region's Effective Reproduction Number is 0.8
  • Two percent of the region's ICU beds are available
  • Region's contact tracers are reaching 95% of new cases in one day
  • Active cases in Oakville increases, but regionally drops by 99
  • Outbreaks drop in both Oakville and Halton
  • Queen Avenue Retirement Home declares an outbreak on January 25, 2021
  • Schools in Halton will not be among those allowed to reopen on Monday; the reopening date is still unknown

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 30, 2021.

  • 90 active cases - plus 5
  • 30 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 3
  • 2,677 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 17
  • 54 deaths - no change
  • 2,533 recoveries (94.6% of all cases) - plus 12
  • 2,587 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.6% of cases
  • 8 outbreaks - minus 1

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

Status in Halton 

  • 389 active cases - minus 45
  • 56 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 2
  • 8,382 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 54
  • 161 deaths - no change
  • 7,832 recoveries (93.4% of all cases) - plus 99
  • 7,993 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.3% of cases
  • 36 outbreaks - minus 4

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 30, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

  • 19,216 active cases - minus 508
  • 1,159 people hospitalized - minus 114
  • 339,600 vaccinations 
  • 68,840+ inoculated
  • 268,211 confirmed cases - plus 1,848
  • 242,807 recovered cases - plus 2,313
  • 6,188 deaths - plus 43 (21 LTC residents)
  • 246,639 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 92.5%
  • 49,352 tests conducted, coming back 3.7% positive
  • 356 people in ICU - plus 7
  • 252 people on ventilators - plus 36
  • 58 people with UK Variant 

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 30, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 54,100+ active cases 
  • 956,700+ people vaccinated
  • 3750+ people in hospital
  • 111,400+ inoculated
  • 781,500+ confirmed and suspected cases
  • 20,000+ deaths 
  • 707,000+ recoveries
  • 727,000+ resolved cases 

United States coronavirus update 

  • 26.67 million total cases
  • 9.89 million active cases
  • 450,600+ deaths 
  • 24,400+ people in critical condition 
  • 29.58+ million vaccinations 

World coronavirus update

  • 103.35+ million total cases
  • 26.15+ active cases 
  • 2.23+ million deaths 
  • 108,200+ people in critical condition
  • 94.14+ million vaccinations